Overwatch 2: How To Play Genji

The cyber-ninja Genji is a damage-dealing character. He’s good in 1-on-1 encounters against other heroes in Overwatch 2. The character has not received any substantial rework going into Overwatch 2 from the game’s first version.

To unlock all the heroes from Overwatch 1, you need to play a set of games. Luckily for Genji, it’s just one game in Overwatch 2. The guide will provide essential information for Genji, and following it can make you a pro on this damage-incurring character.

Genji abilities explained

Passive

Two passive abilities give Genji an extra push to move in and kill the enemies.

Cyber-Agility : This particular ability helps you climb the walls and perform double jumps.

: This particular ability helps you climb the walls and perform double jumps. Role: Damage: Eliminations provide a burst of increased movement speed and reload speed to you.

Swift Strike

This ability allows you to dash forward, slashing the enemies with his wakizashi and passing through them. If you kill an enemy, the ability can be reused instantly as the cooldown resets with the eliminations. The cooldown for the ability is 8 seconds, and you incur 50 damage while dashing through the enemies.

Deflect

This ability is defensive, as it provides the ability to deflect projectiles according to your aim and blocks melee attacks. The cooldown for this particular ability is 8 seconds, and the protection from the ability lasts for 2 seconds.

DragonBlade

The ultimate ability of Genji provides you with an opportunity to wield deadly katana for a brief period. You can use the ability to inflict deadly attacks on the enemies for 6 seconds. Your speed will also increase by 30 %, and the maximum range for the ability is 5 meters.

Genji tips and tricks

Use his passive ability to climb up the surfaces that cannot be reached using the vertical ladders, then use the swift attack to inflict damage to the enemies by coming from the top, leaving them surprised.

The secondary fires should be used while you are involved in close combat, and use the primary fires for more prolonged range attacks. Secondary fires throw stars much faster, so enemies close to you will get more damaged due to more accurate strikes in close range.

You need to be aware of your surroundings while using the deflect ability. It is a powerful defense tactic but only protects from frontal attacks. Make sure no one can attack you from behind, and be aware of some champions, as their attacks cannot be deflected using the ability. Attacks from Mei’s Endothermic Blasts and other attacks from champions such as Winston, Lucio, Symmetra, and Zarya can prove fatal while using Deflect ability for defense.

Use swift strike to move faster on the map, strike down the enemies having low health, and then quickly escape the scene using the ability again; this is possible because as you eliminate an enemy, your cooldown for the ability will be removed. The burst of damage on low-health enemies using the swift strike can give you many rewards.

You must use your Dragonblade ultimate very carefully, as it leaves you without any range attack abilities. Activate the ultimate when there are multiple enemies, and they have a low level of health. Only activate the ability when the enemies are within your melee range and slice through the enemies using the combo of swift strike and Dragonblade.

Activation of Dragonblade also resets the swift strike ability cooldown. Dragonblade combined with quick strike and Cyber-Agility, can make you invincible, but you must play your cards at the right time.

Best Genji crosshair settings

We recommend using a green crosshair for a better contrast with the enemy team’s red outline for Genji. Center gap, opacity, and dot opacity can be set to maximum so the landing of shurikens can be understood.

Best cosmetics for Genji

Cosmetics are a personal choice for everyone, but our favorite skins and other cosmetics on Genji would be. These cosmetics go well with the type of character Genji is.

Skins: Carbon Fiber, 2018 Pacific All Stars, and Ice Wraith.

Emotes: Amusing or Cutting edge (As you Slash the enemies using Swift Strike).

Souvenir: Salty or Robo Thumb

Victory Pose: Halloween Terror (R.I.P) or Winter Wonderland (Toast)

Highlight Intros: Unsheathing the Sword or Warrior’s Salute

Genji changes in Overwatch 2

Genji has not received any substantial rework in Overwatch 2. The only change he received increased his mobility.

Developers gave him a new passive damage ability, providing an extra burst of increased movement speed and reloading speed. You can use this passive ability upon killing the enemy.