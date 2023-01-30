The Witcher 3: Best Quest Order For Complete Game

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features a deep and rich storyline that begins with you heading out in search of Ciri. Your search, however, will lead you to several regions, cities, hidden caves, and the seas where you will come to meet various characters with their own storylines.

You will quickly realize that there is no one way to complete a quest. The branching narrative of The Witcher 3 leaves it up to you to decide which quest to do first, which dialogues to choose, which characters to save, etc.

Hence, some quests will fail if you do not do them in order while other quests will become available if you meet their prerequisites.

This is where it is also important to know that there are several Witcher 3 endings to unlock. They all depend on the major decisions you make on your journey.

The following guide will recommend the best path to experience the complete storyline. This is the order in which you should complete all of the quests you get in your log.

Best order to complete quests in the Prologue

The prologue acts like a tutorial to introduce you to the world of the Witcher 3. These quests are pretty much on rail and you do not have to worry too much about following any specific route.

Quest Type Location Story Kaer Morhen Main Kaer Morhen Serves as a tutorial for the game. Characters are introduced and Geralt starts training Ciri – but it’s all a dream. Lilac and Gooseberries Main White Orchard Vesemir and Geralt try to find Yennefer. They eventually reunite with her and plan to leave for Vizima. The Beast of White Orchard Main White Orchard – Nilfgaard Inn Geralt is tasked to kill a Griffin to obtain information on Yennefer’s whereabouts. Incident at White Orchard Main White Orchard – Tavern Geralt and Vesemir kill a gang of bandits. Imperial Audience Main Royal Palace of Vizima Geralt meets up with Emperor Emhyr in Velen and starts the search for Ciri.

Best order to complete quests in Act 1

The first act of The Witcher 3 will take you from Velen to Novigrad to Skellige. Each region has its own fair share of several quests. These also include secondary quests that need to be completed in a specific order to not only save some important characters but also to experience the complete story.

Velen

Quest Type Location Story The Nilfgaardian Connection Main Heatherton Geralt travels to the Inn at the crossroads to find info on Ciri from Hendrik. Unfortunately, he is found dead, so Geralt finds a few clues of his own. Bloody Baron Main Crow’s Perch After acquiring the clues, Geralt meets with Bloody Baron. The man informs Geralt that Ciri indeed came to him, but demands a price for more info on her. Ciri’s Story: The King of the Wolves Main Lindenvale Ciri and a girl kill a werewolf that threatened a villager. As thanks, he took them to Crow’s Perch – to Baron. Ciri’s Room Secondary/Side Crow’s Perch Geralt searches Ciri’s room, but all he manages to find is that she left in a hurry. Family Matters Main Crow’s Perch Baron tasks Geralt to find his wife and daughter. Upon completion of the task, he reveals that Ciri had used her powers, and hence had to flee from the Wild Hunt to Novigrad. A Princess in Distress Main Blackbough Geralt helps the pellar find the Princess in exchange for information on Baron’s wife and daughter Ciri’s Story: The Race Main Velen Ciri and Baron race to a tower on horseback, but are attacked by a basilisk. Ciri’s Story: Out of the Shadows Main Abandoned Tower Ciri kills the basilisk, but sadly uses her powers. She then has to flee Crow’s Perch in case the Wild Hunt arrives. Hunting a Witch Main Midcopse Geralt finds Keira Metz, the ‘witch’ that supposedly knew Ciri’s whereabouts. She takes Geralt to a mage that’s looking for Ciri as well. Wandering in the Dark Main Byways At the mage’s place, Geralt, and Keira face Nithral of the Wild Hunt. They defeat Nithral, but only find clues about Ciri. An invitation from Keira Metz Secondary/Side Midcopse Geralt meets with Keira, who asks him a favor to lift the curse on Fyke Isle. A Towerful of Mice Secondary/Side Fyke Isle Geralt lifts the curse of Fyke Isle. A Favor for a Friend Secondary/Side Midcopse Keira tasks Geralt to find a few items. Later, she invites Geralt to dinner. For the Advancement of Learning Secondary/Side Fyke Isle Keira informs Geralt that she plans to give Alexander’s notes to Radovid. Geralt either has to let her go, kill her, or seek refuge in Kaer Morhen. Ladies of the Wood Main Crookback bog Geralt finds out that Keira was not the ‘witch’ that knew of Ciri. He later finds out that the three Cones Hendrick mentioned meant to hand Ciri over to Imlerith of the Wild Hunt. The Whispering Hillock Main Ancient Oak Geralt finds a trapped Spirit. He can either free or kill it. Ciri’s Story: Fleeing the Bog Main Crookback bog Ciri escapes from the grasp of the Crones, but Imlerith is onto her, and she has to flee to the swamp. Return to Crookback Bog Secondary/Side Crookback bog Geralt finds Baron’s wife and daughter. Hey may try to save his wife, but fails in every way.

Novigrad

Quest Type Location Story Pyres of Novigrad Main Novigrad Geralt heads to Novigrad and tries to find Triss Merigold, who can help him find Ciri. Novigrad Dreaming Main Novigrad Geralt seeks help from Corinne, a dreamer who can help track Ciri. Broken Flowers Main Novigrad Geralt goes to the Rosemary and Thyme inn to find Dandelion, whom Ciri had contacted – but to no avail. Get Junior Main Novigrad Geralt finds Whoreson Junior, who apparently knew of Dandelion. In the end, he has to decide Junior’s fate. An Eye For an Eye Main Temerian Hideout Geralt and Roche help Ves in her fight with the Nilfgaardians. Ciri’s Story: Visiting Junior Secondary/Side Ciri frees her friend, Dudu, from Whoreson Junior’s captivity. Count Reuven’s Treasure Main Novigrad Geralt and Djikstra try to find Dandelion and set out to find clues from the robbery that he was known to be a part of. A Favor for Radovid Main Oxenfort Harbor Geralt heads off to meet Radovid, who asks him to find Phillipa Eilhart. Redania’s Most Wanted Main Est Tayiar Geralt learns about Phillipa and informs Radovid. A Matter of Life and Death Secondary/Side The Bits Geralt helps Triss evacuate Albert Vegelbud from the mansion. Now or Never Secondary/Side Novigrad Geralt helps Triss evacuate the mages of Novigrad. A Deadly Plot Secondary/Side Pa’siflora Geralt helps find Thaler and frees him from the trolls. The Play’s the Thing Main Novigrad Geralt lures out Dudu and talks to him. A Poet Under Pressure Main Novigrad Geralt finds and frees Dandelion from the witch hunters’ captivity, Ciri’s Story: A Breakneck Speed Main Novigrad Ciri escapes Temple Isle and teleports away when surrounded by the Temple Guard. A Dangerous Game Secondary/Side Rosemary and Thyme Geralt helps Zoltan get his Gwent cards back. Cabaret Secondary/Side Rosemary and Thyme Geralt helps Dandelion get his capital for upgrading the Rosemary and Thyme. Carnal Sins Secondary/Side Vilmerius Hospital Geralt tracks down Priscilla’s attacker and decides his fate.

Skellige

Quest Type Location Story Destination: Skellige Main Novigrad Geralt makes his way to Skellige and docks at Kaer Trolde Harbor. The King is Dead – Long Live the King Main Kaer Trolde Geralt and Yennefer attend King Bran’s farewell feast. He later on helps Yen steal the mask of Uroboros. The Lord of Undvik Secondary/Side Undvik Geralt helps Hjalmar in proving his worth to become king by killing the Ice Giant that took over Undvik. Possession Secondary/Side Spikeroog Geralt finds Crach’s daughter, Cerys, and defeats a Hym that she found. King’s Gambit Secondary/Side Kaer Trolde Crach invited Geralt to a feast for the an Craits. However, there is an attack at the feast and Geralt has to choose one of them to help prove their innocence. Coronation Secondary/Side Gedyneith Geralt attends the new ruler’s coronation. Echoes of the Past Main Druid’s Camp Geralt and Yennefer use the mask of Uroboros to find clues on Ciri’s whereabouts. This will reveal your next stop to be Hindarsfjall. Missing Persons Main Lofoten Yen and Geralt head over to Hindarsfjall to locate Ciri. They come to know that Craven may have an idea about her, but was at Freya’s Garden. Nameless Main Freya’s Garden Geralt finds Craven, but he is dead. Yennefer then revives him with the Garden’s power. Ciri’s Story: The Calm Before the Storm Main Lofoten Ciri arrives at Skellige, but is later found by the Wild Hunt so has to flee once again. The Last Wish Secondary/Side Larvik Geralt meets with Yennefer and has to choose whether to help her find a djinn or not.

Best order to complete quests in Act 2

In the second act, you will mostly be exploring the home of Geralt in Kaer Morhen. However, for a couple of quests, you will need to return to Velen and Skellige.

Quest Type Location Story Ugly Baby Main Crow’s Perch Geralt takes hold of Uma and lifts the curse laid upon him. Disturbance Main Kaer Morhen Geralt helps Yennefer set up her megascope by removing the magical disturbance. To Bait a Forktail… Main Kaer Morhen As tasked by Yennefer, Geralt sets out to find Eskel and help him kill a forktail. They kill it and acquire Yennefer’s required ingredients from it. The Final Trial Main Kaer Morhen Eskel and Geralt set out to find the Circle of Elements to fill up the phylactery. No Place Like Home Main Kaer Morhen Vesemir decides to try and lift the curse set upon Uma. Geralt has the choice to spend the evening with his friends or go to sleep. Va Fail, Elaine Main Kaer Morhen Geralt brews some potions that help lift the curse off of Uma. This reveals Avallac’h, who leads Gelt into the Isle of Mists – to Ciri. The Isle of Mists Main Skellige Geralt goes to the Isle of Mists and finds Ciri. Once she wakes, the Wild Hunt appears, and they both have to flee back to Kaer Morhen. The Battle of Kaer Morhen Main Kaer Morhen The Wild Hunt arrives at Kaer Morhen and starts wreaking Havoc. Vesemir is killed, but Ciri saves the rest of her friends and wounds the Hunt, causing them to retreat. Blood on the Battlefield Main Kaer Morhen Geralt tries to calm Ciri down after the battle. Later, they both head off to Emhyr, and then to face Imlerith.

Best order to complete quests in Act 3

The final act of The Witcher 3 takes place in mostly Novigrad.