Overwatch 2: How To Play Doomfist

Doomfist is now in a tank role with the release of Overwatch 2 and is ready to make humanity stronger. You may have difficulty mastering his new role because he has spent many years as a damage hero but it’s a good thing we are here to show you how to get the best out of Doomfist in OW2.

We will try to get you through all the changes made to Doomfist in Overwatch 2 and all other details like abilities, tips to play, best crosshair to use etc.

Doomfist abilities

Hand Cannon

It is a short-range weapon that reloads automatically and deals damage at a small range.

Rocket Punch

It is a charged punch attack that can knock back enemies.

Seismic Slam

It is a leap-and-smash ability that deals damage in a small radius.

Power Block

It is a combo ability in which you will block the attacks from the front side using the arm and then hit the enemies with a Rocket Punch.

Meteor Strike

You can use a Meteor Strike ability by pressing Q and moving the circle to the area you want to target. Now press ABILITY 3 to hit that area.

The enemies in the targeted circle will slow down, and those close to it will take heavy damage.

Tips to play Doomfist in OW 2

While using the Rocket Punch , try to ensure that the opponent stands in front of a wall or something hard to double the damage.

You have to take advantage of its faster recharge abilities and more health to help your team in a fight.

Always target slow-moving targets first to support your team and disrupt the enemies.

Start fights with Seismic Slam to slow down enemies and then use the Rocket Punch and the Hand Cannon shots to perform an excellent combo attack.

When your health is down, use the Power Block ability to charge the Rocket Punch. It can help you take out low-health enemies and prevent death.

If you need to get away, go with the Seismic Slam or Rocket Punch ability to get time to get away.

Slow down enemies so they can’t get away quickly from the damage circle you create using the Meteor Strike ability.

Try to go with teammates like Genji and Tracer, take the heat off them, and dive on the enemies.

Best Doomfist crosshair

A medium size circle is the best crosshair for the Doomfist in OW2. The reason is it will help you target enemy hitbox more accurately. You can set the opacity to 100 and thickness to 1, so it doesn’t interrupt your aiming.

Doomfist changes in Overwatch 2

Doomfist is now a Tank in OW2 after the rework with a significant boost in health. His health is now at 450, but as a tradeoff, he no longer has the Rising Uppercut ability.

A new Power Block ability is added in the Doomfist’s ability arsenal to give you extra protection from the front-side attacks. But the damage done by the Rocket Punch ability is reduced from 100 to 90.

The impact power of the Rocket Punch ability is lower than before, along with the wall slam damage done. But the charge time of Rocket Punch is reduced, so it is a plus point.

Moreover, Doomfist is not as fast as before while using the Power block as its speed is 35% lower. With the Seismic Slam ability, Doomfist now jumps into the air and land to deal shockwave damage.

Meteor Strike now only slow down enemies by 50% for just 2 seconds. But you can activate it in just 0.5 seconds.