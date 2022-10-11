Overwatch 2: How To Play Bastion

Bastion has been made incredibly better in Overwatch 2 as compared to Overwatch. With little tweaks in the gameplay style of Bastion, he has become a better mover with increased mobility.

He can be said to be a better team player than defending single points as he used to be in the previous edition of Overwatch.

Bastion has a decent range but has low accuracy when taking long shots. He can be best used against the infiltrators reaching the back. The main highlight of Bastion is his ability to take down any shield in the game provided just the right configuration.

Here’s a complete and thorough tour of Bastion including everything you need to be aware of before playing with Bastion.

Bastion abilities explained

Recon

It is the standard ability of the character that allows him to carry a lightweight weapon and move with great mobility. The weapon has high accuracy and is almost not there when one considers its handling while in action.

Reconfigure

This is the ability of Bastion which allows him to switch between his two abilities, Recon and Assault.

Assault

This is an absolute blowing move as Bastion converts into a tank with an overpowered cannon. This makes his move slow but the damage is devastating and can take down anyone accurately in its way in a medium range.

A-36 Tactical Grenade

This new ability of Bastion allows him to bounce a grenade off a wall that explodes after hitting the enemies or the ground.

Ironclad

This passive ability of Bastion allows him to minimize the damage taken while in a transformed state.

Artillery

Artillery is one of the most damage-dealing and accurate abilities of Bastion as it allows him to launch three artillery strikes with manual targets.

Sentry

This ability allows Bastion to transform into a turret and allows him to deal massive damage. He has the ability to move freely in this state contrary to the previous edition of the game.

Bastion tips and tricks

Huge changes have been made in the game of Bastion as he has been converted to a character with an upper edge in terms of mobility and the main strength of Bastion now is mobility which used to be his weakness once.

He can be used as a cover against the enemies and can take down the opponent’s shields. He is more of a team player now and can assist other DPS to get a better shot at the opponents.

Though Bastion is good at blowing enemies that aren’t hideous to take the hiding enemies down, grenades and Bastion’s ultimate are the only weapons. Grenades are to be used accurately to deal the maximum amount of damage.

Best Bastion crosshair settings

The reticle type that fits Bastion the best is Circle and Crosshairs and below given are the general settings applicable to all the heroes in Overwatch 2.

Type: Default

Show Accuracy: On

Color: Green or any color that will stick out from the background for you. Don’t use white, black, or blue

Thickness: 1

Crosshair Length: 15

Center Gap: 30

Opacity: Between 80% and 100%

Outline Opacity: Same as Opacity

Dot Size: 6

Dot Opacity: 100%

Scale with Resolution: On

Best cosmetics for Bastion

Bastion changes in Overwatch 2

Those days of Bastion when he used to be covered by other shields are no longer the fate of Bastion. In fact, he is the one now doing most of the shield work at a party. He can break any shield in the game within seconds if given the right configuration.

The one major change that has turned Bastion from an avoidable character to a better one is his mobility. His mobility was a concern in OW but now he holds the position of one of the best mobile characters in OW2.