Overwatch 2: How To Play Pharah

Pharah is a DPS character and in Overwatch and has been a popular pick for quite a long time. However, Pharah is a somewhat difficult character to play and master and if not played the right way, can cause trouble for her own team.

In Overwatch 2, Pharah is included amongst those characters which are available to play with right from the get-go. She is an amazing character in the right player’s hand and in this guide, we will explain how to play Pharah in Overwatch 2.

Pharah abilities explained

Jump Jets (Passive)

Pharah has boosters in her suit which allow her to gain airtime. Using this, she can go into any direction to gain height over her enemies.

Rocket Launcher (Primary Weapon)

Pharah’s main weapon is a Rocket launcher which is attached to her suit. The rocket launcher is capable of firing rockets at the enemies.

Concussive Blast (Ability)

In this ability, Pharah is able to fire rockets at enemies which knock them back and concuss them for a short period. This ability is really useful to flush out enemies out of their cover, allowing your team to damage them in the meanwhile.

Hover Jets (Ability)

This ability allows you to go airborne and fire at enemies from the air. You will be able to float into air until the fuel runs out so use with caution.

Barrage (Ultimate)

In this ability, Pharah fires multiple rockets one after the other, resulting in high DPS damage opportunity. Make sure that a support is with you when you use this, as you will be extremely vulnerable to enemy attacks when you fire rockets in this ultimate.

Pharah tips and tricks

Pharah’s playstyle is quite simple, get airborne and then shoot at the enemies.

When going up in the air, make sure that there is cover below as the fuel will eventually run out and if there is no cover, you will be vulnerable to enemy fire.

Pairing Pharah with Ashe or Echo will make her shine the most.

To get the best out of her, stay as far away from enemies as you can.

Use the high altitude positions on the map and keep on the move constantly.

Best Pharah crosshair settings

For Pharah, the default crosshair or crosshair with small reticle is the best. Smaller Reticles make it easier to be precise and accurate which is important for DPS heroes.

Best cosmetics for Pharah

Here are our top picks for Pharah’s cosmetics in Overwatch 2:

Skin: ASP, Aviator, Bedouin, Enchanted Armor

Emote: Rocket Guitar, Flair

Souvenir: Any

Victory Pose: Heroic

Highlight Intros: Barrage

Pharah changes in Overwatch 2

While largely unchanged, Pharah has receive a few buffs in Overwatch 2. Her rocket ability reloads 0.25 when out of ammo as compared to Overwatch. Consecutive blast attacks do 30 damage now and additional knockback as well.

Also, kills with the damage passive will increase movement and reload speed for a small time.