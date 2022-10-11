Overwatch 2: How To Play Reinhardt

Reinhardt still holds the most prominent place in the Tank heroes category with the changes introduced by Blizzard Entertainment towards heroes in Overwatch 2.

Reinhardt is easily one of the best tank characters of Overwatch 2. While he has received significant changes in the sequel, the German knight with a big hammer can still help his team annihilate the enemies.

Reinhardt is now a character having core defense capabilities to act as a wall for his teammates and now some abilities to make offense activities to punish the enemies. In Overwatch 2, certain characters must be unlocked by advancing into the game, but Reinhardt is available from the day you start your journey.

Provided with the significant changes, Reinhardt can prove to be the ace character for any team. To understand the mechanics of any character, you must understand the character as a whole.

Thus, we will look at everything associated with Reinhardt to understand the character better and master the German wall (Reinhardt) playstyle in Overwatch 2.

Reinhardt abilities explained

Rocket Hammer

Reinhardt uses his giant hammer, enabling him to do damage in a wide arc with every swing; enemies present in the area of attack will take damage of 85. The range for his ability is 5 meters, and the swing rate of the hammer is 1 per every 0.96 seconds.

Barrier Field

Reinhardt initiates a shield in front of him, absorbing considerable damage before the Shield gets destroyed. The ability can protect Reinhardt and his allies from incoming damage, but he cannot attack the enemies. The health of the Shield is 1200, and the cooldown for the ability is 5 seconds if it gets destroyed.

Charge

Reinhardt charges forward in a straight direction, pinning his enemies. If Reinhardt collides with any object (Walls), the foes will receive substantial damage. Reinhardt’s maximum range for this ability is 49.5 meters, and the cooldown on the ability is 8 seconds.

Fire Strike

Reinhardt uses his hammer to launch a flaming projectile that damages any enemy it touches. The projectile can penetrate through the shields and comes with two charges, doubling the ability’s effectiveness. The projectile will deal damage of 95, and the cooldown for the ability is 6 seconds.

Earthshatter

In his ultimate ability, Reinhardt uses high force to slam the hammer into the ground; all the enemies in front of him will incur damage and get knocked down. The maximum range of the ability is 20 meters, costing 1540 points. If the enemies are within 1.75 meters, they will receive damage of 250 and the casting time is 0.45 seconds.

Reinhardt tips and tricks

Reinhardt underwent substantial changes in Overwatch 2, but the character’s fundamental nature remained the same. You can use Reinhardt as a core tank champion and get an extra push for offense due to the newly introduced changes.

When enemies are near you, use Rocket Hammer to inflict substantial damage instead of going for all-defense play. Use the opportunity mid-attack to swing your hammer 360, inflicting damage within a diameter of 10 meters, and attack multiple enemies when the opportunity arises.

Use the Barrier field to block the attacks and ensure that all your teammates are behind you by using your view while holding the barrier. Ensure that your team is safe from the back and other sides, as the Shield provides cover against frontal attacks. Moreover, be cautious about the health of your Shield and if it gets low, take cover to regenerate the health. Use the barrier while jumping, so your movement will not get slow.

Use charge at short or medium ranges so the enemies cannot respond to your attack due to the short time window. Use the charge ability to get closer to the fight after spawning as the cooldown is low, and try to avoid taking the enemies out of the maps by using charge, as you will die before the enemies. Some characters having the ability to fly can even escape your attempt.

Use the ultimate ability only when you are confident about hitting as many targets as possible. Try to use the ability in areas with less cover so the enemies cannot escape. Ensure you are not using the ability when enemy tanks, such as Zarya, Winston Etc, have activated their barriers.

The advantage for Reinhardt lies in teamwork, so he should always stay in front of the team and protects teammates using a barrier field. Try to move between areas of cover while using your Shield to generate the Shield’s health and provide cover for a more extended period.

Use your barrier shield when you have some distance between the enemies, as they can move through the barrier and kill you.

Use your charge very cautiously, and do not charge into a bunch of enemies, as there will be no escape in that situation.

Use the combo of abilities, starting with your Earthshatter ultimate followed by a fire strike, and if someone still survives, use charge or rocket hammer attacks to finish the job.

Best Reinhardt crosshair settings

Reinhardt is an initiator of the fights and provides the team with the ability to push through, and we recommend going with a mid-sized green cross hair with a medium size opening.

The crosshair length allows you to aim accurately at the head height, and the mid-sized crosshair is excellent for tank characters. The green contrasts nicely with the enemy red, so we went ahead with the green color.

Best cosmetics for Reinhardt

Skins: Bloodhardt or Blackhardt

Emote: Kneel or Pumpkin smash.

Souvenir: Robo Thumb or King’s Payload.

Victory Pose: Rare (Legendary) or Toast (WinterWonderland)

Highlight Intros: Charge or Hammer Down.

Reinhardt changes in Overwatch 2

Overall, Blizzard Entertainment made substantial changes to the character of Reinhardt, but the core plays remain the same as they were in Overwatch. Reinhardt can still shield his teammates and can also make offense plays to gain the better of the enemy side. Here are all the changes made to Reinhardt.

Reinhardt’s base Armor increased to 300 from 200, and base health increased to 325 from 300. The barrier health for the Barrier field ability is reduced to 1200 from 1600, and the regeneration rate is reduced by 54 per second for the Shield. (From 200 to 144).

Reinhard can now cancel the charge ability manually, and the steering turn rate is increased by 50 percent. However, the damage from the charge pin wall is reduced to 225 from 300. Moreover, the ability cooldown is reduced by 2 seconds. (10 to 8 seconds).

The damage on fire strikes is now 90 instead of 100, but Reinhardt now has two fire strike charges. Moreover, the steadfast passive is replaced with the Global tank passive.