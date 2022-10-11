Overwatch 2: How To Play Echo

Echo is an offensive, DPS hero in Overwatch 2. She specializes not only in close range one on one combat but can also deal with multiple enemies at once with her utilities and abilities.

Not only does she possess a massive potential in dealing damage, but she also has good mobility with the ability to fly (‘slightly’) which allows her to flank enemies or get around obstacles.

On top of that, she has a total of 6 different abilities, which can be quite hard to use wisely if the player doesn’t understand them fully.

Hence, in this guide, we’ll be looking at how to play Echo in Overwatch 2.

Echo abilities explained

Tri-Shot

The Tri-Shot is Echo’s main weapon, holding 12 rounds per magazine with a reload speed of 1.5 seconds. The special property of this weapon is that it fires three shots at once in a triangular fashion.

Sticky Bombs

Echo possesses a couple of Sticky Bombs that she can throw at enemies every 6 seconds. These bombs will stick to the enemies dealing 5 damage on impact, and then a further 25 damage upon exploding.

Flight

This ability is similar to the Glide ability. Using this ability will make Echo launch into the air and give her the ability to fly for about 3 seconds. This ability can be used once every 6 seconds.

Focusing Beam

The Focusing beam ability allows Echo to form a beam extending from her to the enemies. This beam is highly dangerous though, as it deals 50 HP worth of damage each second when it comes into contact with enemies. This damage is further increased to 175 (from 200 in the previous game) if the enemy players’ HP is below 50%, destroying them instantly.

Glide

If you hold the jump button while falling, Echo will proceed with her descent with a Glide, moving slower and minimizing fall damage. This is a passive ability and can be used whenever convenient.

Duplicate

This is Echo’s ultimate ability. This ability allows Echo to copy an enemy target’s HP and abilities. Though previously there were no restrictions to how much HP she could copy, it has now been capped at a maximum of 300 HP.

Once Echo has used this ability, she will remain in her duplicate form, retaining the HP and the ability to use enemy abilities, for 15 seconds or if her HP is reduced to 1HP. Regardless of the above cases, Echo will revert back to her original form once the requirement is met.

Echo tips and tricks

Echo is a versatile offensive hero and holds the potential to dominate a battlefield with her exceptional capabilities. Though with all that potential, it gets quite hard to make the best decisions and plays.

First of all, always remember to use the Tri-Shot ability at mid to close range. This is because the three triangular shots can be quite hard to land at farther range (you might land one of them if you’re lucky) as there’s no aspect of precision that far off. Using it in close quarters is a whole other story though. You might land all three shots at once on an enemy, dealing a high amount of damage.

At far range, it would be best to use the sticky bombs instead of the Tri-Shot. This is because the ‘sticky’ bombs stick to their opponent, and once that’s done, they’re done for. The idea behind using it at longer ranges is that they can also cause damage to Echo herself if she’s within the AoE.

The Flight and the Glide abilities may seem to be pretty efficient ones, but they can play a major role in your survival if used correctly. It’s recommended to use these abilities while out of combat because if you glide or fly into a full-blown warzone, you will be an easy target for the enemies with your limited movement options and no cover.

The Duplicate Ultimate is a very powerful ability. It would be wise to use this whenever in a pinch or if getting fired on from multiple directions. This will give Echo the extra HP she needs to deal with the opposing team players.

Best Echo crosshair settings

The best crosshair for Echo would be a Green Circle, preferably with accuracy off and with a center gap of 27.

This is because echo fires bluish-purple-type shots, and light colors can often blend in with the beams as well, making it hard to see the crosshair. A green color goes well in contrast with Echo’s shots, and the circle with a center gap of 27 units will easily allow you to view your weapon’s spread.

Best cosmetics for Echo

Cosmetics are something extra to touch up the looks of your character. It doesn’t make any major impact on the overall gameplay though and is a matter of personal opinion. Nevertheless, here are our top picks for Echo’s cosmetics in Overwatch 2.

Skin: Hot Rod

Emote: Analysis

Souvenir: Any

Victory Pose: Stasis

Highlight Intros: Awakening

Echo changes in Overwatch 2

We all know Echo was a broken hero in the previous game with insanely massive amounts of offensive capabilities. This is not the case, however, in Overwatch 2. In the current version of the game, you can think of her as ‘nerfed’ because she went through a series of downgrades.

Firstly, the base damage of her Focus Beam has been reduced by 25. It has essentially decreased from 200 DPS (Damage per second) to 175 DPS.

Secondly, the Max health has been decreased from the enemies’ total HP to a max of 300 while using the Ultimate (Duplicate).

The only beneficial change to her stats is that she now gets a bonus to reload and movement speed for every elimination with the new Damage Passive.