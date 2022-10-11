Overwatch 2: How To Play Hanzo

Hanzo is a Japanese assassin who uses a bow to fire a flurry of arrows from long ranges in Overwatch 2. He is one of the damage-type heroes in the game and possibly one of the hardest heroes to master overall.

In the right hands though, Hanzo can prove to be a lethal force that can snipe targets around the corners and even through walls. He also has area denial abilities and can lock down an area with ease, perhaps even better than Widowmaker.

The following guide will tell you about Hanzo’s abilities, his tips and tricks, the best crosshair settings you can use, and more.

Hanzo abilities explained

Wall Climb (passive)

Hanzo can climb any flat surface by using the jump button. This makes traversing the map very easy and can allow Hanzo to take cheeky positions to attack the enemies from.

Storm Bow (weapon)

This is Hanzo’s main weapon which he will hold and release to fire an arrow toward the enemy. The speed of the arrow depends on the amount of time you hold before firing. The arrows are capable of headshots. The max damage is done when you hold it for the max time before firing it.

Storm Arrows (ability)

In this attack, Hanzo will use his Storm Bow to fire multiple arrows at max speed in a few seconds. These arrows will have full speed but the damage they do will be reduced. If you are looking for a constant source of DPS damage, this ability is the one.

Sonic Arrow (ability)

In this ability, Hanzo will fire a Sonic arrow which will explode when in contact with a solid surface, sending sonic pulses which will reveal the location of nearby enemies. The enemies who get affected by the Sonic arrow will get marked in red for a short period of time.

Lunge (ability)

While in midair, use this ability to double jump in the direction you have your joystick in. This can be really useful if you are looking to run into cover or surprise an enemy with an attack.

Dragonstrike (ultimate)

This is Hanzo’s Ultimate ability in which he launches a deadly Dragon Spirit that devastates enemies it passes through. The close the enemy is to the Dragonstrike’s AoE, the more they will get damaged.

The Dragonstrike Ultimate is most effective when used as a denial attack, meaning that you should use it when you are looking to deny the enemy an area control of the map.

Hanzo tips and tricks

Hanzo excels in mid-range combat so make sure you use him in a way to get the best out of him.

Pairing Hanzo with Ashe or Echo will make him shine the most.

The meta change Overwatch 2 has brought has made things easier for Hanzo as compared to other DPS Heroes.

As shields have been nerfed heavily, Hanzo has an advantage and he can take down most of the healers in one headshot.

Hanzo is able to dish out consistent damage due to his less reliance on shield covers so take full advantage of this.

Hanzo is a really good hero against tank heroes so if you are looking for a character to use against tanks, Hanzo is a good option.

Best Hanzo crosshair settings

For Hanzo, we recommend you use a Small Reticle crosshair. Smaller Reticles make it easier to be precise and accurate which is important for DPS heroes.

Hanzo changes in Overwatch 2

Hanzo’s Storm Arrow ability’s damage has been reduced, from 70 down to 65. This changes the fact that now, in order to kill a target having 200 HP, you will need to land 4 arrows instead of 3 previously.