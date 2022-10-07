Overwatch 2: How To Play Orisa

Orisa is one of the characters in OW2 that have had a massive rework with the release of the new game. While Orisa’s role still remains the same unlike Doomfist, that of the tank, her playstyle and abilities are completely different now in Overwatch 2.

To help you master one of the best tanks in OW2, this guide will break down how Orisa’s new kit works in Overwatch 2 and handy tips to make good use of her.

Orisa abilities

Energy Javelin

This ability will stun and Knockback enemies with a Javelin throw at them.

Fortify

With this ability, you get a temporary boost in health and a reduction in the damage taken. This ability will also lower the heat generated by this weapon.

Javelin Spin

In this, you will spin your Javelin to make a shield in melee attacks. You will also push back enemies.

Terra Surge – Ultimate

In this, you sweep in enemies and anchor them down to get the fortify effect and charge the damaging surge. You can release the surge earlier by pressing Q and damage the enemies.

Tips to play Orisa in OW2

Energy Javelin is more effective when enemies are standing in front of a wall as they will take more damage by smashing into the wall.

You can now use the Javelin Spin ability to start the fights and take care of the Tank in the opponent team.

ability to start the fights and take care of the Tank in the opponent team. You can pick up Reinhardt from the opponent teams and move him away to expose the group entirely.

You can dump enemies in the pits using the javelin Spin ability as it forces enemies to get back.

Fortify is the second essential ability to use along with javelin Spin, as it will allow you to stay alive longer.

While doing all these things, ensure support supplies you with healing and other boosts.

supplies you with healing and other boosts. You can use the Energy Javelin ability to stun enemies. If opponents like Cassidy, Pharah, and Roadhog use the Ultimate ability, you can knock them using the Spear throw.

Best Orisa crosshair

We will recommend you go with a small see-through square crosshair. It is useful, especially when the target is moving perpendicular to you.

The other details about the crosshair, like its thickness, opacity, etc., are also given below.

Thickness: 2

2 Crosshair Thickness: 5

5 Center Gap: 37

37 Opacity: 40

40 Outline Opacity: 75

75 Dot Size: 4

4 Dot Opacity: 70

Orisa changes in Overwatch 2

Orisa’s abilities like Protective Barrier, Halt, and Supercharger Ultimate are replaced with new skills in OW2 like Energy Javelin, Javelin Spin, and Terra Surge Ultimate.

The Augmented Fusion Driver has replaced the older Fusion Driver in Overwatch. Twenty-five points increase in both base armor and health.

Moreover, the movement speed penalty and headshot immunity no longer exist in the Fortify ability.

Best cosmetics for Orisa

While cosmetics are personal preferences, our personal favorite skins and other cosmetic items to use on Orisa in OW2 would be. Being a kind protector yet deadly when needed, Orisa’s cosmetics should reflect an ethereal sense of fashion while also being terrifying

Skin: Forest Spirit

Emote: Puppy

Victory Pose: Halt or Beacon

Highlight Intros: Keeping You Safe or Immovable