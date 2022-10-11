Overwatch 2: How To Play Zarya

Zarya is one of the strongest picks for any team composition in Overwatch 2. She serves as a tank and excels in using his abilities to mitigate enemy damage.

When in the right hands, Zarya can change the course of a game with just a couple of good engages. Knowing each of her skills and abilities is vital, especially if you are looking to jump into ranked queues.

The following guide will help you with that by telling you how to play with Zarya in Overwatch 2.

Zarya’s abilities explained

Particle Canon

In the primary attack, Zarya will use a short blade of light. This attack deals a fair bit of damage uncharged and not many enemies will be able to withstand it once it is used charged.

The secondary attack is the grade that explodes on impact regardless of whether the impact is against the opponent or the ground. So, you need to be very careful when aiming the grenade launcher, however, it will deal a lot of damage when the attack is used charged.

Particle Barrier

As the name implies this ability creates a barrier around Zarya that lasts for one and a half seconds. It might not seem a lot but this much time is plenty for when Zarya is in a difficult situation. The barrier is extremely strong as it guards Zarya against all the damage she deals until the barrier runs out.

Projected Barrier

One great thing about Zarya is that even though she is a tank, she plays roles that even the support can’t play. This ability of Zarya allows her to create a barrier around her ally. Just like the particle barrier, the projected barrier also lasts for 1.5 seconds and protects against 100% of the damage taken.

Energy

This ability allows Zarya to transfer the damage she takes to her primary weapon. Zarya will still take the damage when she gets hit, but every damage she takes would increase the damage Zarya’s primary weapon deals. This can be very important especially when your primary weapon is still uncharged.

Graviton Surge

Graviton Surge is Zarya’s ultimate attack. It is one of the strongest ultimate attacks in the entire game. Zarya’s ultimate releases a gravity attack that pulls all the enemies into the attack.

Zarya tips and tricks

First off it is important to know that Zarya is a tank. The job of a tank is to gather the attention of the enemies towards it. So you need to make sure you play aggressively so that the enemy is always keeping an eye out for you.

You need to keep a balance. Playing aggressively only to die early would be pointless. The key is to play aggressively while staying alive so you can fulfill your duty as a tank. Avoid playing passively and play aggressively but also try to not die early otherwise you will lose your energy.

Make sure that as a Zarya player you are the first one to enter and the last one to leave. It is important to know that Zarya is a tank, not support, and as the tank, it’s her duty to enter the target area first.

Communication is extremely important when playing Zarya. Zarya’s ultimate can change the flow of the entire game easily so communicate with the team and use the ultimate when it can get you the most kills.

As Zarya possesses the ability to share her shield with her team, you need to make sure that you share Zarya’a tanking ability with her teammates.

Best Zarya crosshair settings

You can use any crosshair you like but it would be recommended to use either a small crosshair or a dot one. The color is entirely up to preference but using a small crosshair that doesn’t take up a lot of space and helps you aim better when you’re using your primary beam attacks.

Zarya changes in Overwatch 2

The changes in Zarya in Overwatch 2 aren’t that big compared to some other heroes but she is now more resistant to damage as her health has been increased by 50 and her shield by 25. There are a few others changes as well which are mentioned below.

For both projected and particle barrier there are now two charges split between the two barriers.

As the shield abilities are used the cooldown will start right away after the skill is used.

Zarya’s energy decreases much faster now compared to before at around 2.2 energy drop per second.