Overwatch 2: How To Play Sombra

Sombra is a somewhat unique character in Overwatch 2. She can hack the enemies which disables their abilities. She also has an ability that lets her turn invisible, allowing her to flank easily and strike when the enemy is the most vulnerable. Overall, your goal as Sombra is to cause as much annoyance for your enemy as possible.

The following guide will explain all of her abilities in detail while giving you a few tips to play her in Overwatch 2.

Sombra abilities explained

Machine Pistol

An automatic pistol that is most effective at close range. It is not the strongest part of her kit but it gets the job done.

Stealth

Turn invisible and gain a speed buff. Hacking enemies while being within 4 meters of them will reveal your location.

Hack

Hack the targeted enemy. The hacked enemy cannot use their ability and can be seen through the wall. Hacked enemies receive 40% extra damage from you.

Translocator

On activation, Sombra tosses a teleport beacon. Upon reactivating the ability, you will teleport to the beacon.

EMP (Ultimate)

Upon activation, all the nearby enemies will receive damage equal to 40% of their health. All the enemy defensive barriers will be destroyed in your general vicinity.

Sombra tips and tricks

The machine pistol has a lot of spread and damage falloff. Hence avoid taking long-range fights as Sombra. In general, avoid taking fair fights and try to get a jump on your enemy. If you must take a fair 1v1 use your Translocator to close the distance instead of taking a long-range duel.

Your success as Sombra depends on how effectively you use her “hack” ability. Without using it, Sombra’s damage output is lackluster. Take advantage of the right moment to hack your opponent and ambush them. Heroes with lower Max HP should be your primary target.

To get the most value out of EMP, use it in a group of enemies who are fighting your team. This way you will be way more impactful instead of using it on one enemy to get an easy kill.

Best Sombra crosshair settings

You won’t really be doing a lot of precise aiming while playing Sombra. Hence, you can get away with bigger crosshairs. The one we recommend is the circle or “+” crosshair.

Best cosmetics for Sombra

Sombra has a lot of good skins. Following are our favorite cosmetics for Sombra:

Skin: Demon Hunter

Emote: Sit

Souvenir: Masterpiece

Victory Pose: Sparklers

Highlight Intro: Pulse

Sombra changes in Overwatch 2