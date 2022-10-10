Overwatch 2: How To Play Junker Queen

Junker Queen is one of the three new heroes added in Overwatch 2 season 1. She is a tank that is the best fit for melee encounters. Junker Queen has some fantastic abilities, and in this guide, we will try to cover all the necessary details about her.

You might have heard the name Junker Queen in Overwatch before. That’s because she is the person who kicked Roadhog and Junkrat out of Junkertown. Well, the Junker Queen is now finally making her appearance in Overwatch 2 as one of the most formidable tanks.

Junker Queen abilities

Junker Queen’s whole kit in OW2 revolves around mobility, melee and close quarters.

Scattergun

Scattergun is Junker Queen’s main weapon and is basically a shotgun to deal damage to enemies close by.

Jagged Blade

Throws her knife, Gracie, towards enemies which can be recalled back. If the knife hits an enemy, the enemy also gets pulled towards Junker Queen so she can shoot them easily with the Scattergun.

On its way back, the knife can also pass through enemies and deal them damage over time.

Adrenaline Rush

This is the passive ability that heals Junker Queen over time from all the damage she deals with Wounds.

Wounds are basically all the damage over time effects inflicted by her quick melee or melee weapon attacks including damage from Gracie, Carnage and Rampage.

Commanding Shout

Shouts, temporarily increasing and nearby ally health as well as movement speed.

Carnage

After pulling enemies closer with Jagged Blade, it is best to use Carnage. Junker Queen swings her axe, dealing damage to enemies over time while also healing herself.

Rampage

In this, she charges forward while spinning her axe and dealing damage to the enemies and applying Wound on them which in turn heals Junker Queen. The Rampage ultimate also prevents enemies from healing.

Tips to play Junker Queen in OW2

Odessa is a very “in your face” tank character so there is no need to stay away from fights. The Adrenaline Rush ability of the Junker Queen will heal her once she deals wound damage to the enemies.

The Carnage and Jagged Blade combo will help you, so focus on that. If you can use the Scattergun along with them, it will double the benefit.

To buff your allies and yourself with health and speed, you should use Commanding Shout whenever needed. It will give your team a boost to win fights.

Rampage is another ability that can shift the momentum of the fight. It will damage multiple enemies and heal Junker Queen as well.

Quickly attack and take out any isolated target using the Jagged Blade and Scattergun.

Best Junker Queen crosshair

The default Junker Queen Crosshair works fine, but we recommend you lower its size slightly to pinpoint your aim. In this way, you can target enemies more precisely.

As far as other things like opacity, thickness, etc., is concerned, you can customize them according to your needs.

Junker Queen changes in Overwatch 2

Junker Queen is a new hero, so some of you might think that nothing has changed for her in Overwatch 2. But it is not correct.

She was part of Overwatch 2 Beta, so some balancing changes were also done to her. First, the radius of its Commanding Shout is now 15 meters, less than the Overwatch 2 beta.

The health bonus for the allies was 100 hit points which are now 50. The duration of the Commanding Shout effect is lower to three seconds.

In the beta edition, the cooldown time for Commanding Shout was 11 seconds which is now 15 seconds. The damage radius of the Rampage is five meters, which is 1 meter less than the beta