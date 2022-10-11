Overwatch 2: How To Play Cassidy

The cowboy Cassidy is back to devastate enemies in Overwatch, although this time with some major rework to his abilities. We prepared this Overwatch 2 Cassidy guide to tell you full details about him so you can plan your strategy accordingly.

Cassidy abilities

Peacemaker

Cassidy’s main weapon, Peacemaker is a powerful revolver with high accuracy and damage-dealing ability.

Combat Roll

With this ability, you can reload in combat while moving toward or away from the target.

Magnetic Grenade

It is a short-range magnetic grenade that will damage enemies at a close range. It will deal additional damage if it sticks to the target.

Deadeye

After facing off with your enemies, press Q to lock onto them; when you press Q or ABILITY 3, a bullet will hit the target, dealing significant damage.

Tips to play Cassidy in OW2

Use Cassidy in close encounters to take out enemies using Pistol shots and Magnetic grenades.

Mainly target Damage and Support heroes with Cassidy, as he can damage them significantly using his heavy shots.

Always use a combat roll to reload Peacemaker so you can deal continuous damage to the opponents.

While facing ranged enemies, stay focused and don’t rely on abilities other than Combat Roll .

. When using Cassidy’s ultimate ability, ensure you stand in a high position to deal damage to many enemies in a single hit.

Always make some teammates tackle enemies using the ultimate ability, as it will take some time, and enemies can hide.

Always choose teammates wisely.

If you are going for a tank, grouping him with Zarya, Roadhog, or Orisa is a good option.

If you want to deal damage, Moira is the best teammate. Moira not only helps him deal damage to enemies but keeps him alive.

Suppose you trust his abilities and want him to stay alive. In that case, using heroes like Ana, Mercy, or Zenyatta is an excellent option.

Best Cassidy crosshair

While playing with Cassidy, precision is the key and that is why we recommend you to use a dot crosshair. You can choose green or red color for the crosshair based on the background.

Whichever color is sticking out more, you can go with that. The other general recommended settings for the crosshair are below.

Type: Dot

Dot Show Accuracy: On

On Color: Green or Red

Green or Red Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length: 15

15 Center Gap: 30

30 Opacity: 80%

80% Outline Opacity: 80%

80% Dot Size: 6

6 Dot Opacity: 100%

100% Scale with Resolution: On

Cassidy changes in Overwatch 2

Cassidy is not reworked completely like a few other Heroes, but some changes are done to him in OW2.

The most significant change we see is to his Flashbang ability, which the Magnetic Grenade now replaces. However, the new ability doesn’t stun enemies, but its damage is on the higher side.

Cassidy’s fire rate gets a boost to quickly deal significant damage to the enemies. Besides that, now you will have a 50% damage reduction while using the Combat Roll ability.

Even during the Deadeye ultimate ability, you will get a 40% damage reduction. The time limit of the ultimate ability also increases, so teammates get more time to bring enemies within Cassidy’s sight.

DPS buff also grants him increased reload speed and movement after taking out enemies. But it lasts a couple of seconds, and you can’t stack it.