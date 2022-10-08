Overwatch 2: How To Play Zenyatta

Even with a whole plethora of heroes that Overwatch 2 has to offer, Zenyatta still remains of the top picks for players. He’s arguably one of the best heroes to exist in the game, having the potential to throw the whole battle off balance if the player knows what he’s doing.

Zenyatta is a versatile character, as he has both the offensive capabilities to annihilate enemies and also to heal his own allies on support.

Given the massive impact he can make on the battle, it becomes vital to understand the mechanics involved with his play style. Thus, we’ll be looking at everything there is to know about Zenyatta in Overwatch 2 in this guide.

Zenyatta abilities explained

Orb of Destruction

The orb of Destruction is an offensive ability, and there are two different aspects to it:

Primary Fire: Energy Projectile Weapon

Alternate Fire: Charge to release more projectiles

Although the primary fire is a simple mechanic, the Alternate Fire mode can be hard to use as there’s a bit of a timing issue in that case. This mode allows Zenyatta to fire numerous orbs at the same time, but it takes time to charge up. The whole issue is the time interval it takes to charge up, and you have to fire exactly at max cap, otherwise, the charging will decrease.

Orb of Discord

This is an offensive support ability. It allows Zenyatta to fire an orb, which when it comes into contact with an enemy, makes them more vulnerable to damage.

Orb of Harmony

This is a healing ability that allows Zenyatta to throw a healing Orb at teammates. The orb starts to heal when it comes into contact with an ally but will stop when they move out of the line of sight for a few seconds, or if Zenyatta uses another orb to heal another ally.

Transcendence

This is an Ultimate ability that allows Zenyatta and his teammates to become invulnerable. Zenyatta emits an aura with a short radius, which grants invulnerability and movement speed boosts to himself and any ally that enters the aura. It can also heal the enemies to max health if they step into the aura after taking damage.

Zenyatta tips and tricks

Although Zenyatta has undergone many changes in the new Overwatch 2 game, the main mechanics and strategies for playing with this character remain relatively the same.

It is recommended to take account of Zenyatta’s weakness in mobility and act accordingly. The best places for Zenyatta to be would be at the backlines and near allies that specialize in attacking

Use Zenyatta’s Orbs wisely. They can play a huge impact in turning the tide of battle. They’re mainly for support and can increase the potential of your attackers greatly, but they won’t be of any use if you’re dead. Thus, you need to avoid being on the front lines and stay out of enemies’ line of sight.

Be mindful of the timing of your Orbs. Most players forget to switch the Orb of Harmony after applying it on a particular ally to heal them. This would render the orb useless if they’re at max HP and still healing; meaning that any ally that actually needs it doesn’t get it.

Similarly, you need to be mindful of the Orb of Discord. Yes, it increases the amount of damage the enemy takes but it’s no use if your main attackers aren’t nearby. The Orb of Discord would be best used on an enemy Tank, or on an enemy which is being attacked by most of your allies.

Be patient with Zenyatta’s healing mechanism. It can play a huge role in your survival. Nearly 75% of Zenyatta’s HP is his shield, which has the ability to regenerate when out of combat.

Best Zenyatta crosshair settings

Zenyatta is one of the Support Heroes, and perhaps the best crosshair to go with this one would be a simple Magenta colored dot.

This crosshair allows you to aim very precisely with the vibrant Magenta color, which is clearly visible. The original crosshair, on the other hand, might be too distracting to play with as a Support Hero.

Best cosmetics for Zenyatta

There are loads of Cosmetics options for each character in OW2. Choosing cosmetics is based on your personal opinion as it doesn’t impact the gameplay in any way. Here are our top picks for Zenyatta’s cosmetics:

Skin: Earth/Air

Emote: Taunt

Souvenir: Any

Victory Pose: Harmony

Highlight Intros: Transcendence

Zenyatta changes in Overwatch 2

We can observe notable changes to Zenyatta in the all-new Overwatch 2. The changes play a role in stabilizing his playstyle a bit, benefiting his attacking prowess while reducing a bit of defensive stats.

Firstly, Zenyatta’s attacking ability has increased significantly with the addition of the Snap Back Passive. He now deals 45 damage with melee attacks as opposed to 30 previously. On top of that, the attacks now also impact a greater amount of knockback.

Secondly, on the defensive side, Zenyatta’s base shields were decreased by 15, i.e. they were turned down from 175 to 150. Moreover, the Orb of Discord falls off the target after 2 seconds, as opposed to 3 seconds previously, when the target is out of the line of sight.

Furthermore, on the bright side, Zenyatta can now regain some HP after taking damage with the Support Passive.