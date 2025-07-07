How To Get Perfumer’s Talisman In Elden Ring

Perfumer Talimsan in Elden Ring provides increased power attacks to the perfumed bottles and perfume attacks. This talisman is used by the perfumers and is depicted by three small perfume bottles stitched together.

In this guide, we will tell you how to acquire the Perfumer’s Talisman in Elden Ring and how you can use it effectively in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with a new weapon type.

Perfumer’s Talisman Location in Elden Ring

The Perfumer’s Talisman in Elden Ring can be looted from a treasure chest inside the Perfumer’s Ruins.

These Ruins can be found on the western edge of the Altus Plateau, and the nearest site of grace is called the Abandoned Coffin. To reach the Altus Plateau, you can follow two paths.

Either find both parts of the Dectus medallion and use the Grand of Lift of Dectus to reach the Altus Plateau. However, you will land very far from the Perfumer’s Ruins in this case.

FYI You can also find Omenkiller’s Set in these ruins.

If you decide to reach Altus Plateau through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, a small dungeon in Liurnia, it will directly lead you to the Abandoned Coffin site of grace.

From the start of the Perfumer’s Ruins, go inside and climb a ruined structure to the right. You will notice some planks on the floor that you can break by rolling through them.

This will lead you to a small room in the basement with no enemies. Enter the basement room and open the treasure chest to collect the Perfumer’s Talisman in Elden Ring.

Perfumer’s Talisman Stats and Uses

While being found in the base game, Perfumer’s Talisman has its main use in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This talisman increases the attack power of Perfume Arts and Perfume Bottles by 20%. It makes this talisman a must-have for people trying to go for a Perfume Bottle Build.

Perfume Bottles are new weapons in the DLC that can be dual-wielded to cast special attacks, like the Firespark Perfume Bottle uses a flame attack against enemies.

FYI This talisman doesn’t enhance the Perfumed Oil of Ranah.

This talisman weighs only 0.6 and can be sold for 500 Runes to any merchant in the game. However, we strongly recommend against it as this item can only be obtained once per playthrough.