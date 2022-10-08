Overwatch 2: How To Play Junkrat

Junkrat is a DPS hero who can dish out tons of damage in a short period. At the moment, he is not as popular as he used to be a few years ago and he is rarely seen in pro play. However, in casual servers, he is very fun to use. He is especially strong against the newer player as they don’t know the method to counter him.

In this guide, we will cover everything regarding Junkrat; his abilities, tips, and tricks to use him, the changes to his abilities, and much more!

Junkrat abilities explained

Total Mayhem

On death, Junkrat drops a few bombs that immediately explode and deal damage to enemies caught in their radius.

Concussion Mine

Junkrat throws a mine that can be detonated upon the second activation of the ability. You can also use them to move around the map by riding their shockwave. This ability is similar to Raze’s satchels from Valorant.

Steel Trap

Junkrat throws are a large bear trap, any enemy who passes over it gets crippled for a short period.

Rip-Tire

Upon activation, Junkrat launches a spiked tire that can be steered by the player. This tire can be exploded by the player, or it automatically explodes after 10 seconds. Bear in mind that the tire can be destroyed by the enemies and Junkrat can be killed while he is busy steering the tire.

Junkrat tips and tricks

Use the concussive mine for movement too. Many players only use them to inflict damage, but these mines are excellent for getting into cheeky spots and getting a jump on your enemies

The AOE damage that Junkrat can deal is insane. For this reason, position yourself so that you can lob explosives on the chokepoints where enemies tend to line up. Use the chaos to your advantage and make use of the AOE abilities.

This one is a classic: the steel trap + concussive mine combo is back! You can throw down a Steel trap and then place a concussive mine on it. The poor enemy who steps on that trap is in for a bad time.

As a DPS player, your job is to inflict as much damage to the enemy as possible. One key thing you can do it to destroy enemy shields while also attacking them. Target those shields and you will be way more impactful.

Lastly, Junkrat’s ultimate is the strongest part of his kit. The Rip-Tire can deal upwards of 600 damage. This can one-shot most heroes in the game. Make sure to explode the RIP tire between a crowd of enemies, if possible, for maximum effect.

Best Junkrat crosshair settings

Junkrat doesn’t require very precise aiming like Hanzo or Cassidy. Hence you can get away with most crosshairs. The one we like to use is the “+” crosshair. It works for most agents including Junkrat.

Best cosmetics for Junkrat

Cosmetics are purely personal preferences. However, the following is a set of cosmetics we personally like to run.

Skin: Dr. Junkenstien

Emote: Can’t Deal

Souvenir: Pineapple Pizza

Victory Pose: Bad for Your Health

Highlight Intro: Shotput

Junkrat changes in Overwatch 2

Junkrat is fairly similar to how he was in Overwatch 1 except for a few minor buffs.