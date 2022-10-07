Overwatch 2: How To Play Mercy

In Overwatch 2, Mercy is a support hero who is always close to her teammates. Mercy consistently demonstrates her role as a teammate’s guardian angel by healing, resurrecting, or damage boosting them with the Caduceus Staff’s energy beam.

Mercy’s Valkyrie suit in Overwatch 2 is largely responsible for its abilities. Mercy’s outfit helps keep her connected to her teammates. She looks like a high-tech medic, and her Valkyrie suit undoubtedly has an angelic appearance.

In this Overwatch 2 guide, players will get to know everything about Mercy. This will include Mercy’s abilities, appearance, the way her gameplay has changed in OW2 and some important tips for players too.

Mercy abilities

Valkyrie – Ultimate

This is Mercy’s supreme and ultimate power. Mercy’s Valkyrie Suit is fully activated when Valkyrie strikes, increasing her weapons and abilities for over 15 seconds. Mercy has enhanced movement speed and the freedom to soar.

After employing this power for 15 seconds, her speed climbs to 9 m/s and her healing rate to 60 s/s. Additionally, the Caduceus Blaster has unlimited ammunition.

Regeneration

This is one of the passive abilities of Mercy which lets her slowly regenerate her health when she hasn’t taken damage. Additionally, she can continue to heal her teammates on the front lines.

Angelic Descent

One of Mercy’s coolest abilities is this one. By holding the jump key, Mercy can utilize this ability to float through the air. Up until it is canceled, the power remains active.

Resurrect

Mercy is regarded by her teammates as a guardian angel, and it is this talent that is mostly responsible for her holding this title.

Mercy has the power to view a yellow soul globe at the scene of a teammate’s death. She can revive any teammate within five meters of her using this power.

Tips to play Mercy in OW2

Mercy can self-regen her health when she doesn’t take damage but if she takes even one tick of damage the healing stops. Thus, it’s recommended to poker from afar.

If you melee and walk at the same time you can animation cancel and get 33 damage. This also appears to be a single frame faster than mercy’s default beam breakage.

If you are on high ground and there’s a res below just out of range try crouching for it. There’s no res icon where you can stand but it does appear when you will crouch so you can revive maintaining your height.

If Sombra starts to hack you during your crouch position and you manage to jump off you will retain super momentum. This is useful in gaining high ground away from her.

For overtime to be triggered a team has to touch the play load within three seconds of the clock hitting a zero. Mercy in a valkyrie is a great choice to briefly touch and then fly away.

Players cannot heal their melee in ice block anymore so be careful about making her your primary beam target during Valkyrie since it seems to immediately break the chains beam.

When using Valk mercy will constantly reach your health at a rate that matches the burn damages of ash’s dynamite, therefore, nullifying it.

Best Mercy crosshair

Mercy is one of the heroes that doesn’t need any type of crosshair so it’s up to players what type of crosshair they want to use. Mercy will work well with any type of cross-hair as it has almost nothing to do with it.

However, it is advised for players to opt for a cross-hair will a recticle of thickness 1 and a crosshair length of 5. It’s much better if it has a center gap of 5 and almost 100 opacity.

Mercy changes in Overwatch 2

One of the biggest modifications is Mercy’s super jump. Mercy no longer instantly triggers when she arrives at an ally she visits with Guardian Angel.

By pressing the jump button, Mercy can now be pointed in any direction, even up, and be sent on that trajectory.

Best cosmetics for Mercy

While cosmetics are personal preferences, our personal favorite skins and other cosmetic items to use on Mercy in OW2 would be. Being a support character that can be best described as an angel, Mercy’s cosmetics should reflect that side of her character

Skin: Winged Victory

Emote: Caduceus or Hustle

Victory Pose: Ready for Battle or Angelic

Highlight Intros: Heroes Never Die