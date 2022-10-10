Overwatch 2: How To Play Brigitte

Daughter of Torbjorn, Brigitte is one of the 8 support characters available at the launch of Overwatch 2. She’s a hidden gem that most players overlook and don’t recognize as a great deal since her nerfs in the original Overwatch.

Brigitte’s setup in Overwatch 2 revolves more around supporting her teammates on the frontline with crowd control, her shield and moderate healing. Her healing isn’t as active as it used to be back when she first came out in Overwatch but with the new changes in OW2, she is once again a very useful character.

If you need to bring down the effectiveness and performance of the opposing team, Brigitte is the one you need in your group. This guide walks you through all her abilities, changes, and tips to play with her character. So without further ado, let’s begin.

Brigitte abilities

Following are the abilities Brigitte posses in OW2.

Inspire

The first ability Brigitte has is Inspire. It is an AoE passive ability that allows her to strike an enemy with her flail, and when she does that, all allies nearby are healed for a percentage of the damage dealt.

Rocket Flail



Rocket Flail is Brigitte’s melee weapon which has an incredible range and enables her to strike at her enemies with one swing.

Repair Pack



This is a healing ability that Brigitte posses which is great for allies. She can target her team member and throw single or multiple healing packs toward them.

Whip Shot



Whip Shot is another ability that lets Brigitte throw her flail at a long distance toward the enemies, providing them with a decent amount of damage and knocking them away.

Barrier Shield



Similar to Reinhardt, Brigitte extends a shield to block incoming projectile damage. However, her shield is a lot smaller and weaker than Rein. Barrier Shield is pretty much only useful to shield a critical support character or save Brig in a clutch moment.

Shield Bash



Brigitte dashes forward toward enemies or away from danger. If an enemy is in the way, they get knocked back but are no longer stunned in OW2.

Rally



Last but not least, through her ultimate ability Rally, Brigitte can move fast, and her nearby allies get a healing boost as well.

Tips to play Brigitte in OW2

Brigitte is one of the strongest support characters in OW2 and is great for providing armor to her team members. She acts as a front-line, and players can use her to provide shield and protection when mastered well.

By using the Inspire ability, she is able to generate a huge aura of healing that helps her allies strengthen and perform the best in the field.

By using Rocket Flail, players can hit multiple enemies at once and from a decent range. Since she lacks ranged attacks, this is great for getting the same effect out of her.

The damage dealt with by Inspire might be low, but it is a quick attack, which means you can whip it out again after the cooldown and get rid of enemies efficiently with a cooldown.

Similarly, players can also use Whip Shot to throw her flail at a long distance to deal with enemies in range. Though her movement speed will decline when the attack is executed, she will be knocking away enemies and will be providing them with enough damage.

Players should also use her Shield Bash and Barrier Shield to protect themselves and their allies while also stunning enemies.

Moreover, using her Repair Pack ability is best to rejuvenate the health of her allies when they deal damage and get the momentum of the fight going.

Lastly, using Rally will be one of the best things you can do as it is Brigitte’s ultimate ability that provides her and the allies armor that will be increased over time till max capacity.

Best Brigitte crosshair

Since Brigitte is a melee character, you don’t really need to worry about crosshair or reticle settings for her in OW2. However, if you are having trouble hitting your Whip Shots, we would recommend the following reticle settings in Overwatch 2.

Type: Circle

Circle Show Accuracy : Yes

: Yes Color: (Your Choice)

(Your Choice) Dot Size : 4

: 4 Dot Opacity : 100

: 100 Scale with Resolution : Yes

: Yes Thickness: 1

1 Opacity: 80

80 Outline Opacity: 50

Brigitte changes in Overwatch 2

Following are the changes that were made to Brigitte with the release of OW2