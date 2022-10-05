Overwatch 2 Hero Changes and Reworks: Guide on How Each Hero Plays Differently

Overwatch 2 had to shake up the formula drastically for the player base to return to what it once was in the peak days of the original Overwatch. Whether it has done that or not remains to be seen but with the launch of Overwatch 2, all 32 Heroes have undergone some sort of changes and reworks.

While some of these hero reworks might be minor, there are some that have undergone major changes with the launch of Overwatch 2, completely changing their role and impact on match.

In addition, there’s a brand new introduction of Role-based Passive Abilities that impacts the Hero’s performance in Overwatch 2.

To help you catch up, we’ve designed this guide in a manner that helps you learn every little change and rework introduced in Overwatch 2 step by step, so once you begin your journey in Overwatch 2, you’re already aware of the important information.

General gameplay changes

Before we jump into Hero changes in OW2, let’s first look at all the general changes players can expect in the game.

6v6 to 5v5



One of the biggest changes in Overwatch 2 is the switch from a 6v6 team format to 5v5. The team composition now consists of one tank, two attackers, and two supports.

Swapping heroes



In Overwatch 2, if players swap between different heroes, they’ll still retain 30% of their Ultimate charge instead of losing it all. This adds a bit of flexibility for the players not to lose all of their Ultimate while opting for another hero mid-engagement and fights.

Temporary shields and armor



Temporary shields and armor have been reworked into temporary health, which will be shown on the screen as a green bar. Hero abilities will grant Temporary health instead of Temporary Shields or Temporary Armor.

Armor



The last change is that Armor Health will now reduce all Damage by 30% instead of 5 points, as it used to do in the previous installment.

Moreover, the last attacks that used to drain the Hero’s armor fully will now have less Damage, giving players room to fight back until their last breath.

Role passives

Apart from all the general changes we’ve noticed so far, here are the newly introduced Overwatch 2 Role Passives. Passive Abilities allow players to have an extra perk based on the role they belong to. There are a total of 3 Role Based Passive Abilities and below are the functions of each;

Damage

The first Role-Based Passive Ability is for the Damage Heroes. Every time Damage Hero eliminates an enemy; they receive a 25% increase in their reload and movement speed for 2.5 seconds.

This perk is not stackable but will be refreshed with another elimination.

Tank

The second Role-Based Passive Ability is for the Tank Heroes. With this new perk, Tank Heroes will receive 30% less knockback and Ultimate Charge from healing and taking Damage.

Support

The third Role-Based Passive Ability is for the Support Heroes. All Support Heroes will gain health gradually after not being damaged for a few seconds. Their health will be regenerated at the rate of 15HP per second.

Overwatch 2 Hero Changes and Reworks

Now that you’re aware of all the general changes and reworks introduced in OW2 let’s look at how your favorite heroes have been changed.

Ana

Following are the changes made to the Hero Ana.

The magazine size for the Biotic Rifles has been increased to 15.

The effect duration of the Biotic Grenade is now only 3 seconds.

The Cooldown for the Sleep Dart has been buffed up to 15 seconds.

Ashe

Following are the changes made to the Hero Ashe.

There’s a decline in BOB’s base health. It has reduced to 1000.

Baptiste

Following are the changes made to the Hero Baptiste.

The Primary Fire damage for Biotic Launcher has been increased to 25, and the falloff range has been extended to 25 meters. Moreover, the secondary fire magazine size has been increased to 13.

The Regenerative Burst heals for 50 health and 50 overtime.

Bastion

Following are the changes made to the Hero Bastion.

Tank-Mode and Self-Repair have been removed.

Have gained A-36 Tactical Grenade and Artillery Strike.

Sentry Form now has now 35% less movement speed, 6-second duration, 12-second cooldown, infinite ammo, and the Damage is reduced to 12.

Recon Form has weapon damage of 25, fire rate of 5 shots per second, has had the weapon spread removed and ammo decreased to

Brigitte

Following are the changes made to the Hero Brigitte.

Shield Bash now has 5 seconds cooldown, deals 50 damage, has double knockback, distances extended to 12 meters, and can longer stun enemies.

The duration for Inspire has been reduced to 5 seconds.

Cassidy

Following are the changes made to the Hero Cassidy.

No longer posses the Flashbang Ability.

Has gained Magnetic Grenade.

Peacekeeper now has a fire rate of 7.5%.

While channeling Dead Eye, Cassidy benefits from a 40% damage reduction. The duration has also been increased to 7 seconds, and the damage rate increased to 130 DPS for the first two seconds and then to 260 DPS for the rest of five seconds.

50% reduced Damage for the 0.4 seconds on Combat Roll.

D.VA

Following are the changes made to the Hero D.VA.

Base Health increased to 450, and Base Armor reduced to 200.

The cost of Call Mech has been reduced by 12%.

The cooldown of Micro Missiles has decreased to 7 seconds.

The impact damage of Boosters has increased to 25.

The movement penalty of Fusion Cannon has been decreased to 40%, and the spread is limited to 3.5 degrees now.

Doomfist

Following are the changes made to the Hero Doomfist.

Has gained Power Block.

Has been moved to Tank Role.

Health has increased to 450.

Hand Cannon’s ammo recovery is increased to 0.4s, and Damage is decreased by five pellets.

Rocket Punch now has max. Charge time of 1s, Impact Damage of 15-30, Wall Slam damage of 20-40, and targeting an enemy now causes a secondary larger cone area to grab more targets and damage them.

Seismic Slam can launch the Hero in the air in the direction the player is aiming. Deals 50 damage and Reduces enemy speed by 30%.

Echo

Following are the changes made to the Hero Echo.

The Damage for Focusing Beam is now 175.

Through Duplicate, Echo copies the target’s combined health value, including health, armor, and shields.

Genji

Following are the changes made to the Hero Genji.

No Changes.

Hanzo

Following are the changes made to the Hero Genji.

The Damage for Storm Arrow has been decreased to 65.

Junkrat

Following are the changes made to the Hero Junkrat.

Steel Trap has increased Damage by 100, Projectile Speed by 15, and Slow Target by 15.

The Frag Launcher projectile size has been increased to 0.25.

Mei

Following are the changes made to the Hero Mei.

Endothermic Blaster does not freeze enemies, Damage increased to 100, and ammo increased to 150.

Ice Wall pillar health has been declined to 250.

Cost of Blizzard has been increased by 15%.

Cryo-Freeze no longer removes the effects of Sigma’s Gravitic Flux Ultimate.

Lucio

Following are the changes made to the Hero Lucio.

The cost of Sound Barrier has been reduced by 12%.

Crossfade self-healing penalty has been increased to 60%.

Mercy

Following are the changes made to the Hero Mercy.

Regeneration increases support for passive healing by 50%.

Orisa

Following are the changes made to the Hero Orisa.

Base armor and health increased to 250

Gained Energy Javelin, Javelin Spin, Terra Surge, and Augmented Fusion Driver.

Fortify gains 125 temporary health, reduces heat from firing by 50%, and slows down 20%.

Moira

Following are the changes made to the Hero Moira.

No Changes.

Pharah

Following are the changes made to the Hero Pharah.

Rocket launchers start 0.25s faster.

Concussive Blast deals 30 damage

Reaper

Following are the changes made to the Hero Reaper.

Hellfire Shotgun damage was reduced to 5.4 and spread increased to 8.

Reinhardt

Following are the changes made to the Hero Reinhardt.

Base armor and health increased by 300 and 350.

Barrier Field health increased to 1600.

Charge can be controlled, canceled, and cooldown has received a decrease.

Fire Strike now has two charges, and Damage has been reduced to 90.

Roadhog

Following are the changes made to the Hero Roadhog.

Base health increased to 700.

Take a Breather will increase healing to 350.

Sigma

Following are the changes made to the Hero Sigma.

Shield increased to 200.

Accretion damage increased to 100.

Experimental Barrier regeneration is now only 100.

Soldier: 76

Following are the changes made to the Hero Soldier 76.

Damage for Heavy Pulse Rifle reduced to 18.

Sprint has a movement speed of 40% now.

Sombra

Following are the changes made to the Hero Sombra.

Hacking has a cooldown of 3s, duration of 8s, disabling enemies to 1s, can hack in stealth mode, health pack hack reduces to 30s, and see hacked enemies through walls.

Machine Pistol increases Damage dealt to hacked targets by 50%.

EMP has lost the ability to destroy shields and now drains 40% health of enemies.

Symmetra

Following are the changes made to the Hero Symmetra.

Photon Projector ammo has increased to 100.

Teleporter’s build time is now 1s, duration 10s, cooldown 16s health 200.

Torbjörn

Following are the changes made to the Hero Torbjörn.

Rivet Gun primary and secondary fire recovery has reduced from 0.55s and 0.7s.

Tracer

Following are the changes made to the Hero Tracer.

Pulse Pistols Damage has been reduced from 6 to 5.

Widowmaker

Following are the changes made to the Hero Widowmaker.

Health increased from to 200.

Winston

Following are the changes made to the Hero Winston.

Armour increased to 200.

Barrier Projectile health increased to 700, duration reduced to 8s, and cooldown to 12s.

Tesla Cannon deals 50 damage.

Wrecking Ball

Following are the changes made to the Hero Wrecking Ball.

Armour 150, Health 550, and Roll knock back 36%.

Adaptive Shield radius 10 meters and 100 health gained per target.

Zarya

Following are the changes made to the Hero Zarya.

Health and Sheild increased to 250 and 220.

The particle Barrier has 10 second cooldown and a duration of 2.5 seconds.

The projected Barrier has a 10-second cooldown and 2.5 seconds duration.

Zenyatta

Following are the changes made to the Hero Zenyatta.