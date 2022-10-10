Overwatch 2: How to Play Ashe

As the leader of the Deadlock Gang, Ashe’s gameplay style and kit are mostly unchanged even after Overwatch 2 reworks, but she still has a new feel to her character after being switched to 5v5 from 6v6.

Nevertheless, she has maintained her strong role as a strong DPS hero, some might even say even the best DPS. With a correct understanding of her abilities and playstyle, players will take no time to use her as they did in the last installment and utilize her function of being an absolute destroyer on the field.

Ashe Abilities

Ashe has a total of four abilities in Overwatch 2.

Viper

Ashe has Viper as the main weapon, described as a Semi-automatic rifle with high damage.

The performance of this weapon highly depends on the timings and aims. For example, when fired from the hip, the rifle deals moderate damage whereas when fired down sights, it deals greater and double damage.

Coach Gun

Using this ability, Ashe can blast the enemies in front of her with a sawed-off shotgun. The shot deals a small amount of damage to the enemy but knocks Ashe backwards, saving her from melee attackers.

The Coach Gun can also be used for mobility purposes to jump higher or quickly dash towards an enemy or objective.

Dynamite

With this ability, Ashe can throw an explosive that explodes after a short delay or immediately when shot. The dynamite deals damage on explosion and sets the enemies on fire, dealing more damage over time.

B.O.B.

B.O.B. is an ultimate ability that summons Ashe’s omnic butler Bob. Bob charges forward, knocking enemies in the air before stopping and then uses his arm cannons to deal damage.

Tips to Play Ashe

The Viper rifle with ADS is the way to go for players who like to play from a distance and want to avoid close encounters. When aiming from hips, as mentioned before, the fire rate increases; however, it doesn’t deal as much damage when fired while aiming down sights.

This playstyle is great for specific areas where you have the opportunity to deal with enemies from upper regions.

Additionally, the amount of damage Ashe provides is great for dealing with enemies who belong to Support and Damage groups.

When up against comps like Phara-Mercy, aiming down sights is the ideal way to play as you can kill either one of them with just two well-placed shots, making short work of their deadly combo.

Using B.O.B in the middle of a team fight or to clear out/deny a point capture can be highly useful and gives Ashe much-needed breathing room if the enemies get overwhelming.

Pairing this combo with the Dynamite ability, you best believe everyone around is destroyed in a couple of minutes. However, do remember that Ashe does need a lot of space to work with, so make sure you put her in a team comp that gives her enough shield to function properly.

Best Ashe Crosshair

Being one of the few characters in OW2 that require precise aiming, you need to make sure you get the crosshair and reticle just right for Ashe. While a lot of it is personal preference, below is our recommended reticle settings for Ashe

Type: Crosshair

Crosshair Show Accuracy : On (off for experts)

: On (off for experts) Thickness: 1

1 Crosshair Length : 8

: 8 Center Gap : 5

: 5 Opacity: 100

100 Outline Opacity : 30

: 30 Dot Size : 2

: 2 Dot Opacity: 100

Ashe Changes in Overwatch 2

As of the launch of Overwatch 2, Ashe hasn’t really gone through many changes. Her personal kit remains the same as before. However, BOB’s health has been reduced to 1000 so he isn’t as devastating as before.