Overwatch 2: How To Play Winston

Winston is a gorilla scientist and one of the most critical teammates in Overwatch 2. Being one of the best tanks for a dive comp, Winston’s importance can’t be overlooked especially with the new gameplay changes.

Below you will find complete details about Winston, like his abilities, playing tips, best Crosshair, Cosmetics, and changes in Overwatch 2.

Winston Abilities

Primal Rage – Ultimate

In this, your Jump pack cooldown will reduce significantly, and you can gain health up to 1000.

Jump Pack

With this ability, you can deal damage in a small area where you land after jumping.

Barrier Projector

In this, a significant barrier dome will move to your location, but that doesn’t move with you.

Tank-Passive

With this ability, the ultimate charge from healing and damage will reduce along with the Knockback.

Tips to Play Winston in OW2

Use the jump ability to move around the map quickly and get to high places.

You can also start a fight using Winston by using him to attack the vulnerable targets in the enemy team. But make sure to follow up with the team.

In the above situation, you can also add more pressure on the opponent team by dropping the barrier before landing. In this way, your target will get on the right side.

Use Winton Ultimate to heal you to full health after taking some damage.

to heal you to full health after taking some damage. Use the fact that the Ultimate ability removes the cooldown time, and you can use the jump immediately. This way, you will get two jumps to cover a long distance.

Best Winston Crosshair

Winston is a hero who relies more on tracking, so the Crosshair you are using doesn’t matter. We recommend you continue with the default one or the one you are most comfortable with, as that will matter the most.

Since his tesla cannon is going to target any nearby enemies, you don’t really need to aim so even a simple dot crosshair is more than enough as it clears out your screen of clutter.

Winston Changes in Overwatch 2

Tesla Cannon’s ability has a secondary fire that will deal additional damage with fire-focused electricity.

Winston’s base armor is now at 200 hit points, along with the Barrier Projector health, which is now 700. Moreover, the Barrier Projector is now at 8.

Barrier Projector cooldown is reduced from the previous edition and is now 12 seconds. However, the Primal rage Ultimate cost increased by 20% in Overwatch 2.