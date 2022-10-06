Overwatch 2: How To Play D.Va

D.Va is one of the most famous tanks with high health and decent mobility. DVa is a good hero for one-on-one encounters with any other hero in Overwatch 2. This guide will take you through all the changes that have happened to DVa, tips to Overwatch 2: How To Play D.VaOverwatch 2: How To Play D.VaOverwatch 2: How To Play D.VaOverwatch 2: How To Play D.VaOverwatch 2: How To Play D.Vaplay, the best Crosshair, cosmetics, and abilities in Overwatch 2.

D.Va abilities

Defense Matrix

In this ability, she creates a field that destroys the enemy’s projectile entering it. It will automatically recharge after a short cooldown time.

Boosters

This ability allow you to take out enemies while moving forward. You can even use it to fly through the air for some time.

Micro Missiles

It is an ability in which she shoots many missiles that explode after hitting the target.

Self-Destruct

The self-destruct ultimate ability is activated once she is out of the mech. It will deal a lot of damage to enemies in the surroundings.

Tips to play DVa in OW2

Use her Defense Matrix and booster ability to get to any area on the map and protect teammates at the same time.

and booster ability to get to any area on the map and protect teammates at the same time. Deploy Defense Matrix over the teammates in trouble to take down any projectile coming towards them.

coming towards them. Only use the Defense Matrix in critical situations, and don’t get into an encounter with multiple people.

While flying towards an enemy, you can shoot Fusion Cannons and Micro Missiles to deal extra damage.

and to deal extra damage. Use your boosters and activate Ultimate to quickly send your mech to land within enemy clusters.

to quickly send your mech to land within enemy clusters. While close to enemies, call mech as its slam damage can take out multiple low-health enemies in the range.

Use spam shooting to get your ultimate charge back quickly.

Best D.Va crosshair

The best D.Va Crosshair that we will recommend to you is a circular green circle. It contrasts very well with the enemy team’s red outline. In this way, you can track enemies more easily.

D.Va changes in Overwatch 2

D.Va has become a solo tank with increased armor in Overwatch 2. Its mech and normal health are increased by 50. But if you look at the Fusion Cannons weapon spread, it is reduced from 4 to 3.5.

The cooldown time taken by Micro Missiles in the previous edition is lower by 1 second. Not just that, its Call mech ultimate cost is also reduced by 12%.

Best cosmetics for D.Va

While cosmetics are personal preferences, our personal favorite skins and other cosmetic items to use on DVa in OW2 would be. These best cosmetics perfectly encapsulate the type of person DVa is in the OW world.

Skin: EDM or 2020 Pacific All-Stars OWL skin

Emote: Heartbreaker or ^0^for when you land that perfect dive bomb

Souvenir: Pineapple Pizza (battle pass unlock)

Victory Pose: Pumpkin Selfie or Peace

Highlight Intros: Selfie