Overwatch 2: How To Play Reaper

Reaper is one of the most iconic returning characters from the first Overwatch game. Ready to wreak havoc on the battlefield once more in Overwatch 2, Reaper is the perfect choice for close combat fighting.

The following guide will help players master the Reaper as we dive into his abilities, playstyle tips, crosshair settings, and changes from the previous installment.

Reaper abilities explained

Hellfire Shotguns

The hellfire shotguns are the Reaper’s weapon of choice. There are close-range spread fire weapons that can absolutely annihilate short-range targets.

The reaper duel wields these shotguns in each hand, which are shot alternately for every trigger tap.

Players can stack crit hits for close-range targets however the weapon sees its damage reduce rapidly over range.

Wraith Form

Playing as Reaper forces players to adopt a playstyle in which they must sneak up on their targets which can prove fatal if caught.

The Wraith Form is the Reaper’s active ability that for a short duration, grants immunity from incoming damage and abilities.

Reaper will also see a boost in his movement speed meeting all the conditions for a perfect escape.

Players will, however, be blocked from shooting during the ability’s active time, so only use it in a pinch to escape when you feel the odds are against you.

Shadow Step

Shadow Step is the Reaper’s second active ability, which grants teleportation capability.

Shadow Step once active indicates a shadowy mist that is aimed at the desired location, then confirming the location will see Reaper reappear at the new point.

Note that during the teleportation window, the Reaper is vulnerable to attacks.

The Reaping

The Reaping passive ability is what makes up for the Reaper’s lower HP, as it heals a portion of his HP depending on the damage dealt.

This paired with the spreading fire of his shotguns makes for a deadly combo.

Death Blossom (Ultimate)

The Reaper’s ultimate, which sees him shoot his Hellfire Shotguns in a 360-degree rotation. The move can annihilate enemy packs and dominate low HP targets.

It is worth noting that whilst in his Ultimate the Reaper can still be stunned out of his move.

Reaper tips and tricks

Positioning

Reaper’s effectiveness on the battlefield is all down to his positioning. A close-range shotgunner has no chance when engaging in ranged combat.

However, a tactical approach involving a flank, exploration of new attack routes, Shadow Stepping to new areas and onto ledges, etc. can help the Reaper excel in combat.

Get Up Close and Personal

The Reaper is most effective when he is dishing out damage straight at the opponent’s face, so be sure to use it to your advantage.

Use a Tank as a shield to approach the enemy unharmed, and strike once close.

The Reaper is also perfect to take out enemy tanks with his high-damage spread shots, he can also siphon large pools of health from them, allowing him to stay alive.

Focus on Healers and Low Health Targets

Squishy units can do little to avoid being taken out by the Reaper’s barrage of spread attacks given their limited mobility.

Players can utilize the Wraith Form ability to close in on these targets or to escape difficult situations after taking them out.

Use the Ultimate Wisely

The Death Blossom ability though having the ability to take out multiple units at once is an avoidable attack for those that see it coming.

Avoid using the move near tanks since they won’t get taken down that easily. It is best to perform this attack on the units you want to be taken down first.

Best Reaper crosshair settings

The Reaper is Heroes that specialize in spread damage, so the following are the best crosshair settings.

Set the crosshair Type to Circle and disable Show Accuracy. The desired color is Blue.

Next set the Thickness to 1, Crosshair Length to 11, and Center Gap to 50.

Opacity, Outline Opacity and Dot Opacity should all be at 100% while the Dot Size should be set to 6.

Activate the Scale with Resolution option.

Best cosmetics for Reaper

Cosmetics are where you can have fun in the game going for a whacky or serious approach. These are what we thought are the cosmetic items that worked best for the Reaper.

Skins: El Blanco (legendary), Nevermore (Legendary)

Emotes: Raboday (Premium reward in the 26th Battle pass tier)

Victory Pose: Enigmatic

Highlight Intros: Executioner

Souvenir: Mechanical Brain

Reaper changes in Overwatch 2

Reaper is pretty much the same in Overwatch 2 as he was in the original installment. His main weapons the Hellfire Shotguns however have received a slight nerf.

Their damage per pellet has seen a decrease from 6 to 5.4, however, speed has increased from 6 to 7.