Overwatch 2: How To Play Widowmaker

Overwatch 2 features loads of characters with different playstyles and abilities ranging from Tanks to Support to DPS types.

One of the DPS Heroes is the Widowmaker; a dangerously precise sniper who can deal massive amounts of damage in a very short time. With her deadly sniper, she’s also equipped with utilities to help her in defense and set traps to damage enemies or get intel on their location.

In this guide, we’ll be looking at everything there is to know about the Widowmaker in Overwatch 2.

Widowmaker abilities explained

Widow’s Kiss

As opposed to most of the weapons in Overwatch 2 that deal 2.0x damage upon landing a critical hit, the Widow’s Kiss deals 2.5x damage.

Grappling Hook

The Widowmaker possesses a Grappling Hook which she can use to launch a hook and get atop any climbable surface in the game.

Venom Mine

The Widowmaker can use a Venom Mine as a poison trap. It attaches to any surface it can, and activates when an enemy gets within a 3-meter radius of it.

Upon activation, it explodes into a cloud of poison and deals poison damage for about 5 seconds to the enemies that triggered it, while also revealing their information to the Widowmaker for that time interval.

Infra-Sight

This is an Ultimate ability that allows the Widowmaker and her teammates to have X-Ray vision for about 15 seconds, i.e. allowing them to see enemy positions through walls.

Widowmaker tips and tricks

The Widowmaker is one of the most well-equipped and versatile characters on the field in Overwatch 2, but she faces a bit of a problem with movement speed and Hit Points.

Thus, playing as a Widowmaker requires a lot of experience. You need to be well aware of and use the strengths that she possesses wisely, all while keeping an eye on her weaknesses as well.

She’s one of the best DPS (Damage per Second) fighters out there, and can really play a big role on the offensive side, but she can come short when attacked head-on and at close range, especially by a Tank, as she has low HP and slow movement speed. Keeping this in mind, it would be best to play at long range and beside an attacker to aid her in close-quarter combat.

The Widow’s Kiss Ability on top of the hitscan rifle’s extreme ADS (Aiming Down Sight/Scope) accuracy makes the Widow’s Kiss ability very strong as, when fully charged, it can one-shot any enemy that’s not a Tank. Do note that it’s recommended to take that second to charge this ability up, as it wouldn’t deal much damage when uncharged. Although it’s not necessary to wait for it to charge fully depending on the situation, it does make a significant difference if you make the right play.

Another great aspect of the Widow’s Kiss is the full-auto mode, which can be used when in a pinch and attacked head-on.

Keep hold of the Grappling Hook Ability for when you really need it i.e. for emergency purposes. It is best used to get away from enemies that are targeting you, or flanking.

Best Widowmaker crosshair settings

Perhaps the best crosshair for the Widowmaker would be small, green-colored, and a cross shape. You can try one with a 1 thickness and 10 crosshair length.

The small size of the crosshair allows you to aim precisely, the 1.0 thickness makes it easier to see the background while the green color allows you to still see the crosshair anywhere despite the lower thickness.

Best cosmetics for the Widowmaker

There’s a wide variety of Cosmetics to go with each character in Overwatch 2. Cosmetics don’t play much of a role in terms of overall gameplay, but are purely for aesthetic purposes, and are purely a matter of personal preferences. Here are our top picks for the cosmetics that go best with the Widowmaker in OW2.

Skin: Nuit or the Winter Skin

Emote: Shot Dead

Souvenir: Any

Victory Pose: Over the Shoulder or R.I.P

Highlight Intros: Hanging Around

Widowmaker changes in Overwatch 2

The Widowmaker has undergone some slight changes in the newly released Overwatch 2, and for the better!

Firstly, the Widowmaker’s base health has been slightly increased from 175 HP (Hit Points) to 200 HP, making it harder to kill her.

Secondly, an all-new Damage Passive mechanism that just came out allows the Widowmaker a bonus to reload and movement speed with each elimination.