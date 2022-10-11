Overwatch 2: How To Play Wrecking Ball

Wrecking Ball is another hero returning to Overwatch 2 from the first game. Hammond, a genetically-engineered (cute) hamster, and his mech are back to wreak havoc by buffing their teammates, laying down minefields, and rolling around the arena to crush their opponents.

Wrecking Ball is all about aggressive engagements and disengagements, disrupting enemy strategies and denying them areas. The following guide will tell you more on that in Overwatch 2.

Wrecking Ball abilities explained

Quad Cannons

Quad Cannons are a weapon consisting of four individual assault cannons that work together to hit any medium-range targets. It cannot fire at high range because of the wide bullet spread and high falloff range.

The accuracy of bullets fired from each magazine will decrease as more and more are fired. However, the first two bullets have perfect accuracy. Quad Cannons can fire at an impressive rate of 25 shots per second making it perfect to perform burst shots.

You will not succeed against the enemies that have a high health pool because of the limited ammo of Quad Cannons. It can also not destroy enemy barriers. If you have engaged the Quad Cannons in roll mode, it will automatically reload.

Roll

Wrecking Ball can transform itself into a ball to increase its moving speed. You can then effectively move out from the battle zone because no one will be able to chase you.

You can easily achieve a maximum speed of 10 meters per second. Wrecking Ball will be able to change into any other form at any time. While in the roll position, no one will be able to make a headshot of you even if you are being frozen by Mei.

Grappling Claw

Grappling Claw is a device that shoots out a metal cable that claws out to any destination area. With the help of this cable, Wrecking Ball can now be able to swing to any desired area on the battleground.

You can also use Grappling Claw to induce 50 damage to the enemies. You can also knock enemies back with the help of the knockback effect if your speed is more than 15 m/s. The knockback effect can be easily identified with a fireball aura.

The Grappling Claw can be used at a maximum range of 6 meters. After each pull, it will need 5 seconds to cool down.

Piledriver

Wrecking Ball can turn itself into a piledriver if you launch yourself from a 2.25-meter height to the ground. The result of that is additional damage to the enemies and they will be lifted in the air for 0.5 seconds.

Once enemies are lifted in the air, they will have very limited mobility. Your other team members can then use the opportunity to deal more damage with the help of Quad Cannons.

You can easily gain the required height of 2.25 meters with the help of a Grappling Claw. If you do not want to use Grappling Claw, you can gain enough height by rolling into the corner

Minefield (Ultimate)

Wrecking Ball can put up to 15 mines into the battlefield that deploys when in contact with the enemies. The mines will not burst immediately after contact but after 20 seconds. They can be put on any surface such as ceiling, walls, and payload.

You have three options to put either 1, 6, or 8 mines to have a total of 15 mines. The only downside to the Minefield is that it gives a high-pitched blast sound to the enemies. The enemies can then be aware of the mines.

Wrecking Ball tips and tricks

Mastering all the Wrecking Ball abilities is quite a handful. You will need a lot of practice to master all of them in different maps of Overwatch 2. We have compiled a list of tips and tricks that can be very handy if you are playing as a Wrecking Ball in Overwatch 2.

Use any ability to prevent the gathering of all the enemies in one place. They will team up on you to deal more damage.

Wrecking Ball’s majority of time will be spent further away from his allies. You, therefore, need to make sure to conserve your health as much as possible.

Make sure to have little breaks during the fights to heal back health and shields. You can then team up with other allies to have a mega push against enemies.

The abilities of Piledriver and Grappling Claw can be combined to gain quick charge that can later be used.

You can target any enemy to finish him off by using multiple abilities. First use Piledrive to slam into the ground. Once the enemy is in the air, you can use Quad cannons to shoot and finish him.

If you are not able to fight any specific enemy, use Grappling Hook or Roll to quickly get out of a heated situation.

Best Wrecking Ball crosshair settings

If you are playing as a Wrecking Ball, your main task is to disrupt the enemies. You are not using any weapon that shoots and will need precision to hit targets. The only weapon that you are aiming to hit the enemies is Quad Cannons.

The Quad Cannon will not miss any target as its point of impact is very big. Therefore, it is best to not change the crosshair settings and use the default settings. Just change the color of the crosshair to yellow if you want to change any settings.

Best cosmetics for Wrecking Ball

The cosmetics and skins can be best chosen to everyone’s style which can be different for anyone. It is best to choose any skin that looks best to your eye. We have made a list of the best Wrecking Ball skins in Overwatch 2.

Skins: Horizon

Emotes: Lounge

Victory Poses: Swing

Voice Lines: Profanity Filter Enabled

Highlight Intros: Pop-up

Wrecking Ball changes in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, the health stats of the Wrecking Ball are buffed up to 550 so that it will last a little longer on the battlefield. The base armor of the Wrecking Ball is also now increased to 150.

Meanwhile, the radius of the adaptive shield is now improved and increased to 10 meters. The knockback ability of the Wrecking Ball is stronger with a 36 % difference from the previous release.

The best thing about using Wrecking Ball is its ability to get to and from a congested battle situation effectively. Minefields are also a great distraction on the battlefield. The best time to put them is during overtime when enemies are not moving.