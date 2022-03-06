Elden Ring Dragonkin Soldier Boss Guide

The Dragonkin Soldier boss of Elden Ring will be another mountain for players to dominate. The following guide will explain how to reach the boss before going into the boss fight against Dragonkin Soldier.

Where to find Dragonkin Soldier in Elden Ring

Take note that the Dragonkin Soldier boss is one of the optional bosses in Elden Ring. There is hence no reason to encounter him except for the loot he drops upon defeat, and obviously, the challenge itself.

The Dragonkin Soldier boss is a looming human-shaped creature with golden armor. He can prove to be tricky with his attacks but can be taken down through multiple strategies.

You can reach the Dragonkin Soldier boss via two Grace Sites. First is Worshipper’s Woods and the other is Siofra River Bank Grace Site. Go for the second option if you are not looking to fight a lot of enemies on your way.

Head north from the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace, staying on the right side of the route and battling everything you come across to avoid being pursued by an uncontrollable horde of ghost warriors.

You can use Torrent for fighting these ghosts until you reach a group of stone pillars and a group of Archer ghosts. These Archer ghosts have enchanted arrows that can blast you off of Torrent real fast.

You should take care of these Archer ghosts really quick or at least get the one on the pillar to stop using the bow so that you can run past him and then you’ll find the Teleporter up on the ledge. This Teleporter will take you to Dragonkin Soldier Boss.

How to Defeat Dragonkin Soldier Boss in Elden Ring

The Dragonkin Soldier boss will need to be woken up in order to start the fight, which will be a bit slow during the first phase or at least until players can chunk down his health pool by half.

The Dragonkin Soldier has many wide-sweeping attacks but killing this boss won’t be a problem because he is extremely slow, and you can easily dodge his attacks if you are fast and riding the Torrent.

You can predict most of Dragonkin Soldier Boss attacks as he takes his time before the actual attack. So, you will have a lot of time to adjust and act accordingly.

Although the Dragonkin Soldier boss is slow, his attacks will drain your health easily especially if you are just starting Elden Ring.

You can either use Ranged Weapons while dodging his attacks or you can use Torrent to dodge his attacks while using Melee weapons.

Dragonkin Soldier boss has a Charge attack which he only uses if you are trying to attack him from distance.

You can easily dodge this attack and attack him instead. But if you try to stay at distance from him too long, he will quickly move towards you and attack you with one of his sweeping attacks.

If you want to maintain an appropriate distance between you and the Dragonkin Soldier Boss, use Torrent to move around the area.

We have mentioned a few Battle strategies below. You can choose 1 or 2 strategies at a time to kill the boss, or you can use all three at once.

It’s totally up to you but we would suggest using all three strategies according to the situation as it will save a lot of your time and energy.

You will move fast and will be able to read the boss’s attack easily and act accordingly if you are mounting the Torrent.

The Dragonkin Soldier’s medium and closed-range attacks are relatively easier to escape if you are riding on Torrent. So, rush towards the Dragonkin Soldier boss and stay to its right side.

Dodge its medium and long-ranged attacks and land a few strikes during the Dragonkin Soldier’s recovery animation. After that, depart the area and repeat until the combat is done.

If you are trying to kill Dragonkin Soldier boss by staying close to him and by using only Closed ranged weapons, You can do that, but it will really difficult and will take a lot of your time.

In this case, attack the boss from behind and land as many attacks as you can. The Dragonkin Soldier boss will try to hit you with a large circular swing but will miss, enabling you to maintain your offensive momentum and get in a few more blows.

If you are looking to kill Dragonkin Soldier boss from distance, you can use Incantations or other weapons to attack the boss from range.

You will have enough time to predict the attack accordingly. It will take a lot of your time as you are only focusing to attack him from distance.