Shani is another old and dear friend of Geralt who makes an appearance in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as part of its Hearts of Stone expansion pack.

Similar to all of his close friends, Geralt and Shani once shared passionate feelings for each other. You will get a chance to reignite those feelings for a romance scene in Hearts of Stone.

Even if you romanced Triss and Yennefer in the base game, you can still romance Shani afterward without any implications. However, make the wrong dialogue choices and Shani will distance herself.

The following guide will tell you how to romance Shani in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

How to romance Shani in The Witcher 3

You will find romancing Shani easier than any of your other romantic ventures.

In the case of Triss, Yennefer, and even Keira Mertz, you had to romance them over the course of several quests. Shani, however, can be romanced in pretty much a single quest.

You first need to complete the “Dead Man’s Party” quest where Geralt and Shani attend a wedding of a close friend. However, the ghost of Vlodimir von Everec takes over Geralt and constantly harasses Shani over the course of the wedding.

Though Shani does know that Geralt is possessed, she is still left in a sad state in the end. This sets the base for romancing Shani.

At the end of the wedding, the “A Midnight Clear” quest becomes available. It is in this quest that you try to cheer up Shani and make your move on her.

A Midnight Clear

Here you will be asked to cheer up Shani using any means necessary. You can pull up Shani’s character entry to know more about her – specifically what she takes a liking to.

Earlier that evening she also tells Geralt that she takes a lot of interest in Rowan plants. Aside from that, you can also use your Witcher Senses to locate other items of interest, a bottle of mead, for example.

However, we recommend giving her some Rowan Berries which she will add to her hair. You can find the berries in a nearby bush.

Now you need to find Shani inside the barn and provide her with the present that you decided on. They both will go out for a walk, and a sequence of dialogue options will begin. Though the choices you make vary the outcome, we recommend that you select the following options.

You’ve got me

It was alright!

‘Unfit’ – what’s that mean?

That was Vlodimir, not me.

Let her down easy. I prefer you.

After heading towards the lake, you need to select the following dialogue options:

Better by a mile.

Kiss sure didn’t sate me.

In case you selected all the dialogue options mentioned above, you will guarantee yourself some romantic moments with the redhead.

Depending on your earlier dialogue options, you may or may not get some additional dialogue that will not have any outcome of the romance option. Also, you might see some cut scene variations in the end.

After everything is done and dusted, you will speak with Shani again before the quest concludes.