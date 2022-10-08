Overwatch 2: How To Play Mei

Mei is part of the Damage heroes pack in Overwatch 2 and is considered a reliable pick in this category. For the players having Mei in overwatch, she will be unlocked for them in the game’s sequel, but new players must go through the second phase of the ‘First-time User Experience’ initiative to open Mei.

Mei was initially a tank burster, but now she has gained advantages in other game areas, making her still a powerful choice for the players. Mei can bring down problematic targets whenever they appear, and she can still turn into a beast, especially on maps with crowded rooms and narrow pathways. Here’s a guide on how to play Mei in Overwatch 2.

Mei abilities explained

Endothermic Blaster

Mei uses this ability through her primary and secondary weapons.

Primary: Mei’s primary blaster releases a concentrated, short-range flow of frost that damages and slows enemies. Every hit reduces the enemy movement by 50 %, and the slow effect lasts for 1 second after the last tick of damage is dealt.

Mei’s primary blaster releases a concentrated, short-range flow of frost that damages and slows enemies. Every hit reduces the enemy movement by 50 %, and the slow effect lasts for 1 second after the last tick of damage is dealt. Secondary: Mei can use her secondary weapon to fire icicle-like projectiles at a medium range.

Cryo-Freeze

Mei will instantly cover herself with a thick block of ice upon using this ability. She will ignore the incoming damage during the process but cannot use her abilities or move. Mei can heal herself up to 200 overall and 50 per second. The maximum duration of the wall is 3 seconds, and the minimum is 0.44 seconds. The cooldown on the ability is 12 seconds.

Ice Wall

Mei creates a colossal ice wall that blocks attacks and lines of sight and stops movement. The wall’s health is 250 per pillar, and she establishes five pillars. The maximum range of her ability is 20 meters, and the cooldown on the ability is 12 seconds.

Blizzard

The ultimate ability of Mei is to place a weather modification emitting gusts of wind and snow in a wide range of areas. Enemies caught in the blizzard are slowed and take damage, but if you stay in the place for 2.5 seconds, you will be frozen solid for some time. The ability’s duration is 4.25 seconds, and the ultimate ability costs 1610 points.

Mei tips and tricks

Mei is a good fighter when it comes to 1-on-1 fights. Using an Endothermic Blaster will give her an advantage over her enemies. If her Icicles are used precisely, you can deal substantial damage at short and long ranges.

Use the Ice Wall ability to distract or trap the enemy and block the line of sight of enemies and have them split toward different sides of the map. The confusion will create an opening for your team to attack the side, having an advantage in terms of numbers.

Mei can use her Cryo-Freeze ability to become invulnerable. Still, the abilities can pass through her to impact her allies, so use the ability for short bursts to avoid damage. Mei can also combine her Cryo-Freeze with Ice Wall ability to come out from difficult situations even when out favored by numbers.

Mei can deactivate her ice wall by clicking the same ability button, and she should do this if the walls become an obstacle to her team’s movement.

Blizzard is a powerful ability that impacts a wide range of areas, but it still requires 2.5 seconds to freeze the enemies completely. Use your primary fire at the start of ultimate to even slow down the faster enemies in your ultimate area, or use your ice wall to block the passage so you can freeze even the fastest enemies.

Best Mei crosshair settings

Mei is a character that requires precise and accurate aim. For Mei, we recommend you have smaller green reticles (Green Small Cross) to place your shot on the target.

The color choice of green will be better as the game is full of colors, so you want yours to differentiate, and green will contrast with the enemy’s red outline.

Best cosmetics for Mei

Cosmetics are a personal choice for everyone, but our favorite skins and other cosmetics on Mei would be. These cosmetics go well with the type of character Mei is.

Skins: Ecopoint Antarctica, Halloween Terror, and Winter Wonderland.

Emotes: Snowman or Companion when you land a perfect Blizzard.

Souvenir: Kings Payload or Mechanical Brain

Victory Pose: Peace or Toast

Highlight Intros: Skating around or Going Up!

Mei changes in Overwatch 2

Mei has received various changes coming into Overwatch 2, but overall, she’s a similar version of her old self. Here are some changes made by the developers.