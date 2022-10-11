Overwatch 2: How To Play Soldier: 76

Among all the damage heroes, Soldier: 76 holds a prominent place in Overwatch 2. He is designed to deal damage to enemies in every situation and create opportunities for his team to finish off enemies.

You can adjust the playstyle of Soldier: 76 according to your team, and his passive provides him with an extra push against his enemies. Soldier:76 is one of the free heroes in Overwatch 2 and a pretty good one at that.

The following guide will tell you all there is to know about playing Solider: 76 in Overwatch 2.

Soldier: 76 abilities explained

Sprint

The ability provides a 40 percent increase in the movement speed of Soldier: 76. His sprinting ability will cancel when he takes any other action, such as firing or using different abilities.

Heavy Pulse Rifle

Soldier:76 uses his automatic pulse rifle to inflict damage while remaining as steady as possible. He fires 10 rounds per second and causes 6-18 damage to the enemy.

Helix Rockets

This ability is used to launch tiny rockets from the pulse rifle in a single burst. Upon exploding, the rockets will damage the enemies within a small radius. Moreover, a direct hit from the rockets will cause 120 damage, and the cooldown on the ability is 6 seconds.

Biotic Field

This ability provides the healing capability to Soldier: 76; He throws a biotic emitter on the ground, and the energy from the emitter restores the health of 76 and his allies in the emitter field. Moreover, the restoration rate is 35 per second, the ability lasts for 5 seconds, and the cooldown on the ability is 15 seconds.

Tactical Visor

The ultimate ability of Soldier: 76 allows him to aim at the enemies in his view automatically. Moreover, if the enemy leaves his field of view, the aim will automatically switch to other targets. The duration of the ability is 6 seconds, and it costs 2310 points.

Soldier: 76 tips and tricks

Soldier: 76 is a well-rounded character who can rush down the enemies while providing healing opportunities to his allies. One must understand that Soldier: 76 is easy to play but challenging to master.

Improvise your rate of fire according to the range; if you are fighting a close or mid-range battle, use the fully automatic firing rate, but to win the long-range battles, use burst firing to inflict maximum damage.

You should use Helix rockets to inflict bursts of damage finishing off the squashy targets, and if you are not sure about hitting the enemies directly, fire at the targets’ feet. Moreover, be careful to use these rockets as they can kill you if your health is low.

Try to bait your targets into corners of the map and then use Helix rockets to finish them off with your burst damage.

If you require a cover, use the sprint to move faster between the covers and get to a health pack. Moreover, if the enemies are in low health, you can chase them down using sprint.

At the start of the fight, the Biotic field can provide you with constant healing and push you toward winning the battle. Moreover, try to stay with your team to give them the benefit of your healing ability.

Using a tactical visor will ensure the highest accuracy, so you must concentrate on dodging the attacks from the enemies during that time. Moreover, use your ability on enemies distracted by your teammates; this will ensure that no shields can come into your killing capacity.

Best Soldier: 76 crosshair settings

Soldier: 76 character uses primary fire and secondary spread shot. For Soldier: 76, we are recommending the Circle Dot Crosshair.

The crosshair’s color can be set according to your needs, but going for better contrasting colors is essential, as, in Overwatch 2, maps are pretty colorful.

Best cosmetics for Soldier: 76

Skin: Strike Commander Morrison or Cyborg

Emote: Locked and Loaded or Take a Knee

Souvenir: Salty or Mechanical Brain

Victory Pose: Golf Swing or Toast

Highlight Intros: Helix or Lights Out

Soldier: 76 changes in Overwatch 2

In Overwatch 2, Soldier: 76 has received some nerfs from Blizzard Entertainment. But the hero can still come in handy to win your team’s fight.

Firstly, the damage on the heavy pulse rifle is reduced to 18 from 20. Moreover, the damage falloff is no longer removed from the heavy pulse rifle by the tactical visor.

These changes did reduce some impact of Soldier:76 on the game, but he can still be the most efficient pick for the damage hero role in your team.