Overwatch 2: How To Play Torbjörn

Torbjörn belongs to the old pack of Overwatch characters and will be available to pick as you start your Overwatch 2 journey.

The flexibility in his abilities and playstyle make him a nightmare for the enemies’ DPS, and you can bring them down by moving cleverly. He is also the perfect hero to lock down an entire area.

To make the enemies kneel before you, get a hold of the character’s attributes. Follow this guide to become the master of Torbjörn.

Torbjörn abilities explained

Rivet Gun

Primary Fire : Firing rivets over a long range and dealing 70 damage per shot. The firing speed is low (1 shot every 0.55 seconds) but can be used for a more extended range.

: Firing rivets over a long range and dealing 70 damage per shot. The firing speed is low (1 shot every 0.55 seconds) but can be used for a more extended range. Secondary Fire: A short-range burst of molten metal to damage the enemies, dealing around 37.5 to 125 damage per shot. The range of the ability is 10 to 20 meters, and the rate of fire is 1 shot every 0.7 seconds.

Deploy Turret

Torbjörn positions a self-building turret that tracks the enemies and attacks them on its own. The health of the turret is 250, and it deals around 14 damage every 0.25 seconds, and the cooldown is 5 seconds, but if it gets destroyed during a battle, then the cooldown increases to 10 seconds.

Forge Hammer

The hammer can be used in multiple ways; to repair the turret or damage the enemies. The forge hammer can heal the turret by 50 and inflict 55 damage to the enemy. Moreover, the maximum range of the weapon is 2.5 meters.

Overload

With this ability, Torbjörn acquires extra armor and has greater reload, movement, and attack speed. He gains over 100 health, and the ability lasts for 5 seconds. Moreover, the cooldown on the ability is 10 seconds.

Molten Core (Ultimate)

Torbjörn’s ultimate ability creates a pool of Molten slag, enemies in the pool get damage, and there’s additional damage to their armor. The pool deals 160 damage per second plus 90 damage to the armor of enemies. Furthermore, the ability duration is 10 seconds (pools), costing 2142 points.

Torbjörn tips and tricks

You can prove to be the ace for your team as Torbjörn is made more potent in Overwatch 2 by Blizzard Entertainment. You can turn the tide of the match by picking suitable targets and adjusting your abilities to the demands of situations. These tips and tricks can improve your odds of doing great against enemies.

It would be best to use the rivet gun modes, keeping the situation in mind. You can do substantial damage, try to aim for the body to improve the accuracy for primary fire, and use burst fire when there are multiple enemies in close range.

The swing speed for Forge Hammer is slow, so do not rely on it as your damaging inflicting weapon. Use the hammer to restore your turret health, as the turret itself can create an opening to win fights.

It would help if you used the speed gained from overload to escape the ultimates of enemies and use the temporarily gained armor to save yourself from the incoming damage. Try to reload your weapon before using the ability, so you can benefit from the increased attack speed and put out more damage on the enemy.

It would be best if you spread the molten lava orbs from the ultimate ability to cover as much area as possible with the damaging dealing lava; this will reduce the mobility of the enemy champions. Moreover, use this ability more often against the tanky heroes as it deals additional damage to their armor.

You must be aware of different positions on the map to position your gear precisely; this will help you catch enemies off-guard, and you can inflict significant damage to them. Moreover, as the cooldown for the turret is only 10 seconds, you can deploy the turret at different positions to surprise your enemy.

You should be cautious while forging your turret as it makes you vulnerable to some enemy abilities. You must improvise your style to bring the fight in your favor.

Best Torbjörn crosshair settings

Torbjörn uses primary and secondary fire as his main weapon. It is recommended to use a green Circle Dot crosshair.

The dot will help you fire your primary fire; the secondary fire can be managed using the larger circle. Moreover, color contrast is crucial, so we decided to go with Green for better visibility on the map.

Best cosmetics for Torbjörn

Skin: Cybjörn or Chief Engineer Lindholm

Emote: Batter Up or My Babies

Souvenir: Robo Thumb or Mechanical Brain

Victory Pose: Toast or Medal

Highlight Intros: My baby or Ride’ Em

Torbjörn changes in Overwatch 2

Blizzard Entertainment improved the combat ability of Torbjörn by improving his weaponry abilities.

Torbjörn Rivet Gun received a buff in primary as well as in a secondary fire. The primary fire recovery rate is reduced to 0.55 seconds from 0.6 seconds, and the secondary fire is reduced to 0.7 seconds from 0.8 seconds.

The changes introduced in Overwatch 2 can enable him to tackle the flanking enemies more efficiently. Using his abilities can prove to be a vital instrument to cover the flanks for your team.