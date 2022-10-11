Overwatch 2: How To Play Baptiste

Baptiste is possible one of the best support heroes you can pick in Overwatch 2. He is a battle medic. He can not only heal other team members but can also make them immortal for a brief period to prevent them from dying.

Furthermore, Baptiste can deal damage to enemies. His damage counts are not that impressive when compared to other DPS heroes but still enough for a support hero.

The following guide will tell you all there is to know about playing Baptiste in Overwatch 2.

Baptiste abilities explained

Biotic Launcher

The Biotic Launcher has two different firing modes with different potentials. It can alternate between both modes in seconds. Both fire modes are explained below:

Primary Fire: Damage Dealing

Secondary Fire: Healing Allies

Biotic Launcher primary fire can shoot damage-dealing projectiles in the burst of three. The crosshair of Baptiste will increase after each shot. Resultantly, the player can get back more recoil control and accuracy while using the Biotic Launcher.

Each round of primary fire will deliver up to 25 damage. It also has a total of 45 reloadable ammunition cartridges. Both fires will be reloaded if you reload either the primary or secondary fire.

Biotic Launcher secondary fire can heal teammates after you successfully hit them with lob-arcing projectiles. Each projectile will heal 60 HP of the health and you must be within the 3-meter radius of your teammate.

Exo Boots

With the help of the Exo Boots, Baptiste can jump to great heights to have more mobility in the battleground. The player will gain a maximum height of 9.1 meters with the help of Exo Boots.

There is Crouch mode which can be utilized to gain more jumping height. You must have to charge the Exo Boots for 0.7 seconds for the normal jump. Crouch jump will take 1 second to charge

Immortality Field

The Immortality field creates a shielding field that will reduce the chance of your teammates dying. Any player with HP less than 10% will be healed back to 10%. The immortality field will not heal the health of the teammates if it is more than 10%.

The health healing shield of Immortality Field will have a radius of 6.5 meters. It will last up to 5.5 seconds. Just keep in mind that the generator part of the Immortality Field is very exposed to the enemies.

Anyone can target the generator to destroy the whole healing effect of the Immortality Field. You can deal with this by hiding the generator from the enemies. Even after the generator is destroyed, the healing shield will last for some while.

Regenerative Burst

Regenerative Burst has the same working concept as the Immortality Field. The only difference is that it can heal up to 100% of the HP as opposed to 20%. You can also heal your HP with the Regenerative Burst.

For the Regenerative Burst to work, the allies should have to be inside the 10-meter radius. Once the healing effect is turned on, it cannot stop even if allies are out of the field.

It will take an average of 5 seconds to fully heal the HP of any of your allies. Regenerative Burst can work consecutively for 5 seconds before it needs to cool down for 15 seconds.

Amplification Matrix (Ultimate)

Amplification Matrix creates an invisible matrix gateway that will double the damage of any projectiles that pass through it. Not only that but it also heals any allies that pass through the gateway of the Amplification Matrix.

The dimensions of the matrix gateway are 9×5 meter rectangles. Before setting it up, the orientation of the gateway matrix can be changed. Amplification Matrix is best for combat situations where the enemies are coming out from one single place.

The only downside to the Amplification Matrix is that it cannot boost the damage of the projectiles that are melee. Examples of melee-based projectiles are Whip Shot and Chain Hook.

Baptiste tips and tricks

To succeed while playing Baptiste, you must have to put in a little bit of practice. This is because of the highly skill-demanding abilities of Baptiste. You can easily win any fight if you correctly use all the abilities of Baptiste in the right way.

The primary and secondary fire of the Biotic Launcher can be used at the exact same time if you hold down the inputs of both fires.

Baptiste is best played with the team to maximize his abilities such as Bionic Grenades and Immortality Field. Make sure to have Bastion on your team because Baptiste will work synergistically with him to boost his abilities.

To maximize the effect of the Exo Boost, Baptiste should be positioned in the center of the team. Once in the air, you can deploy Regenerative Burst to maximize its effect on all the team members.

Make sure that other team members take care of the Sombra and don’t let him near you. She can easily hack Baptiste and can shut down the Amplification Matrix and Immortality Field.

You can take Sombra as a prisoner using the Immortality Field. You can then be able to block the spawn room door of the enemies if you successfully keep him as a blockage in front.

Use the Regenerative Burst at the start of the fight to boost the extra HP of your allies. They can then be able to fight for a long and then eventually have enough HP to win the battle.

Best Baptiste crosshair settings

The default settings for the Baptiste Crosshair work best for most players because there is no spread. If the default crosshair is a little bit distracting for you, the size and color can easily be changed by going into the settings. The green dot of the Baptiste crosshair has the least visual distraction among all.

Best cosmetics for Baptiste

Cosmetics are things that can be overwhelming because there of a lot of available options. These are character customization that the player wants to do on his own. You can choose the option that is best for you.

Skin: Buccaneer

Emote: Scout

Victory Pose: Peace Out

Highlight Intros: Blast Off

Baptiste changes in Overwatch 2

The abilities of the Baptiste are upgraded a lot in Overwatch 2. The damage done by the primary fire damage of the Biotic Launcher is increased from 24 to 25. The range of damage fallout is also increased from 20 to 25 meters.

The healing abilities of the Baptiste’s Burst healing and Biotic Launcher are now up for more time on the battlefield. The Regenerative burst can now heal the health of the allies by up to 100% as opposed to 75%.

If your team is placed apart from each other, you can use the healing fire of the Biotic Launcher to heal allies that are further apart. The total ammo rounds that the biotic Launcher can carry is also increased from 10 to 13 rounds.