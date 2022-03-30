This Elden Ring Walkthrough will help you best Castle Sol and collect a key item for Millicent’s Questline and other loot. Castle Sol is located in the Mountaintops of the Giants region in Elden Ring. You will be facing Lion Guardians, Banished Knights, and then Commander Niall as the final boss of this Castle.

How to Get to Castle Sol in Elden Ring

Castle Sol is located in the top right of the Mountaintops of the Giants, which you can approach by traveling from Stargazer’s Ruins. You will be able to see Castle Sol from afar due to its large size.

The location of Castle Sol is marked on the map. You will be able to enter Castle Sol from its main gate.

Elden Ring Castle Sol Walkthrough

Enter the Castle from the Main Gate, and two Lion Guardians will greet you. Take them out and loot them for Somber Smithing Stone, Old Fang, and Beast Blood. Now go above the platforms using the staircase.

As soon as you go up, a bird will be looking at you from the top. Defeat the bird and the two wolves roaming the area. Head straight and go through the door. Inside the room will be a staircase that you can use to go on top.

Once outside, you will face three soldiers, and one will be shooting arrows from afar. Bait the soldiers into the room you came from to be safe from the arrows. Defeat them two and charge at the third soldier with the crossbow.

But as you get to the staircase, a powerful knight will spawn that will attack you. You can ignore the knight and go inside the Church of the Eclipse right in front of the staircase.

Inside the church will be a Site of Grace on the left. Go back and straight to the room ahead. From there, take a left and keep going straight. Inside the room, you will find three Albinaurics that will crawl towards you to attack you.

Defeat them and go upstairs. In the upper room will be a hanging Albinauric who will scream and spawn Spectral Knights if it sees you. Take it down before it screams so you can go past without dealing with Spectral Knights.

Once outside, there will be a lift to your left with a lever and the Commander Niall Boss Room with yellow mist in front of it. Make sure you use the lever on the left to create a shortcut.

How to Defeat Commander Niall at Castle Sol

Commander Niall can be a hard-to-fight boss due to the Spectral Knights that he spawns at the start. Since you will be facing three powerful enemies at once, make sure you spawn a strong Spirit Ash on your side.

The Spirit Ash will keep the Spectral Knights busy while you handle the boss on your own without any distractions. Also, make sure that you have equipped a strong weapon with high stagger attacks.

One of the two Spectral Knights that spawn will be carrying a sword and shield, while the other will be equipped with two swords. The knight with the two swords will be the most aggressive of the two enemies and will charge at you.

It is better to take him out first before you face the other enemies. But, you will have to keep an eye on the boss to see if it’s about to attack you or not.

The Spirit Ash might distract the boss from you, but it all depends on the positioning of your summon.

After you have defeated the two Spectral Knights, it is time to face the boss one-on-one. But, as you defeat Niall’s allies, it will power up immensely.

Commander Niall’s attacks inflict Frostbite damage, which will keep taking chunks of your health away if you get hit by them.

One of his moves is where he spins in a full circle and creates a whirlwind of Frostbite in a large area. The boss will keep chasing you throughout the attack and end it with a swipe of his staff.

He will also use electricity by slamming his staff into the ground and creating a shockwave of electricity in your direction. You can dodge this by rolling from one part of the arena to the other until the attack is finished.

Most of his attacks can be dodged by rolling in the other direction. When he dashes in a direction and starts charging toward you, dodge to the side and wait for the move to be finished. This move will tire him out, and you can use this opportunity to beat him to a pulp.

A few strong attacks will take down Commander Niall in a second. Once he is defeated, you will get the Veteran’s Prosthesis (A key item needed for the Millicent Questline) and 90,000 Runes.