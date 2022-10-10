Overwatch 2: How To Play Ana

In Overwatch 2, Ana is a battle-averse hero who uses her knowledge and abilities to defend both her home and the people she loves. With her white hair covering one eye and a tattoo adorning the other, Ana has created a distinctive identity for herself as a one-eyed sniper.

In Overwatch 2, Ana is one of the best snipers. Ana has re-entered the fray to defend her nation, family, and closest allies, even though it was believed she had died in a confrontation with Talon.

In this guide, we will delve into the details of another hero in the game Ana Amari. Players will get a detailed idea about how they can play with Ana, and what changes are introduced to Ana in Overwatch 2.

Ana abilities

Biotic Rifle and Grenade

Ana’s Biotic Rifle is a long-range weapon that deals damage over time to enemies while healing teammates. Simply holding the right mouse button on the mouse allows players to zoom in.

While Biotic Rifle does a good amount of healing and damage, the grenade is somewhat different. Biotic Grenade does heal but not as much as the rifle. Instead, the grenade is used as buff/debuff tool.

Allies hit with the biotic grenade get a small amount of healing as well as a buff that improves all incoming healing. Enemies hit with the grenade take a little bit of damage and a debuff that prevents all incoming heals on them with the exception of map medpacks.

Sleep Dart

The sleep dart is one of the most useful tools in Ana’s arsenal. It can put any enemy to sleep and is highly useful to shut down when an enemy Genji or Roadhog is using their ultimate.

Nano Boost

Nano Boost works the same as before. It heals an ally while also providing them with damage boost and increased resistance to attacks.

Tips to play Ana

Tracking as it is moving one-to-one is helpful. after you have the target locked on. Since mobile targets frequently don’t allow you enough time to completely set up and take your time, this is a problem.

Players need properly plan for Ana’s cooldowns after activating various abilities to maximize her potential.

Players must carefully consider where they are positioned because Ana needs to be able to view her team to perform her healing skills.

The greatest comps to play with Ana’s support position are those that can deal a lot of damage.

Best Ana crosshair

Type: Crosshair

Crosshair Color: Green

Green Crosshair Thickness : 1

: 1 Show Accuracy : Off

: Off Opacity: 100

Reticle settings in OW2 needs to be carefully chosen because Ana is a sharpshooter. When it comes to Ana, players are advised to use green crosshairs because green always stands out.

It provides accuracy when laying down naps and striking long-range. Additionally, it is large and obvious when things become busy.

Ana changes in Overwatch 2

Ana is incredible support capable of crazy amounts of healing and damage as well as solid survivability options. In OW2, not a whole lot has changed with Ana’s kit but that isn’t to say nothing is different at all.

There is an increased cooldown on her sleep dart and there are two fewer tanks on the field which adds variety to how she plays.