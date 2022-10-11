Overwatch 2: How To Play Lúcio

Lúcio is a support character in Overwatch 2 and is one of the most dynamic and mobile characters in the game. Although without any major base offensive or defensive capabilities alone, Lúcio is equipped with six distinct abilities that grant allies a major boost.

He uses the power of music to heal his allies and/or increase their movement speed. Given all the different abilities he has and the way they work, it often gets very hard to make the right decisions and the best plays.

Lúcio may be one of the best support characters in the game, and having a good or a bad one can either make or break the team. Hence, in this guide, we’ll be learning everything there is to know about Lúcio in Overwatch 2.

Lúcio abilities explained

Sonic Amplifier

The Sonic Amplifier is a gun that uses sound wave projectiles as bullets. It’s got a decent magazine size of 20 rounds, and a decent reload speed of 1.2 seconds. Moreover, it has two separate firing modes – Primary and Secondary.

The Primary Fire mode of the Sonic Amplifier is a burst-fire mode, firing 4 projectiles per click, with each projectile dealing 20 HP worth of damage. The secondary fire mode (Soundwave) will be discussed below.

Crossfade

The Crossfade ability is composed of two songs. One of the songs boosts your allies’ healing while switching to the other one will increase their movement speed if they are within a 12-meter radius of Lúcio.

The healing song will increase allies’ HP by 16.25 per second.

The second song will increase allies’ movement speed by 25%.

Amp It Up

This ability works in corresponding with the previous ability – Crossfade. The Amp It Up ability essentially boosts the effect of the Crossfade ability, regardless of what song is being played. It lasts for about 3 seconds and has a cooldown of 12 seconds.

While used during the song affecting healing, allies’ HP will be increased by 46.8 per second.

While used during the song affecting movement speed, allies’ movement speed will be increased to 60% of the default value.

Soundwave

This is the other firing mode for the Sonic Amplifier. Using this ability will allow Lúcio to release a blast wave extending eight meters ahead of him, dealing 25 damage and a large knockback to any enemies that get hit by it.

It may be a pretty useful ability at close range, but do remember that it has a cooldown of 8 seconds.

Wall Ride

This ability, as the name implies, allows Lúcio to run vertically across walls after jumping atop. Moreover, his movement speed while running across walls is also increased by 30%.

Sound Barrier

This is Lúcio’s ultimate ability. This ability allows Lúcio to create a temporary healing circle with a 30 meters radius, lasting for about 6 seconds. Any allies within this circle will receive a healing boost while it’s active.

Lúcio tips and tricks

Lúcio is a dynamic character that can help his teammates both on the offense and on defense. He possesses abilities that give him excellent mobility. It might be hard to get a hold of the mechanics of his movement, but practicing will make it perfect.

The first thing to remember would be to use Lúcio’s abilities wisely. Lúcio has a plethora of abilities (6 abilities in total). The sheer number of these abilities granted to him is to counter his base offensive and defensive capabilities.

The Wall Ride ability is perhaps the most important one. It not only grants a major upgrade to traversal in terms of providing alternative routes but also increases his movement speed. Hence, if you can master this ability, you can play a major role in making last-minute overtakes by reaching the destination quicker than others.

Although Lúcio is not the ideal damage dealer, he can still deal with any weaker enemies by utilizing his increased movement speed. You can do that by quickly circling around the opponent while using the Sonic Amplifier’s burst mode combined with a finishing melee move. To do that, however, you need to have good aim and perfect movement control.

Since Lúcio is a Support hero, it would be best to avoid bringing him to the front lines. Instead, it would be best to stick behind other Tank, DPS-based heroes, either healing them or increasing their movement speed using the Crossfade or the Amp It Up ability.

Using the Amp It Up specifically at the start of each round is always recommended. This will allow your teammates to have the upper hand in movement speed and reach their objectives quickly, taking better control of the locations.

Do remember to stay mobile at all times. Lúcio is often the major target for the opposing team and a stationary Lúcio is like a sitting duck for them to finish off early.

Lastly, it is recommended to save Lúcio’s Ultimate Ability – Sound Barrier – for crucial times. It’s best to use as a last-minute resort/trump card when in a pinch. This ability, if, used at the end, can play a major role in turning the tide of battle as it always comes with an element of surprise for the opposing team.

Best Lúcio crosshair settings

If you find the default crosshair too distracting and notice your aim’s a little bit off the target, then you might need a change of crosshairs/reticle. The best crosshair to play Lúcio with would be a Purple Circle one.

Since Lúcio mainly shoots green-colored stuff, other colored crosshairs might be hard to see during a full-blown shootout, but the purple color goes well in contrast with the green and allows you to see better.

Best cosmetics for Lúcio

Skin: Auditiva or Vermelho

Emote: Chilling

Souvenir: Any

Victory Pose: Grooving

Highlight Intros: Drop the Beat

Lúcio changes in Overwatch 2

With the new Overwatch 2 coming out, we have seen many noticeable changes in many heroes’ stats, but Lúcio seems to have changed just a bit. There are only three minor changes Lúcio has undergone in this game relative to the previous one.

Firstly, Lúcio can now regain some health after taking damage with the new support passive. Moreover, to balance this health boost out, his Crossfade self-healing penalty is also increased to 60% from the previous low amount of 30%.

Secondly, Lúcio ultimate ability – the Sound Barrier – (‘s) cost is now reduced by 12%.