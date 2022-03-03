Elden Ring Ulcerated Tree Spirit Boss Guide

Ulcerated Tree Sprit is deformed and one of the strongest bosses you will find in Elden Ring. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss in Elden Ring, like the location, attacks, and strategies for defeating it.

Elden Ring Ulcerated Tree Spirit Boss Location

It is one of the toughest bosses you will encounter in Limgrave. You can encounter this boss right next to the Stranded Graveyard’s Site of Grace. It is right behind the fog gate at Fringefolk Hero’s Grave.

We recommend that you try this Boss at a later stage when you are well-equipped and have a slightly buffed character.

How to Defeat Ulcerated Tree Spirit Boss in Elden Ring

You cannot attempt this dungeon and the Ulcerated Tree Spirit Boss in Coop, but don’t worry, we have you covered.

Undoubtedly it is one of the strongest bosses you will face in Limgrave, so don’t get into a fight with this boss unless you are completely ready. You should level up first and build a strong character before facing that deadly boss in Elden Ring.

Below we have mentioned all the things you will need to keep in mind before getting into a fight with this boss.

First Phase

This boss’s movements are quite erratic, and it is really difficult to read its next move, so what you can do is whenever you see him leaping away from you, get ready to dodge since an attack is coming your way.

You won’t be getting time to attack him since he is also doing so for the attack and not running away from you. So focus on his movements and get ready to dodge so you could get an opportunity to attack him.

Since the arena is not that big for you to move away quickly and dodge his fire attack so, whenever the Ulcerated Tree Spirit tries to throw fire at you, get close to him.

Getting close to him will help you in avoiding that fire attack. When you get close to him, you can also attack him with some strong combo attacks to deal some serious damage.

Second Phase

One of the deadliest attacks of Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss is a large AoE fire attack in which he shakes his head quickly.

This is also a signal that now you are in the second phase of the battle with the Ulcerated Tree Spirit. This attack will take away a lot of your health as it is going to explode into flames.

This attack can also take out all of your health if you don’t take precautions and try to dodge and block these flames. He is going to use that attack when the health is close to the halfway mark on the health meter.

One thing that favors you in the fight against that boss is it is not that fast. Moreover, he doesn’t use combo attacks and instead focuses on single heavy attacks.

So after every attack, you are going to get some time since two attacks are not coming simultaneously towards you. So always be ready to drink the healing Flask to recover from the damage done by its attacks.

If you don’t use that time and heal yourself, you are not going to win the battle against the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss in ER. So just try to heal yourself during the time you get after an attack because if you try to use some spell, it can take too long, and the boss can attack you again.

So it would be better to heal yourself and attack him whenever you get the opportunity. Then, if you are successful in dodging the boss’s attacks, you can counterattack him, which will lower his health.

If the boss managed to hit you with the attack, use the time between the attacks to heal yourself and get ready for attacking him again. Just continue to do that, and you will eventually be able to defeat that difficult boss in Elden Ring.

Defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss in Elden Ring will reward you with the 15000 Runes, Golden Seed, and Banished Knight Oleg’s Ashes.