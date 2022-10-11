Overwatch 2: How To Play Roadhog

Roadhog is a part of the Tank class in Overwatch 2, which means that he can take a lot of beating and still return damage to the enemies. His hook ability makes him one of the most potent options for a tank role, as he can grab his enemies and pull them to their death.

Roadhog is hard to damage as he can restore his health and stay in the fight for a longer time, increasing the probability of his team succeeding.

In Overwatch 2, you can unlock Roadhog by playing 15 unranked games, and a win counts as two, so it’s not going to be long before you have this Tank out in the field.

Learning about the capabilities and every aspect of Roadgog is crucial for players to get a hold of his rather difficult playing style. Thus, we will look at all the elements of Roadhog in this guide.

Roadhog abilities explained

Scrap Gun

Roadhog’s primary weapon is a scrap gun, and he can use the weapon in two alternative ways.

The scrap gun is a short-range shotgun that inflicts substantial damage to the enemies at a closer range and can deal up to 165 damage per shot. Moreover, the alternative way is to fire a shrapnel ball that detonates upon impact and deals up to 165 damage. The range of the throw is up to 8 meters.

Take a Breather

Roadhog’s primary defensive ability is that it provides him the ability to restore his health by 350 over 2 seconds and reduces the incoming damage by 50 %. The cooldown for this ability is 8 seconds.

Chain Hook

This is the signature ability of Roadhog. He combines his hook with the chain to hit an enemy, dealing 30 damage, and pulls the enemy into close range. The maximum range of the ability is 20 meters, and the cooldown on the ability is 8 seconds.

Whole Hog

In his ultimate ability, Roadhog loads his scrap gun with a unique magazine that allows him to deal tons of damage to the enemy team while firing rapidly and knocking the enemy team players. Roadhog causes seven damage per pellet, and overall, damage up to 4928. The ability lasts for 5.5 seconds, and the ultimate ability costs 2240 points.

Roadhog tips and tricks

While using the secondary fire from a scrap gun, you must ensure that you are at the minimum distance required for the projectile to explode successfully. The explosion will ensure that more damage is done to the enemies as the projectile itself causes less damage than the pellets.

While using the Chain Hook ability, you must ensure enough ammo to finish the enemy. Moreover, combine the hook with your scrap gun’s primary fire to kill the softer targets instantly.

Use the Chain Hook to move the enemy out of the pack and disrupt the flow of the enemy team. This might lead to killing their highest damaging dealing player leading to a team win.

Use Chain Hook to interrupt the ultimates or abilities of some of the characters. Such as Reinhardt’s charge and Pharah’s Barrage.

You can use the take a breather ability to absorb some damage from the enemy, as you will take 50 % less damage and can protect your team. Moreover, to regenerate your health, use the ability when you are safe, and there are no enemies.

If you are in low health, try to be careful while using Take a Breather, as it takes 0.5 seconds to start healing after the ability is used.

The ultimate ability causes much damage at close range but becomes less effective at long range. However, Whole Hog helps disrupt and disable the enemy team, enabling your team to have the upper hand over the enemy. Being knocked out means that the enemy team cannot push in to close the fight, which will help you make a significant contribution toward the win for your team.

To maximize the damage, try to use Whole Hog; try to use this ability to knock enemies into walls or corners, so maximum damage can be done using your bullets within the specified range.

Use Whole Hog to split the enemy or knock them into corners, so your team can finish the job more efficiently.

Best Roadhog crosshair settings

Our recommended crosshair setting for Roadhog is based on the spread damage nature of the character.

Our choice of crosshair is using blue circle + dot crosshair; the damage spread can be located more efficiently utilizing the circle crosshair. Moreover, you can adjust the circle size depending on the gun’s spread.

Best cosmetics for Roadhog

Skin: Islander or Ice Fisherman

Emote: Can Crusher or Headbanging

Souvenir: Pineapple Pizza or Salty

Victory pose: Toast or Mugshot

Highlight Intros: Feast or Say ‘Cheese’

Roadhog changes in Overwatch 2

Blizzard entertainment completely reworked the ultimate ability of Roadhog. Otherwise, there are very few changes associated with Roadhog in Overwatch 2.

Roadhog’s ability (Take a Breather) healing is increased to 350 from 300, providing an extra HP to make him more resilient and perform better in 5 vs. 5 situations.

The complete change of the Whole Hog means that he can now perform more combos than ever. The ultimate has to be fired manually and cannot be canceled using stuns. Moreover, you can now use other abilities while Whole Hog is active. The deadly combos can prove to be fatal for squishy enemy heroes.