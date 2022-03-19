Elden Ring Somber Smithing Stones Locations Guide

While Smithing Stones can upgrade a lot of weapons, Somber Smithing Stones are used for upgrading the unique armaments in Elden Ring. All the unique weapons that you get from the bosses can be upgraded with Somber Smithing Stones. In this guide, we will tell you the location of all the Somber Smithing Stones you can find in Elden Ring.

Where to Find Somber Smithing Stones in Elden Ring?

There are 10 ‘rarities’ of Somber Smiting Stones types in Elden Ring that players can use to upgrade their unique weapons.

You can find these Somber Smithing Stones in some locations or purchase them from smithing master.

Below we will tell you about their locations in Elden Ring.

Somber Smithing Stone [1]

This will reinforce special armaments to +1.

Locations

Stormveil Castle: Dropped by Lion Guardian.

Dropped by Lion Guardian. Smithing Master Iji: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Smithing Master Iji in Liurnia for 2000 Runes.

Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 2000 Runes.

Fallingstar Beast: You can get the Somber Smithing Stone Miner's Bell 1 in Selia Crystal Tunnel by defeating the Fallingstar Beast.

Somber Smithing Stone [2]

This will reinforce special armaments to +2.

Locations

Siofra River: On a corpse at a small island opposite of Hallowhorn Grounds.

Castle Morne: On a corpse at the beach on the southeast side.

Smithing Master Iji: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Smithing master Iji in Liurnia for 3000 Runes.

You can buy this Smithing Stone from Smithing master Iji in Liurnia for 3000 Runes. Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 3000 Runes.

Somber Smithing Stone [3]

This will reinforce special armaments to +3.

Locations

Academy of Raya Lucaria: Past the Graveyard section on a monolith protected by Monolith Guardian.

Smithing Master Iji: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Smithing master Iji in Liurnia 3 for 4000 Runes.

You can buy this Smithing Stone from Smithing master Iji in Liurnia 3 for 4000 Runes. Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 4000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell 2.

Somber Smithing Stone [4]

This will reinforce special armaments to +4.

Locations

Smithing Master Iji: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Smithing master Iji in Liurnia 3 for 6000 Runes.

Twin maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 6000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone miner's Bell 2.

Nokron, the Eternal City: Behind a stone building on a corpse.

Behind a stone building on a corpse. Academy of Raya Lucaria: At the rooftop section on a corpse in a small room.

Somber Smithing Stone [5]

This will reinforce special armaments to +5.

Locations

Sealed Tunnel: Can be found in the corner of the tunnel.

Leyndell, Royal Capital: In a side room north of the Erdtree Sanctuary Site of Grace.

Old Altus Tunnel: Inside the Altus Tunnel.

Gaol Cave: Inside the cave, you will need two Stonesword keys to open the cave.

Nokron, the Eternal City: Dropped by Teardrop Beetle on a bridge.

Dropped by Teardrop Beetle on a bridge. Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 9000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell 2.

Somber Smithing Stone [6]

This will reinforce special armaments to +6.

Locations

Sellia Crystal Tunnel: Dropped by Fallingstar Beast.

Old Altus Tunnel: In the old Altus Tunnel in the backside of Shacks.

Nokstella, Eternal City: At the base of stairs, it is dropped by the Teardrop Scarab.

At the base of stairs, it is dropped by the Teardrop Scarab. Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 12,000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone miner’s Bell 2.

Somber Smithing Stone [7]

This will reinforce special armaments to +7.

Locations

Volcano Manor: Across the bridge northeast of the temple of Figlay on a ledge protected by Abductor Virgin.

Ainsel River Main: Sometimes drop from Malformed Star in Ainsel River main.

Nokstella, Eternal City: Inside a chest protected by Silver Tears at the back room of Nostella, Eternal City.

Inside a chest protected by Silver Tears at the back room of Nostella, Eternal City. Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 16,000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone miner’s Bell 4.

Somber Smithing Stone [8]

This will reinforce special armaments to +8.

Locations

Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 20,000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone miner's Bell 4.

You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 20,000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone miner’s Bell 4. Lake of Rot: On a small island at the top of a hanging corpse.

Somber Smithing Stone [9]

This will reinforce special armaments to +9.

Locations

Twin Maiden Husks: You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 25,000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone miner's Bell 5.

You can buy this Smithing Stone from Twin Maiden Husks in Roundtable Hold for 25,000 Runes once you have the Smithing Stone miner’s Bell 5. Lake of Rot: On a corpse close to the Lesser Alabaster Lord on a high platform.

Somber Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone

This will reinforce special armaments to +10.

Locations