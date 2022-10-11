Overwatch 2: How To Play Symmetra

Symmetra is a versatile hero that can deal damage consistently from up close and at range.
Her abilities have been alternated heavily changing her role from purely supportive hero to supportive hero with some builder abilities. Overall, these have been very healthy for Symmetra as her defensive strengths are preserved while also giving her offensive capabilities.
In this guide, we will cover everything you need to know about Symmetra in Overwatch 2.
Symmetra abilities explained
Photon Projector
- Primary Fire: Shoot a short-range energy beam. If you are damaging barriers, no ammo is consumed.
- Secondary Fire: Hold and then release the primary fire button to shoot an orb that explodes on contact.
Teleporter
This ability creates two teleportation portals (one at your current location and the other where you are aiming at). You can instantly travel between both portals.
Sentry Turret
Spawn a turret that automatically targets enemies in its field of view. Enemies who get hit are also slowed
Photon Barrier (Ultimate)
Conjure a massive protective barrier that stops all projectiles and can cut the map in half.
Symmetra tips and tricks
- Symmetra’s attacks used to be close-range oriented but now she is much more effective as a ranged hero. Make use of her ranged capabilities to take out your opponents before they get too close.
- Use your turret and barrier to protect your teammates. The turret can help you watch flank while the barrier can come in handle in time when your team is overwhelmed by enemy fire.
- Your teleporter is a very important tool to keep the pressure on the enemy team. Set the initial portal near spawn and the other portal in a safe location within the battlefield. Doing this will help your teammate to get into action right as they spawn. While the teleport can be used to outplay your enemies but its selfish to use it is that way.
- Never keep putting your teleporter and turret in the same locations. Both don’t have a lot of health points so the enemies can break them easily. Hence, keep mixing up their location to get maximum value out of them.
Best Symmetra crosshair settings
Symmetra’s primary fire requires precise aiming. Hence, we recommend using the “Dot” crosshair for clarity and smooth target acquisition.
Best cosmetics for Symmetra
Cosmetics are mostly personal preference. The following are our favorite cosmetics for Symmetra.
Skin: Architech
Emote: Dance
Souvenir: Flow
Victory Pose: Light Reading
Highlight Intro: My Reality
Symmetra changes in Overwatch 2:
- Proton Projector ammo capacity buffed from 70 to 100. Primary Fire can’t generate ammo while damaging shields anymore.
- Proton Projector secondary fire: Speed buffed from 25 to 50, max damage for it is nerfed from 120 to 90, the projectile size changed from 0.4 to 0.5, and cooldown decreased from 1.2 to 1 second.
- Teleporter: Build time reduced from 2 to 1 second, its health buffed from 100 to 200 HP, and max lifetime increased to 10 seconds.
- Sentry Turret: Movement speed buffed from 15 to 20. Targets hit by the turret now suffer from a 20% speed reduction instead of 15%.