The Witcher 3 Gwent Cards Locations Guide – How to Get All Gwent Cards

There are a total of 197 Gwent Cards in The Witcher 3. Aside from some Gwent opponents which appear near the beginning of the game, seasoned players can only be defeated with strong cards in your decks.

The Witcher 3 Gwent Cards Locations

Some of the Gwent cards are acquired by default, some are acquired as random rewards, while others can be purchased from innkeepers and traders. Read on to know the locations of all Gwent Cards in The Witcher 3:

Gwent Neutral Cards

Decoy

How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Decoy

How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from a Trader at Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad Gustfields.

Decoy

How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeperess in the White Orchard Tavern.

Commander’s Horn

How to Get: This card is bought for 10 Crowns from an Innkeeper at Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.

Commander’s Horn

How to Get: This card is bought for 10 Crowns from a Store Trader at Passiflora in Novigrad.

Commander’s Horn

How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Novigrad.

Scorch

How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeper, Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.

Scorch

How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeper at New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor in Skellige.

Scorch

How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from an Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.

Biting Frost

How to Get: Earned by default.

Biting Frost

How to Get: Earned by default.

Biting Frost

How to Get: This card is randomly earned.

Impenetrable Fog

How to Get: This card is randomly earned.

Impenetrable Fog

How to Get: Earned by default.

Impenetrable Fog

How to Get: This card is randomly earned.

Torrential Rain

How to Get: This card is randomly earned.

Torrential Rain

How to Get: This card is randomly earned.

Torrential Rain

How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.

Clear Weather

How to Get: Earned by default.

Clear Weather

How to Get: Earned by default.

Clear Weather

How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.

Geralt of Rivia

How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from Thaler at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigard. It’s a Close Combat Hero card.

Vesemir

How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Vivaldi at the Bank of Vivaldi, Hierarch Square in Novigard.

Yennefer of Vengerberg

How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Novigrad. It’s a Ranged Card with Medic ability.

Cirilla Fiona Elen Rianno

How to Get: This card is bought for 50 Crowns from a Scoia’Tael Trader and Camp in Novigrad Forest. It’s a Close Combat Hero Card.

Triss Merigold

How to Get: This Closed Combat Hero Card is bought for 20 Crowns from Lambert at The Nowhere Inn in Novigrad.

Dandelion

How to Get: This Closed Combat Card is acquired after winning a match during the masquerade ball at Vegelbud Estate in Novigrad Gustfields.

Zoltan Chivay

How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.

Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff

How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.

Villentretenmerth

How to Get: This card is randomly earned after winning from the Crafter or Merchant.

Avallac’h

How to Get: This card is bought for 20 Crowns from Gremita at Gedyneith, Ard Skelling in Skellige. It’s a Hero Card with Spy ability.

Gwent Northern Realm Cards

Vernon Roche

How to Get: This is a Hero Card which is acquired from Hadko the Card Prodigy at Midcopse in Velen for 50 Crowns.

John Natalis

How to Get: This is a Hero Card which is acquired from Ravvy at Golden Sturgeon Tavern in Novigrad for 50 Crowns.

Esterad Thyssen

How to Get: This is a Hero Card which is acquired from Dijkstra at the Bathhouse in Novigrad for 50 Crowns.

Philippa Eilhart

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Thaler Siege

How to Get: This card is acquired from the Innkeeper at Arinbjorn in Skellige for 20 Crowns.

Ves

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Siegfried of Denesle

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Yarpen Zigrin

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Sigismund Dijkstra

How to Get: This Close Combat Spy Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from The Bloody Baron, Phillip Strenger at Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Keira Metz

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Síle de Tansarville

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Sabrina Glevissig

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Sheldon Skaggs

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Dethmold

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Prince Stennis

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Trebuchet

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Trebuchet

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Poor F—ing Infantry

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Poor F—ing Infantry

How to Get: This Closed Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Shopkeeper in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Poor F—ing Infantry

How to Get: This Closed Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Trader in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Crinfrid Reavers Dragon Hunter

How to Get: This Longed Ranged Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern in the White Orchard.

Crinfrid Reavers Dragon Hunter

How to Get: This Longed Ranged Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.

Crinfrid Reavers Dragon Hunter

How to Get: This Longed Ranged Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from shopkeeper in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Redanian Foot Soldier

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Redanian Foot Soldier

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Catapult

How to Get: You can buy this Bond Siege Card for 50 Crowns from Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern in the White Orchard.

Catapult

How to Get: You can buy this Bond Siege Card for 50 Crowns from Store Trader in Passiflora in Novigrad.

Ballista

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Ballista

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Kaedweni Siege Expert

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Kaedweni Siege Expert

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Kaedweni Siege Expert

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Blue Stripes Commando

How to Get: You can buy this Closed Combat Bond Card for 20 Crowns from Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern in the White Orchard.

Blue Stripes Commando

How to Get: You can buy this Closed Combat Bond Card for 50 Crowns from Shopkeeper in Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Blue Stripes Commando

How to Get: You can buy this Closed Combat Bond Card for 50 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch

Siege Tower

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card.

Dun Banner Medic

How to Get: You earn this Medic Card by default.

Gwent Nilfgaard Cards

Letho of Gulet

How to Get: This Close Combat Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Boatbuilder in Oreton in Velen.

Menno Coehoorn

How to Get: This Close Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.

Morvran Voorhis

How to Get: This Siege Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Marquise Serenity in Passiflora in Novigrad.

Tibor Eggebracht

How to Get: This Long Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.

Albrich

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Albrich

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Assire var Anahid

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired during the prologue.

Cynthia

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Fringilla Vigo

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Caesar Bilzen’s home while on a quest in Novigrad.

Morteisen

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Shopkeeper at Midcopse, Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Rainfarn

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen

Renuald aep Matsen

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant. It’s a Ranged Card.

Rotten Mangonel

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant. It’s a Siege Card.

Shilard Fitz-Oesterlen

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant. It’s a Closed Combat Spy Card.

Stefan Skellen

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Sweers

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.

Vanhemar

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Vattier de Rideaux

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Vreemde

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Puttkammer

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.

Archer Support

How to Get: This Long Range Medic Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Archer Support

How to Get: This Long Range Medic Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.

Black Infantry Archer

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader in Claywich Village, The Mire in Velen.

Siege Support

How to Get: This Siege Medic Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at The Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.

Black Infantry Archer

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Heavy Zerrikanian Fire Scorpion

How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at Midcopse in Spitfire Bluff in Velen.

Zerrikanian Fire Scorpion

How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Impera Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Impera Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.

Impera Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad.

Impera Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.

Nausicaa Cavalry Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Quartermaster’s Baron’s Store in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Nausicaa Cavalry Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.

Nausicaa Cavalry Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader in Crow’s Perch in Velen.

Combat Engineer

How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Inn at the Crossroads in Velen.

Young Emissary

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.

Young Emissary

How to Get: This Close Combat Bond Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cat’s Inn in Novigrad.

Gwent Scoia’tael Cards

Eithné

How to Get: This Longe Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Zoltan at Rosemary and Thyme in Novigrad.

Saskia/Saesenthessis

How to Get: This Longe Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Vernon Roche at the Temerian Resistance Camp in Novigrad.



Isengrim Faoiltiarna

How to Get: This Close Combat Morale Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from inside Zed’s home during a quest in Novigrad.

Iorveth

How to Get: This Long Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from a druid after the quest, in Gedyneith, Ard Skellig in Skellige.

Dennis Cranmer

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Milva

How to Get: This Longe Range Morale Card is acquired after winning tournament at masquerade ball in Vegelbud Estate in Novigrad.

Ida Emean

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Filavandrel

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Yaevinn

How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Sjusta the Tailor at Kaer Trolde Harbor, Ard Skellig in Skellige.

Toruviel

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Riordain

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Ciaran aep Easnillien

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Barclay Els

How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.

Hav’caaren Medic

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Hav’caaren Medic

How to Get: This Longe Range Medic Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Cunny of the Goose in Novigrad.

Hav’caaren Medic

How to Get: This Longe Range Medic Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.

Vrihedd Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Skellige.

Vrihedd Brigade

How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.

Dol Blathanna Scout

How to Get: This Close Combat Agile Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.

Dol Blathanna Scout

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Dol Blathanna Scout

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Dwarf Skirmisher

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Skellige.

Dwarf Skirmisher

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Dwarf Skirmisher

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Mahakaman Defenders

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a Store Trader in Passiflora in Novigrad.

Mahakaman Defenders

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Stjepan at The Alchemy Inn, Oxenfurt in Skellige.

Mahakaman Defenders

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad.

Mahakaman Defenders

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at the Golden Sturgeon in Novigrad.

Mahakaman Defenders

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.

Elf Skirmisher

How to Get: This Long Range Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.

Elf Skirmisher

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Elf Skirmisher

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Vrihedd Cadet

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Dol Blathanna Archer

How to Get: This Long Range Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a Store Trader in Passiflora in Novigrad.

Hav’caaren Medic

How to Get: Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from a trader at the Seven Cats Inn in Novigrad.

Hav’caaren Medic

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Hav’caaren Medic

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Olivier at Kingfisher Inn in Novigrad.

Gwent Monsters Cards

Draug

How to Get: This Close Combat Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Crach an Craite, Kaer Trolde, Ard Skellig in Skellige.

Kayran

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Imlerith

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Leshen

How to Get: This Longe Range Hero Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Ermion, Gedyneith, Ard Skellig in Skellige.

Forktail

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Earth Elemental

How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor in Skellige.

Fiend

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Arinbjorn in Skellige.

Plague Maiden

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Griffin

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Werewolf

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.

Botchling

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper at New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor in Skellige.

Frightener

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Ice Giant

How to Get: This Siege Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.

Endrega

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Harpy

How to Get: Longe Range Agile Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.

Cockatrice

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Gargoyle

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Celaeno Harpy

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Grave Hag

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Fire Elemental

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Foglet

How to Get: This Close Combat Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from the Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.

Wyvern

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Arachas Behemoth

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Arachas

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Innkeeper, Arinbjorn in Skellige.

Arachas

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper at Urialla Village, An Skellig in Skellige.

Arachas

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.

Nekker

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns by defeating Lambert at the Nowhere Inn near the end of the quest.

Nekker

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Innkeeper, in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.

Nekker

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Vampire: Ekimmara

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from Innkeeper, Svorlag, Spikeroog in Skellige.

Vampire: Fleder

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Innkeeper, in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.

Vampire: Garkain

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Vampire: Bruxa

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns by winnning a match at the masquerade ball at Vegelbud Estate in Novigrad.

Vampire: Katakan

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from Jarl Madman Lugos, Kaer Muire, Ard Skellig in Skellige.

Ghoul

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 10 Crowns from Innkeeper, in Harviken tavern, Faroe in Skellige.

Ghoul

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Ghoul

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Crone: Brewess

How to Get: This is a randomly earned card after winning from Crafter or Merchant.

Crone: Weavess

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 50 Crowns from the Seer (Old Sage) at Benek in Velen.

Crone: Whispess

How to Get: This Close Combat Muster Card is acquired for 20 Crowns from the Innkeeper, Arinbjorn in Skellige.

Gwent Leader Cards

The Steel-Forged

How to Get: This is acquired during a quest; Passiflora.

The Siegemaster

How to Get: This is acquired during the Main Quest: Imperial Audience by beating Nilfgaardian Nobleman.

Lord Commander of the North

How to Get: You need to beat the Innkeeperess at White Orchard Tavern.

King of Temeria

How to Get: This card is acquired by default.

The Relentless

How to Get: You acquired this card during quest, Passiflora.

The White Flame Dancing on the Graves of His Foes

How to Get: You need to complete Gwent: Skellige Style.

The Emperor of Nilfgaard

How to Get: This card can be bought from the Innkeeper, Inn at the Crossroads.

His Imperial Majesty

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Queen of Dol Blathanna

How to Get: You earn this card during quest, Passiflora.

The Beautiful

How to Get: You need to complete Big City Players to earn this card.

Daisy of the Valley

How to Get: This card can be bought from the Innkeeper, Cunny of the Goose.

Pureblood Elf

How to Get: You earn this card by default.

Destroyer of Worlds

How to Get: This card is acquired during quest, Passiflora.

Bringer of Death

How to Get: You need to complete Velen Players to acquire this card.

King of the Wild Hunt

How to Get: You can acquire this card from the Innkeeper, New Port Inn, Kaer Trolde Harbor.

Commander of the Red Riders

How to Get: You acquire this card by default.

