Overwatch 2: How To Play Kiriko

Kiriko is a support hero in Overwatch 2 and is one of the most competitive healers in the game with just the right amount of support, offense and mobility abilities. She’s fierce, smart, and wit and makes the perfect addition to your team comps.

This guide walks you through all of Kiriko’s abilities in Overwatch 2 and tips to play with her character. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Kiriko abilities

Following are the abilities Kiriko posses in Overwatch 2.

Wall Climb

Just like Hanzo and Genji, the wall climb passive ability lets Kiriko climb up the walls to reach higher vantage points.

Healing Ofuda

Healing Ofuda is a primary “attack” that works around launching projectiles that target the allies and provide them with healing talismans.

Kunai

Kunai is Kiriko’s secondary attack that fires projectiles. Its main function is to target enemies and give them critical damage. Kunai might be slower than Genji’s shurikens but deal a good amount of damage.

Swift Step

This ability lets Kiriko teleport to her allies, even through walls and other obstacles.

Protection Suzu

Protection Suzu is an ability that Kiriko possesses with Arcing projectile. The Protection Suzu grants invulnerability to allies and removes all negative effects (like Ana’s grenade debuff) on them.

Kitsune Rush

Finally, through Kitsune Rush ultimate, Kiriko summons a fox spirit that, upon release, it rushes forward, creating a path that, when walked on by allies, increases their speed, attack, and cooldowns.

Tips to play Kiriko in OW2

In order to get the best out of Kiriko’s ability, we highly recommend pairing her up with flanking characters. She would make a great team comp with heroes like Tracer and Genji.

She’s a great character in terms of the versatility she provides. She can be used both for healing and attacking purposes.

With her Kunai Secondary fire, players can aim for headshots and can absolutely destroy the enemies, and at the same time, they can also look out for the allies by using her Healing Ofuda.

You’ll have access to 10 Healing Ofuda cards that players can use once or in segments, but we recommend changing this ability to default settings, which makes it easy to navigate how many projectiles you want to send at once.

Combing Healing Ofuda and Swift Step is one of the killer combos you can use when equipped with Kiriko. Not only are you attacking your enemies, but also being out of their reach and invulnerable to their attacks as you teleport.

Kitsune Rush is an ultimate ability that can flip the game’s momentum and turn the situation in your favor. Unleashing the fox enhances your allies’ speed, attack, and cooldown rate. This can ensure the team has a comeback that can destroy the opponents in no time.

Lastly, using Protection Suzu provides additional support to the allies and also saves them from close combats and choking situations.

Best Kiriko crosshair

As a support character, your main job as Kiriko in OW2 is to heal your allies. For healing purposes, Kiriko doesn’t really need any crosshair as the Healing Ofuda will automatically track and fly towards any ally you have targeted.

However, for survivability reasons you do need to rely on your Kunai sometimes and that is where the reticle settings we have mentioned come in

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy : Yes

: Yes Color: (Your Choice)

(Your Choice) Thickness : 1

: 1 Opacity: 80

80 Outline Opacity : 50

: 50 Dot Size : 4

: 4 Dot Opacity: 100

Kiriko changes in Overwatch 2

Since Kiriko is a brand new character in OW2 season 1, there haven’t been any changes to her so far.