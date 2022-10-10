Overwatch 2: How To Play Sojourn

Sojourn is one of the new additions to Overwatch 2 with the release of season 1. Any player who logs in during season 1 will automatically unlock Sojourn for free in Overwatch 2. For players who love to play DPS in OW2, Sojourn might be a good character to consider learning thanks to her damage output and mobility.

If you are familiar with Soldier 76’s playstyle then learning Sojourn should be easy, she is basically just a more mobile version with a bigger magazine capacity in her weapon.

In this guide, we will go over everything there is to learn about Sojourn the cyborg in Overwatch 2 and how best you can maximize her kit to become a formidable damage player.

Sojourn abilities

Railgun

This gun will shoot fast projectiles that generate energy after hitting the target. That energy is used for the secondary high-impact shot.

Power Slide

While Sojourn doesn’t have a sprint option but Power Slide more than makes up for it. Using power slide, she can cover large distances very quickly.

Jumping at the end of the slide allows players to jump very high and cover even more distance.

Disrupter Shot

Sojourn fires an AoE that damages and slows down all enemies in range.

Overclock

Sojourn’s ultimate, Overclock, allows her to fire her alt-fire ability from the railgun without needing to charge it with regular fire. The charged shots pierce through enemies as well.

Tips to play Sojourn in OW2

Unlike Soldier 76, Sojourn has non-existent recoil so you can basically spam her rapid-firing Railgun. Shooting tank heroes is a great way to build up Railgun Charge.

So try to hit them as much as possible. Just keep in mind you don’t accidentally end up overcharging Zarya by shooting her bubble.

Try to stay as far as possible because she is not good at close encounters. Especially don’t get close to Heroes like Reinhardt, Brigitte,Reaper, and Tracer.

Once you have a fully charged Railgun, we recommend you use it on damage and support heroes, as you can one-shot them with it. Using it on the tank is not a good option, as you can’t take them out in a single hit.

If you have successfully hit an enemy with all Railgun shots, then a charged attack can easily take out a Hero with 200 HP, so try to do that.

When using Disrupter Shots, you must make sure you are using them on enemies’ groups or the ones running away. Another good place to use it on a Reinhardt’s shield if you see the player keeping it up for too long.

Since Disruptor can stick to the shield, Rein will either have to suffer damage or be forced to lower his shield to shut down your AoE, thus exposing himself to more damage.

Don’t use Power Slide for enjoyment. It is a great move to get to an enemy and deal good damage, so don’t waste it. Make sure it is always ready to use.

Use Overclock to refill Railgun energy quickly to perform the secondary fire and take out the enemy in front of you.

Best Sojourn crosshair

Sojourn default Crosshair is working pretty well, but you can lower its size to target enemies with greater precision.

You always have an option to change it in the settings, and it depends on you to adjust them according to your playstyle.

Sojourn changes in Overwatch 2

Since Sojourn is a new character, the changes to her are basically based on feedback from the beta instead of changes to her kit from the first Overwatch.

The Railgun fire rate is reduced to 14 shots per second. The Disruptor Shot’s projectiles radius is increased to 0.1.

The energy gained by Railgun for hitting non-playing targets with Disruptor Shots is reduced by 50%. Power Slide cooldown time was a little higher and now reduced by 1 second.