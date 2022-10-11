Overwatch 2: How To Play Symmetra

Symmetra is a versatile hero that can deal damage consistently from up close and at range.

Her abilities have been alternated heavily changing her role from purely supportive hero to supportive hero with some builder abilities. Overall, these have been very healthy for Symmetra as her defensive strengths are preserved while also giving her offensive capabilities.

In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know about Symmetra in Overwatch 2.

Symmetra abilities explained

Photon Projector

Primary Fire: Shoot a short-range energy beam. If you are damaging barriers, no ammo is consumed.

Secondary Fire: Hold and then release the primary fire button to shoot an orb that explodes on contact.

Teleporter

This ability creates two teleportation portals (one at your current location and the other where you are aiming at). You can instantly travel between both portals.

Sentry Turret

Spawn a turret that automatically targets enemies in its field of view. Enemies who get hit are also slowed

Photon Barrier (Ultimate)

Conjure a massive protective barrier that stops all projectiles and can cut the map in half.

Symmetra tips and tricks

Symmetra’s attacks used to be close-range oriented but now she is much more effective as a ranged hero. Make use of her ranged capabilities to take out your opponents before they get too close.

Use your turret and barrier to protect your teammates. The turret can help you watch flank while the barrier can come in handle in time when your team is overwhelmed by enemy fire.

Your teleporter is a very important tool to keep the pressure on the enemy team. Set the initial portal near spawn and the other portal in a safe location within the battlefield. Doing this will help your teammate to get into action right as they spawn. While the teleport can be used to outplay your enemies but its selfish to use it is that way.

Never keep putting your teleporter and turret in the same locations. Both don’t have a lot of health points so the enemies can break them easily. Hence, keep mixing up their location to get maximum value out of them.

Best Symmetra crosshair settings

Symmetra’s primary fire requires precise aiming. Hence, we recommend using the “Dot” crosshair for clarity and smooth target acquisition.

Best cosmetics for Symmetra

Cosmetics are mostly personal preference. The following are our favorite cosmetics for Symmetra.

Skin: Architech

Emote: Dance

Souvenir: Flow

Victory Pose: Light Reading

Highlight Intro: My Reality

Symmetra changes in Overwatch 2: