How To Get Perfumed Oil of Ranah In Elden Ring

Perfumed Oil of Ranah is a new tool in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. A weapon of choice for the dancers of Rannah, this small scented bottle can wreak havoc on unsuspecting enemies.

In this guide, we will tell you how to find the Perfumed Oil of Ranah in Elden Ring and how you can use it to craft an amazing Dexterity build around it.

Perfumed Oil of Ranah Location

Perfumed Oil of Ranah in Elden Ring can be obtained by reaching a small island in the Southern region of the Cerulean Coast.

FYI This island also hosts the Southern Nameless Mausoleum, which is home to the Dancer of Ranah.

To reach Cerulean Coast, defeat the Golden Hippopotamus at the beginning of the Shadow Keep and go left. Follow the path upward until you reach the rooftops with some burning ships.

Go to the other side of the courtyard and hug the left wall to locate a ladder leading down. Use the ladder and then enter the waterfall to find a secret path. Reach a room with the Domain of the Dragons painting.

Hit the illusory wall to the right to open a new path. Follow this path and enter the coffin to reach the Ruins of Unte. Follow the path to the right and keep going down until you reach the Recluse’s River Downstream site of grace.

Hug the path to the right now, and you will see a major opening leading to a field full of blue flowers. This is called the Cerulean Coast in Elden Ring.

From the Cerulean Coast site of grace, go south and hug the shoreline to find a tree near a ledge. It will be exactly opposite to an island in the distance.

Carefully drop down from the ledge and look at the base of the tree to find an opening. This will lead to a cave. Follow the cave south, and you will reach the small southern island of the Cerulean Coast.

As soon as you come out of the cave, turn around and climb the small cliff. Beware of two giant crab enemies in this area. You will notice a corpse at the edge of the cliff facing the southern nameless mausoleum.

Interact with the corpse to obtain the Perfumed Oil of Ranah in Elden Ring.

Perfumed Oil of Ranah Stats and Uses

Perfumed Oil of Ranah is a tool that uses FP to spew waves of flames in front of the caster. This tool uses 13 FP and has an A scaling with the Dexterity stat, making it extremely important for the Dexterity builds.

It can be boosted by any talisman or item that also boosts fire damage. However, it doesn’t get any benefit from the Perfumer’s Talisman in Elden Ring.

Best Build for Perfumed Oil of Ranah

For this build, we will be using a fully upgraded Finger Seal to cast the following incantations.

As we are focusing on a Dexterity build for the Perfumed Oil of Ranah, spread your attribute points as follows.

Vigor : 60

: 60 Dexterity : 80

: 80 Faith : 25

: 25 Endurance/Mind: 35

Equip the Rakshasa’s Armor set to increase the total attack power by 8%. Use the following talismans for this build.

Fire Scorpion Charm . To increase the attack power of fire attacks.

. To increase the attack power of fire attacks. Dragoncreast Greatshield Talisman . To increase the physical defense by a huge amount.

. To increase the physical defense by a huge amount. Two-Headed Turtle Talisman . Increases stamina recovery speed by 22.5%.

. Increases stamina recovery speed by 22.5%. Crimson Amber Medallion +2. To increase your HP by a huge margin.

Mix the following crystal tears in the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Flame Shrouding Cracked Tear . Temporarily increases the attack power of fire attacks.

. Temporarily increases the attack power of fire attacks. Bloodsucking Cracked Tear. Increases the attack power but consumes HP gradually.

With this build, you can easily deal up to 6000 damage to enemies that are prone to Fire Attacks. Make sure to two-handed the Oil Perfumed of Ranah for additional damage.

However, this build is not suitable for bosses resistant to fire attacks, like Messmer the Impaler.