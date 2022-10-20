Overwatch 2 Damage Tier List: Best DPS Heroes (October 2022)

Out of the total 35 character roster, there are a total of 17 DPS heroes to choose from in Overwatch 2, which can certainly make it confusing for some players to pick the right one. In this guide, we have listed the top damage heroes you can play in Overwatch 2 and why they are considered the best.

Overwatch 2 damage tier list

Here’s the tier list of damage heroes in OW2.

S Genji, Ashe, and Soldier: 76 A Widowmaker, Sombra, Sojourn, and Bastion B Tracer, Echo, Pharah, Symmetra, and Torbjorn C Mei, Cassidy, Reaper, and Hanzo

Best Damage: Ashe

Ashe is by far the best DPS hero featured in OW2. Ashe not only excels in ranged combat but also has decent stats in close range.

Ashe uses a lever-action rifle and has the potential for a high-damage ceiling. He has you covered whether you’re hip-firing or aiming down.

When it comes to aimed-down firing, Ashe is absolutely brutal, but at a slower rate. Hip firing, on the other hand, has a faster fire rate but a lower damage output.

Furthermore, he also comes armed with a stick of dynamite that you can use to set enemies on fire and deal damage over time. You can use it to blast enemies away allowing you to fall back to safety.

Ashe has a wild card up her sleeves, Bob. Bob is a tanky robot armed with machine guns to annihilate enemies. Ashe can summon Bob in battles to gain an upper hand.

Alongside Bob, Ashe can dominate the enemy team with ease because if Bob is on the battlefield and enemies can’t find a cover, they’re doomed.

Genji

Genji, the cybernetic ninja also made a spot amongst the best damage heroes in OW2. Genji is an incredible and devastating hero if used correctly.

When it comes to weapons, Genji rocks Shurikens. Shurikens are totally OP because you can direct three of them simultaneously at your enemies either spread out or in a straight line.

Genji also employs a sword dash to slice enemies; this ability recharges instantly on a kill so you won’t even have to worry about the cooldown.

He can also hop around avoiding hits and making it difficult for enemies to hit him with moves like the double jump.

If an enemy manages to hit Genji, he can deflect it back to its attackers by using the ability Reflect. However, Reflect is only effective against non-beam weapon attacks.

All in all, Genji got enough skills and abilities to finish off its enemies quickly without having too much to worry about. Also, he can survive for a longer duration because he is nimble which makes it difficult to make contact and deal damage to him.

Only heroes with beam weapons can give him a tough time but since there are fewer heroes with such weapons so, Genji will do just fine for the most part.

Soldier: 76

Soldier: 76 is one of the most renowned damage dealing characters in Overwatch 2. He is designed to deal damage to enemies in any situation while also providing opportunities for his team to finish them off.

Soldier 76 can completely destroy his opponents with the lethal weapons in his arsenal. He makes use of a Heavy Pulse Rifle and Helix Rockets.

The Heavy Pulse Rifle is an automatic assault rifle that is a lethal weapon. While the Helix Rockets will assist you in dealing burst damage to enemies, even if your aim is slightly off, you’ll inflict some decent damage.

So if you want to go on a rampage against the opponents, Soldier: 76 is your best bet.

Bastion

Bastion is the hero most players hesitate to play against in Overwatch 2. In fact, if you choose him, you’ll face a negative backlash from enemies.

Bastion is so overpowered that playing against him seems unfair. He can shred enemies into bits and pieces with relative ease owing to its hit-scan machine gun that can inflict high damage.

The hit-scan machine gun is slow paced however, Bastion got a turret form that comes armed with a faster machine gun and can be used to melt down enemies.

That’s not the end of Bastion’s carnage! He also got a sticky grenade in his arsenal to even further cripple his enemies.

The best part of playing Bastion is that he is skilled to such an extent that no matter your gameplay, you’ll dominate the opponents with ease.

Bastion has the ultimate ability, Artillery Strike that can be used to melt down opponents, even the enemy tanks. So, playing Bastion you’ll get hate but you’ll win nonetheless.

Widowmaker

Widowmaker lives up to her name, as she uses a sniper rifle to wreak havoc on her enemies. You will, however, need a certain skill set to use her effectively.

She requires precision to nail her shots, so if you have poor aim, this is not the hero for you. Nonetheless, if you’re on target, you’ll have the opportunity to one-shot enemies.

Widowmaker can kill enemies in an instant, leaving their healers helpless. Her sniper may take some time to charge, but the results are well worth the wait.

Moreover, she can also fire her rifle as a machine gun if you’re unable to pin down targets, but it’s not that effective and the damage output is significantly low.

Widowmaker also carries a grappling hook alongside a poison mine. She can also use her ultimate ability to mark the enemy team for her teammates.

This ultimate ability may seem a bit off but it can help you avoid flanks so, it’s a good addition to have on board.

Sojourn

Sojourn is the newly introduced damage hero in Overwatch 2. On paper, Sojourn seems like an improved version of the OG, Soldier 76.

Sojourn comes equipped with machine guns that can fire projectiles rapidly at enemies. She employs alt-fire, a move that fires a railgun shot to deal significant damage to its targets.

The railgun shot can be used to headshot non-tank enemies taking them down in a single hit. Also, it charges fast so you can use it back to back.

Sojourn got a slide-and-jump combo that can be used to significantly increase the speed of Sojourn making it impossible to chase her down.

You can use this combo to escape cheeky situations and avoid enemy hits. Sojourn also got decent multiple high-damage shots that you can use to wreak havoc on enemies.

All in all, she’s a good option when it comes to DPS heroes in Overwatch 2.

Sombra

Sombra in Overwatch 2 is a DPS hero who packs loads of skills and is thus difficult to master. However, given the benefits she provides, it is worth the effort to master her.

Sombra is a character who will assist you throughout the battle. She is armed with a Machine Pistol capable of slaughtering enemies.

However, in order for the Machine Pistol to function properly, you must play at close range. Therefore, it is advised to close in on enemies when using Sombra.

What sets her apart from the rest of the heroes is her Hack ability. The Hack ability will deprive your enemies of their abilities, giving you a window of opportunity to counterattack.

That is not the end of it! If you’re retreating, the Hack ability can help heal the HP of allies if your healers aren’t around.