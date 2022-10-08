Overwatch 2: How To Play Tracer

Overwatch 2 sees the return of several characters from the previous installment who are available as playable characters from the start. One such character is the Overwatch agent and the Adventurer, Tracer who is unlocked from the get-go.

Tracer is a skirmisher character in the Overwatch series and being a Damage hero, she’s trained in close-ranged combat. She possesses expertise in her speed and single-target damage making her one of the fastest heroes to come across.

She’s capable of traveling through time using her abilities, dealing damage to her opposition, and retreating without even giving the target any chance of retaliation which solidifies her as one of the best characters to play in Overwatch 2.

In this guide, we’ll be showing you everything you need to know about Tracer in Overwatch 2.

Tracer abilities explained

Pulse Pistol

Tracer wields dual Pulse Pistols which she uses to perform a heavy damage attack at high speed that spreads through the area. This attack is best used as a close-ranged attack since it spreads in a cone shape to deal damage.

Blink

Blink is Tracer’s primary and signature ability which she uses to travel across the map in the direction she’s currently on to prevent dealing damage from the opponent. She has three Blinks in her arsenal with each one having its unique style of teleportation. However, do note that each Blink has a 3-second recharge rate.

Recall

Recall is arguably one of the most useful abilities in Tracer’s possession if used right. Using this ability, she can travel back in time, 3 seconds earlier which resets all her attributes from her position to her Support Hero Debuff. Similar to Blink, Recall can be used as an escape tool making it a defensive ability to master in Overwatch 2.

Pulse Bomb

This is an ultimate ability used by Tracer to deal maximum amounts of AOE damage. She uses this ability by shooting a Pulse Bomb that sticks to the target while detonating seconds later to kill anything that it grasps. To prevent dealing damage yourself, the best strategy is to Blink away from the bomb as it explodes to escape the damage.

Tracer tips and tricks

Since each Blink takes a three-second recharge, it’s best to use it in a chain sequence to baffle the opponents making it difficult for them to perform a counterattack.

Use Tracer’s Recall ability to reset time before each battle to gain maximum health instantly.

Always use her Ultimate ability Pulse Bomb as a combined move with either recall or blink to escape the explosion and prevent the damage from being dealt.

Being a hero with a low DPS, you should never use her against Roadhog, Sombra, Winston, Torbjorn, Ana, and Moira since there’s a high possibility of them using slowing/stunning abilities on Tracer.

Your primary focus when playing as Tracer should be dealing with support heroes due to her high speed and high damage possession.

Best Tracer crosshair settings

Being a Damage hero, Tracer uses Spread Damage abilities such as Pulse Pistol to deal damage. Therefore, to make sure the attack deals damage to as many targets as possible, use the crosshair settings given below.

Type – Circle

Circle Show Accuracy – Off

Off Color – Blue

Blue Thickness – 1

1 Crosshair Length – 11

11 Center Gap – 50

50 Opacity – 100%

100% Outline Opacity – 100%

100% Dot Size – 6

6 Dot Opacity – 100%

100% Scale With Resolution – On

Best cosmetics for Tracer

Cosmetics change your character’s entire personality and having a good skin and other cosmetics differentiates you from other characters and can surely grab the attention of other players as well.

Skin: Electric Purple or Lightning

Emote: Finger Guns

Victory Pose: Sitting

Highlight Intros: Hurdle

Tracer changes in Overwatch 2

While many Heroes have undergone major changes to their character in Overwatch 2, there were heroes like Tracer who only had minor tweaks made to them. The only alteration made to Tracer’s character is her Pulse Pistol.

Tracer’s Pulse Pistol sees a minor change as now it can deal damage up to 5 instead of the previous 6. However, this increases the effectiveness of her attacks against heavily-armed targets.