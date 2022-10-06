Overwatch 2 Counters: The Best Counter for Every Hero

Overwatch 2 is finally out with some new heroes and other changes. Players are desperate to know about all new heroes and how to counter them. We prepared this comprehensive guide to give you complete details on countering new and old Heroes available in Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 best counter picks for every hero

With 35 characters available in Overwatch 2 right now and many more to come, the shooter turns into a game of rock-paper-scissors. Every character in Overwatch 2 has multiple counters for players to pick from.

Making an informed decision regarding which hero your character is good against and bad against goes a long way toward winning games in OW2.

Whether it’s a tank, support or DPS hero, you will have ample opportunities to counter each one in Overwatch 2 even if you don’t have all the characters unlocked.

How to Counter Sojourn

Lucio

Zarya

Orisa

Lucio has fantastic speed, which he can use to stay hidden from Sojourn and attack her from behind. Zarya can take advantage of the Sojourn attacks, which is a great option.

You can also counter her with Orisa. She has a spear that can take out Sojourn pretty quickly.

How to Counter Junker Queen

Wrecking Ball

Orisa

Wrecking Ball works by creating a disturbance in the Junker Queen team and taking advantage of her long cooldown time.

You can use the Energy javelin of Orisa not only to stun the Queen but also to displace her.

How to Counter Kiriko

Widowmaker

Sojourn

Tracer

Genji

Ashe

Any hero that can hit the target at a range in a small area is the best counter to her. She cannot target them correctly, and you will always have the upper hand on her.

How to Counter D.Va

Zarya

Symmetra

Moira

Winston

All the heroes with the beam weapons are a good counter against DVa. You can use any of the heroes mentioned above since her Defense Matrix cannot absorb beam weapon attacks.

How to Counter Orisa

Tracer

Genji

Doomfist

Pharah

Echo

Sombra

All these Heroes have high movement speeds that can get them behind Orisa. Once behind, you can deal significant damage to her.

You can also use Sombra to counter Orisa, as her Hack will not allow Orisa to set up a new barrier. Sombra can even hack and disable the Energy Javelin ability of Orisa.

How to Counter Reinhardt

Sombra

Ana

Mei

Brigitte

Junkrat

Pharah

You can quickly shut down his barrier by stunning him using heroes like Mei, Ana, and Brigitte. Even Sombra can do that using her hacks.

You can also use some high burst damage dealing heroes like Pharah and Junkrat as they can destroy Reinhardt’s barrier.

How to Counter Roadhog

Echo

Pharah

Genji

Tracer

Sombra

Widowmaker

Junkrat

Ana

Heroes like Pharah, Echo, Junkrat, Ana, and Widowmaker can deal damage from a distance, and Roadhog’s shotgun attacks can’t reach them.

Other Heroes mentioned above have high mobility, so they can easily dodge his hook and deal damage.

How to Counter Sigma

Lucio

Genji

Tracer

Sombra

Heroes like Genji, Lucio, and Tracer are quick, so that they can dodge Sigma projectile attacks quite easily. If you are using Sombra, her Hack will not allow Sigma to set up a new barrier, and you can have more space to deal damage.

How to Counter Winston

Ana

Mei

Brigitte

If you use crowd-controlling attacks of the Heroes mentioned above, you will stop him and deal some decent amount of damage. You will get an open window to attack after Winston is slowed down or knocked back.

How to Counter Wrecking Ball

Brigitte

Mei

Ana

Roadhog

A crowd-controlling attack from any of the heroes in the list above can help you get away from him. Rolling out from the fight is the only way to prevent his attacks, and these Heroes do it best.

How to Counter Zarya

Junkrat

Pharah

Echo

Bastion

Va

Genji

You can easily take her out by fast attacks of the Pharah, Echo, Bastion, and Junkrat. You can also use D.Va to consume the graviton surge of the Zarya using the Defense Matrix.

You can even use Genji to deflect the surging attack and turn it into a utility for his team to use.

How to Counter Ashe

Genji

Tracer

Echo

Soldier: 76

Sombra

Heroes like Tracer, Genji, and Echo can easily dodge Ashe attacks like Precision Shots. You can also use Soldier: 76 as its auto-fire can kill Ashe quickly.

Sombra hack ability can disable the B.O.B attacks of the Ashe. Once this attack is disabled, you can kill her in no time.

How to Counter Bastion

Junkrat

Pharah

Zarya

Ana

Roadhog’s

The alt-fire attacks by Pharah, Zarya, and Junkrat can use burst fire and AoE attacks to take out Bastion quickly.

If you go with Roadhog’s, its hook can hold on Bastion for a long time and allow you to take him out.

How to Counter Doomfist

Mei

Brigitte

Ana

Roadhog

Bastion

Soldier: 76

You can counter Doomfist’s high mobility by stunning him or slowing him down using heroes like Mei, and Brigitte. You can use Ashe and other mentioned heroes to stay away and take him out from a distance.

How to Counter Echo

Soldier: 76

Cassidy

Ashe

Widowmaker

Echo is weak against the hitscan shot attack from Soldier: 76 and other mentioned Heroes.

How to Counter Genji

Zarya

Symmetra

Moira

Winston

Brigitte

Mei

Genji is weak against the beam weapons, so Heroes like Moira, Symmetra, and Moira are great to use. You can team them up with Brigitte and Mei, who can decrease the mobility of Genji a lot.

How to Counter Hanzo

Tracer

Pharah

Lucio

Genji

Wrecking Ball

Va

As you know, Hanzo arrows are not hitscan, so it is pretty difficult for him to hit the fast Heroes mentioned above. If you go with Heroes like D.Va, she can consume the projectile attacks of Hanzo using the Defense Matrix.

How to Counter Junkrat

Reaper

Cassidy

Soldier: 76

Tracer

Pharah

Echo

Lucio

Wrecking Ball

Junkrat has a slow fire rate, so if you go with high fire rate Heroes like Soldier: 76, Tracer, Cassidy, and Reaper, you can take him out quickly.

To avoid his grenade attacks, you can go with the Heroes like Tracer, Lucio, etc., which are highly mobile in the air as well. Zarya’s energy barrier attack is best to use against the Junkrats.

How to Counter Cassidy

Pharah

Bastion

Ashe

Widowmaker

Genji

If you use the ranged Heroes listed above, it will get tough for Cassidy to target you. However, he can use some hitscan shots to counter these Heroes.

Genji can completely defect the High noon ultimate attack of Cassidy that can kill her instantly.

How to Counter Mei

Sombra

Pharah

Echo

Widowmaker

You can use airborne Heroes like Echo and Pharah to fly around the Ice Wall of Mei and deal damage. If you use Sombra Hack, it will block the abilities of Mei.

Now you will have an open window to attack and take her out quickly. Ashe and Windowmaker can take her out before she can get close to them using the ranged attacks.

How to Counter Pharah

Soldier: 76

Cassidy

Ashe

Widowmaker

Sombra

First of all, you can use the Sombra hack attack to prevent her from flying away. Once she cannot fly, the hitscan weapons of the other heroes will kill her instantly.

How to Counter Reaper

Pharah

Echo

Ana

Junkrat

Widowmaker

Reaper is known for taking out opponents that are in close range, So if you go with the abovementioned Heroes, they can easily take out Reaper from a distance without getting close.

How to Counter Soldier: 76

Pharah

Junkrat

Roadhog

Cassidy

Heroes with the burst fire attacks have an advantage over Soldier: 76. Although Soldier: 76 is a tough-to-beat Hero. It can take out any Opponent, so you have to be careful.

How to Counter Sombra

Pharah

Junkrat

Winston

Mei

Ana

Brigitte

Sombra is a mighty hero that can stay invisible, but if you use Heroes with AoE attacks like Winston, Junkrat, and Pharah to deal damage.

Hanzo has a Sonic Arrow attack that can reveal Sombra if you manage to land it near her. You can even stop her from teleporting by using the crowd-controlling attacks of Mei, Brigitte and Ana.

How to Counter Symmetra

Echo

Junkrat

Winston

Pharah

You can counter Symmetra easily by using burst fire attacks of Echo, Pharah, and Junkrat. Especially if you go with Winston, you can easily take out turret nests.

How to Counter Torbjorn

Junkrat

Pharah

Sombra

If you want to quickly destroy the Torbjorn’s turret, then AoE and burst dire attacks of Junkrat and Pharah are the best.

Moreover, Pharah and Echo can stay out of its ultimate because of their mobility. Sombra is another excellent counter against him since he can disable the Torbjorn turret for a short time.

How to Counter Tracer

Symmetra

Moira

Winston

Torbjorn’s

Tracer is a small and fast hero, so taking him out with an auto-locking weapon is the best option. All the Heroes mentioned above give you this option, so you can go with any you like.

How to Counter Widowmaker

Genji

Tracer

To counter Widowmaker’s close-range fire, you will need Heroes that can get behind her, and Genji and Tracer are best at doing that.

Genji also can deflect Widowmaker’s shots that can take her out instantly.

How to Counter Ana

Echo

Pharah

Genji

Tracer

Doomfist

All the heroes above have high mobility that can help a lot in dodging the Sleeping Dart attack of the Doomfist.

How to Counter Baptiste

Genji

Tracer

Lucio

Echo

Pharah

Sombra

Hazno

Sombra can hack the immortality field and disable it for a short time to give you some time to attack.

Other Heroes above can use speed to avoid his Amplification Matrix and don’t take additional damage.

How to Counter Brigitte

Echo

Pharah

Echo and Pharah are great options to counter Brigitte as they can stay in the air and defeat her using the attacks from a distance.

How to Counter Lúcio

Soldier: 76

Cassidy

Ashe

Lucio is a moving target, so Heroes with hitscan attacks are a better option, and that is why we recommend you to go with the above Heroes.

How to Counter Mercy

Genji

Winston

Tracer

Symmetra

Any hero, especially the one mentioned above, can out damage Mercy’s gun. Being the most vulnerable healer in Overwatch 2, it isn’t really that difficult to counter Mercy as she always needs someone to protect her. You have to dive and attack her using the Heroes above, and she will be out in no time.

How to Counter Moira

Junkrat

Pharah

Echo

Ana

Mei

Brigitte

Roadhog

You can use burst fire attacks of Echo, Pharah, and Junkrat to damage her self heal ability. Similarly, Roadhog, and other heroes can use crowd-controlling attacks on her to take her out of Ultimate.

How to Counter Zenyatta

Junkrat

Pharah

Widowmaker

Ashe

Cassidy

Hanzo

You can use AoE attacks of the Pharah and Junkrat to take out Zenyatta before she can land a hit on you. With other heroes mentioned above, you can target its slow-moving head.