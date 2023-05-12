The Witcher 3 Gwent Cards Locations Guide – How to Get All Gwent Cards

There are a total of 197 Gwent Cards in The Witcher 3. Aside from some Gwent opponents which appear near the beginning of the game, seasoned players can only be defeated with strong cards in your decks.
For more help on The Witcher 3, read our How to play Gwent Cards Game, Romance Guide and Alchemy Guide.
The Witcher 3 Gwent Cards Locations
Some of the Gwent cards are acquired by default, some are acquired as random rewards, while others can be purchased from innkeepers and traders. Read on to know the locations of all Gwent Cards in The Witcher 3:
Gwent Neutral Cards
Decoy
How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Decoy
How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from a Trader at Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad Gustfields.
Decoy
How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeperess in the White Orchard Tavern.
Commander’s Horn
How to Get: This card is bought for 10 Crowns from an Innkeeper at Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.
Commander’s Horn
How to Get: This card is bought for 10 Crowns from a Store Trader at Passiflora in Novigrad.
Commander’s Horn
How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Novigrad.
Scorch
How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeper, Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.
Scorch
How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeper at New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor in Skellige.
Scorch
How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.
Biting Frost
How to Get: Earned by default.
Biting Frost
How to Get: Earned by default.
Biting Frost
How to Get: This card is randomly earned.
Impenetrable Fog
How to Get: This card is randomly earned.
Impenetrable Fog
How to Get: Earned by default.
Impenetrable Fog
How to Get: This card is randomly earned.
Torrential Rain
How to Get: This card is randomly earned.
Torrential Rain
How to Get: This card is randomly earned.
Torrential Rain
How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.
Clear Weather
How to Get: Earned by default.
Clear Weather
How to Get: Earned by default.
Clear Weather
How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.
Geralt of Rivia
How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from Thaler at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigard. It’s a Close Combat Hero card.
Vesemir
How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Vivaldi at the Bank of Vivaldi, Hierarch Square in Novigard.
Yennefer of Vengerberg
How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Novigrad. It’s a Ranged Card with Medic ability.
Cirilla Fiona Elen Rianno
How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from a Scoia’Tael Trader and Camp in Novigrad Forest. It’s a Close Combat Hero Card.
Triss Merigold
How to Get: This Closed Combat Hero Card is bought for 20 Crowns from Lambert at The Nowhere Inn in Novigrad.
Dandelion
How to Get: This Closed Combat Card is acquired after winning a match during the masquerade ball at Vegelbud Estate in Novigrad Gustfields.
Zoltan Chivay
How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.
Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff
How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.
Villentretenmerth
How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.
Avallac’h
How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Gremita at Gedyneith, Ard Skelling in Skellige. It’s a Hero Card with Spy ability.
Gwent Northern Realm Cards
Vernon Roche
How to Get: This is a Hero Card which is acquired from Hadko the Card Prodigy at Midcopse in Velen for 50 Crowns.
John Natalis
How to Get: This is a Hero Card which is acquired from Ravvy at Golden Sturgeon Tavern in Novigrad for 50 Crowns.
Esterad Thyssen
How to Get: This is a Hero Card which is acquired from Dijkstra at the Bathhouse in Novigrad for 50 Crowns.
Philippa Eilhart
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Thaler Siege
How to Get: This card is acquired from the Innkeeper at Arinbjorn in Skellige for 20 Crowns.
Ves
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Siegfried of Denesle
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Yarpen Zigrin
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Sigismund Dijkstra
How to Get: This Close Combat Spy Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from The Bloody Baron, Phillip Strenger at Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Keira Metz
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Síle de Tansarville
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Sabrina Glevissig
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Sheldon Skaggs
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Dethmold
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Prince Stennis
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Trebuchet
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Trebuchet
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Poor F—ing Infantry
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Poor F—ing Infantry
How to Get: This Closed Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Shopkeeper in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Poor F—ing Infantry
How to Get: This Closed Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Trader in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Crinfrid Reavers Dragon Hunter
How to Get: This Longed Ranged Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern in the White Orchard.
Crinfrid Reavers Dragon Hunter
How to Get: This Longed Ranged Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.
Crinfrid Reavers Dragon Hunter
How to Get: This Longed Ranged Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from shopkeeper in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Redanian Foot Soldier
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Redanian Foot Soldier
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Catapult
How to Get: You can buy this Bond Siege Card for 50 Crowns from Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern in the White Orchard.
Catapult
How to Get: You can buy this Bond Siege Card for 50 Crowns from Store Trader in Passiflora in Novigrad.
Ballista
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Ballista
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Kaedweni Siege Expert
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Kaedweni Siege Expert
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Kaedweni Siege Expert
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Blue Stripes Commando
How to Get: You can buy this Closed Combat Bond Card for 20 Crowns from Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern in the White Orchard.
Blue Stripes Commando
How to Get: You can buy this Closed Combat Bond Card for 50 Crowns from Shopkeeper in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Blue Stripes Commando
How to Get: You can buy this Closed Combat Bond Card for 50 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch
Siege Tower
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card.
Dun Banner Medic
How to Get: You earn this Medic Card by default.
Gwent Nilfgaard Cards
Letho of Gulet
How to Get: This Close Combat Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Boatbuilder in Oreton in Velen.
Menno Coehoorn
How to Get: This Close Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.
Morvran Voorhis
How to Get: This Siege Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Marquise Serenity in Passiflora in Novigrad.
Tibor Eggebracht
How to Get: This Long Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.
Albrich
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Albrich
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Assire var Anahid
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired during the prologue.
Cynthia
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Fringilla Vigo
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Caesar Bilzen’s home while on a quest in Novigrad.
Morteisen
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Shopkeeper at Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Rainfarn
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen
Renuald aep Matsen
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant. It’s a Ranged Card.
Rotten Mangonel
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant. It’s a Siege Card.
Shilard Fitz-Oesterlen
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant. It’s a Closed Combat Spy Card.
Stefan Skellen
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Sweers
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.
Vanhemar
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Vattier de Rideaux
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Vreemde
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Puttkammer
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.
Archer Support
How to Get: This Long Range Medic Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Archer Support
How to Get: This Long Range Medic Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.
Black Infantry Archer
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.
Siege Support
How to Get: This Siege Medic Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at The Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.
Black Infantry Archer
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Heavy Zerrikanian Fire Scorpion
How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen.
Zerrikanian Fire Scorpion
How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Impera Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Impera Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.
Impera Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad.
Impera Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.
Nausicaa Cavalry Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Nausicaa Cavalry Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.
Nausicaa Cavalry Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.
Combat Engineer
How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.
Young Emissary
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.
Young Emissary
How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cat’s Inn in Novigrad.
Gwent Scoia’tael Cards
Eithné
How to Get: This Longe Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Zoltan at Rosemary and Thyme in Novigrad.
Saskia/Saesenthessis
How to Get: This Longe Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Vernon Roche at the Temerian Resistance Camp in Novigrad.
Isengrim Faoiltiarna
How to Get: This Close Combat Morale Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from inside Zed’s home during a quest in Novigrad.
Iorveth
How to Get: This Long Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a druid after the quest, in Gedyneith, Ard Skellig in Skellige.
Dennis Cranmer
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Milva
How to Get: This Longe Range Morale Card is acquired after winning tournament at masquerade ball in Vegelbud Estate in Novigrad.
Ida Emean
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Filavandrel
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Yaevinn
How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Sjusta the Tailor at Kaer Trolde Harbor, Ard Skellig in Skellige.
Toruviel
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Riordain
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Ciaran aep Easnillien
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Barclay Els
How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.
Hav’caaren Medic
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Hav’caaren Medic
How to Get: This Longe Range Medic Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.
Hav’caaren Medic
How to Get: This Longe Range Medic Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.
Vrihedd Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Skellige.
Vrihedd Brigade
How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.
Dol Blathanna Scout
How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.
Dol Blathanna Scout
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Dol Blathanna Scout
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Dwarf Skirmisher
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Skellige.
Dwarf Skirmisher
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Dwarf Skirmisher
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Mahakaman Defenders
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a Store Trader in Passiflora in Novigrad.
Mahakaman Defenders
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Skellige.
Mahakaman Defenders
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad.
Mahakaman Defenders
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.
Mahakaman Defenders
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.
Elf Skirmisher
How to Get: This Long Range Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.
Elf Skirmisher
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Elf Skirmisher
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Vrihedd Cadet
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Dol Blathanna Archer
How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a Store Trader in Passiflora in Novigrad.
Hav’caaren Medic
How to Get: Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad.
Hav’caaren Medic
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Hav’caaren Medic
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.
Gwent Monsters Cards
Draug
How to Get: This Close Combat Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Crach an Craite, Kaer Trolde, Ard Skellig in Skellige.
Kayran
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Imlerith
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Leshen
How to Get: This Longe Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Ermion, Gedyneith, Ard Skellig in Skellige.
Forktail
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Earth Elemental
How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor in Skellige.
Fiend
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Arinbjorn in Skellige.
Plague Maiden
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Griffin
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Werewolf
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.
Botchling
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper at New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor in Skellige.
Frightener
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Ice Giant
How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.
Endrega
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Harpy
How to Get: Longe Range Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.
Cockatrice
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Gargoyle
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Celaeno Harpy
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Grave Hag
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Fire Elemental
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Foglet
How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.
Wyvern
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Arachas Behemoth
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Arachas
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Innkeeper, Arinbjorn in Skellige.
Arachas
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.
Arachas
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.
Nekker
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns by defeating Lambert at the Nowhere Inn near the end of the quest.
Nekker
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Innkeeper, in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.
Nekker
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Vampire: Ekimmara
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.
Vampire: Fleder
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Innkeeper, in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.
Vampire: Garkain
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Vampire: Bruxa
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns by winnning a match at the masquerade ball at Vegelbud Estate in Novigrad.
Vampire: Katakan
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Jarl Madman Lugos, Kaer Muire, Ard Skellig in Skellige.
Ghoul
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Innkeeper, in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.
Ghoul
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Ghoul
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Crone: Brewess
How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.
Crone: Weavess
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Seer (Old Sage) at Benek in Velen.
Crone: Whispess
How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper, Arinbjorn in Skellige.
Gwent Leader Cards
The Steel-Forged
How to Get: This is acquired during a quest; Passiflora.
The Siegemaster
How to Get: This is acquired during the Main Quest: Imperial Audience by beating Nilfgaardian Nobleman.
Lord Commander of the North
How to Get: You need to beat the Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern.
King of Temeria
How to Get: This card is acquired by default.
The Relentless
How to Get: You acquired this card during quest, Passiflora.
The White Flame Dancing on the Graves of His Foes
How to Get: You need to complete Gwent: Skellige Style.
The Emperor of Nilfgaard
How to Get: This card can be bought from the Innkeeper, Inn at the Crossroads.
His Imperial Majesty
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Queen of Dol Blathanna
How to Get: You earn this card during quest, Passiflora.
The Beautiful
How to Get: You need to complete Big City Players to earn this card.
Daisy of the Valley
How to Get: This card can be bought from the Innkeeper, Cunny of the Goose.
Pureblood Elf
How to Get: You earn this card by default.
Destroyer of Worlds
How to Get: This card is acquired during quest, Passiflora.
Bringer of Death
How to Get: You need to complete Velen Players to acquire this card.
King of the Wild Hunt
How to Get: You can acquire this card from the Innkeeper, New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor.
Commander of the Red Riders
How to Get: You acquire this card by default.
