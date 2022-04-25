This walkthrough covers the Dragon Burnt Ruins in Elden Ring. You’ll get to know the types of enemies you’ll face and the loot you’ll find in this location.

How to Get to Dragon Burnt Ruins in Elden Ring

Dragon Burnt Ruins is a location in Elden Ring that can be accessed without a Site of Grace. It can be found in the central part of Agheel Lake, in the West Limgrave area, east of the Stranded Graveyard.

As you step inside the Dragon Burnt Ruins, you’re sure to come across different types of creatures. Below are all the creatures you’ll face in the Dragon Burnt Ruins.

Giant Bat

Rat

Giant Rat

Dog

Rotten Stray

Noble

Poison Pod

Giant Crab

Giant Dragonfly

Undead Soldiers

Useful Items in the Dragon Burnt Ruins

Apart from all the creatures and enemies you face, there are certain parts in the area where you’ll find number of useful items for your inventory.

Mushroom

Crab Eggs

Arteria Leaf

Poisonbloom

Golden Rune [1]

Golden Rune [2]

Great Dragonfly Head

Rowa Fruit

Reduvia

Twinblade

Crimson Amber Medallion

Dragon Heart (Boss Drop)

Stonesword Key

Elden Ring Dragon Burnt Ruins Walkthrough

In the Dragon Burnt Ruins, you have two main tasks; Find the Twinblade and Defeat the boss Agheel.

Find the Twinblade

In this area, you’ll find two chests. One of the chests is a trap chest, and it’s your task to identity the right one.

Identifying both chests is quite simple. Both chests are located in small underground rooms. However, one has a Twinblade and is located in a less populated area, while the trap chest is guarded by security and sends you to Sellia Crystal Tunnel in Caelid.

To find the Twinblade, simply head south of the area to come across a cellar with walls surrounding it. Using your horse will let you jump over the wall.

Once done, you’ll find a few staircases going towards a room that leads to a chest with the Twinblade inside.

Suppose you picked the wrong chest and ended up at Sellia Crystal Tunnel. The best way to get out of there is to head right from the cabin and drop down to the platform below.

Reach the entrance of the tunnel to come across the Site of Grace. To fast travel, you need to rest and exit the area. Head left to exit the area.

How to Defeat Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring?

Flying Dragon Agheel is awakened once you enter its territory and encounter its servants. Once the dragon is triggered, its sole purpose is to kill you for disturbing its sleep.

The most recommended strategy to fight the boss is to use your Mount (Horse) since you’ll have to occasionally sprint away when the boss tries to attack you.

Simply circle the boss using your horse, and cast ranged spells to lower the initial chunk of its health.

Since Agheel is a flying Dragon, its main attack is a flying fire breathing attack where the boss flies above, then dives below to breathe fire, causing flames all around the area.

The good news is that these flames are temporary and will go away after a while. Therefore, it’s best to stay away from them and not walk through them.

Another attack Agheel uses is a charged attack. The boss inhales for a few seconds and then releases its breath in the form of fire that damages you in a straight line.

The best way to avoid it is to move to the back of the dragon and then follow up by using melee attacks of your own to deal damage.

Note: DO NOT move aside the dragon during its charged attack as it will follow your position.

Once you’ve slain the Flying Dragon Agheel, you’ll get rewarded with a Dragon Heart for your bravery.