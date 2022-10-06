Overwatch 2: How To Play Moira

Moira is one of the most picked support heroes currently because of her excellent burst heals. She also dishes out great damage for support however she can be difficult to master. Here’s a guide on how to play Moira in Overwatch 2.

Moira’s Abilities

Ability 1: Biotic Orb

The biotic orb can bounce off surfaces and can also heal or damage depending on who you send it to. The bouncing can be utilized to hit multiple enemies at once.

Ability 2: Fade

This is Moira’s invisibility ability. With this ability, she becomes invisible and invulnerable making it invaluable to use if you’re overwhelmed and need to retreat.

Ultimate Ability: Coalescence

This ult is an energy beam that damages enemies and heals teammates depending on what you prioritize. It will last 8 seconds.

Tips to play Moira

Moira is most utilized in a team setting. Alone she can’t do much but if surrounded by teammates, she can both heal and deal damage at a significant rate.

Playing her aggressively is also a viable option, you can use her to flank the enemy team and catch them by surprise.

She has very low hp though, so she isn’t good when it comes to point holding so try playing from the backline as a true support.

Best Moira crosshair

Moira doesn’t require you to aim much since her main weapon does area damage. For this reason, we recommend using the dot crosshair since it frees up the screen for better vision.

A higher field of view compared to your opponent can make a world of a difference and the dot crosshair does just that.

It’s completely subjective though other crosshairs can also clear up your screen and help with the aim, so pick one that suits you and not the hero.

Moira changes in Overwatch 2

Moira has pretty much gone unchanged into OW2 minus some small overall gameplay changes. Her self-healing from Biotic Grasp is reduced but that change doesn’t affect her much since it is offset by the increase in passive healing for all support characters.

The cooldown of her fade ability was also increased by 1 second.