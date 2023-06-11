Diablo 4 Sorcerer: Best Legendary Aspects

The Sorcerer class has been fleshed out a lot in Diablo 4. You can now choose from three different elements (Fire, Ice, and Lightning) to focus your build around. Naturally, this means that you are going to need the best legendary aspects for the Sorcerer class as well.

Do note that while all three builds have some similarities, your goal should be to choose aspects that improve your elemental mechanics. So, for a Fire build, your aspects should be increasing your fire damage.

Best general aspects for a Sorcerer

General aspects are aspects that you can use with any build in Diablo 4. They provide buffs such as increased damage, increased damage negation, or increase movement speed. They can also provide bonus loot from enemies and chests.

Prodigy’s aspect

The Prodigy’s aspect will provide you with about 15 to 25 mana when you use a cooldown. This aspect solves the biggest problem that any Sorcerer struggles with and that is the limited supply of mana and the slow recharging rate. The cooldown can be triggered if you use a shield or teleportation spell.

You can find this aspect in the dungeon of Witchwater in Blightmarsh Hawezar.

Exploiter’s Aspect

The Exploiter aspect increases the crowd control duration by 20%. This aspect also provides a damage buff of about 50% against Unstoppable enemies.

Unstoppable enemies don’t get affected when you use crowd control on them. this is a utility aspect and thus you can place it in the areas where offensive aspects are not used or needed.

The Exploiter Aspect can be found in legendary loot and your best bet in finding them is in boots.

Aspect of the Umbral

Aspect of the Umbral provides you with small amounts of mana every time you stun or freeze or immobilize an enemy.

This aspect also solves the problem of mana but you will need a big crowd of monsters to make this aspect effective. This aspect can be saved in the Codex of Power and used from there.

Aspect of the Umbral can be found in the Champion’s Demise Dungeon which is located in the Untamed Scarps of Dry Steppes.

Aspects of Disobedience

The Aspect of disobedience is a defensive aspect and when used, you will gain an increase of 0.25 to 0.5 percent increase in armor.

This buff increases as you deal more and more damage and ramps up to 25 to 50 percent of your health. Each buff will last for 4 seconds after you deal damage.

The Aspect of Disobedience can be found in the Halls of the Damned Dungeon which is located in the Scouring Sands of Kehjistan.

Aspect of Might

The Aspect of Might grants a damage reduction of 20% when Basic skills are used. This buff lasts for 20 to 6 seconds. The aspect is of the defensive type.

You can find this aspect in the Dark Ravine dungeon which is located in the Dry Steppes.

Rapid Aspect

The Rapid Aspect is of the Mobility type and grands with an increase of 15% in the attack speed of your Sorcerer.

This can be helpful in tight spots but this has the disadvantage of draining away your mana more quickly.

The Rapid Aspect is found in the Buried Halls Dungeon which is located in the Dry Steppes.

Aspect of Inner Calm

The Aspect of inner calm can be found as an extracted aspect and later used from the Codex of Power. This aspect will increase your damage by 5% to 10% every second, going up to 30%.

This aspect is ideal to have with the Sorcerer class because you don’t need to interact with the enemies directly.

The Aspect of Inner Calm can be found in the Raethwind Wilds Dungeon. it is situated in the Scosglen.

Aspect of Shared Misery

The Aspect of Shared Misery is one of the best general aspects for a Sorcerer in Diablo 4 because of its amazing utility support.

You have a 30 – 50 percent chance of spreading your stuns or crowd control effects to nearby enemies.

Since every Sorcerer build can stun groups of enemies, you can get the most use out of the Shared Misery aspect to keep enemies locked for longer durations.

The Aspect of Shared Misery can be saved in the codex of Power and you can find it in the Oblivion Dungeon which is located in the Eriman Pyre, Hawezar.

Aspect of Control

The Aspect of Control increases the damage dealt to enemies which are stunned by 25 to 35 percent.

This aspect, paired with the Aspect of Shared Misery and the Aspect of the Umbral will give you a great fighting chance against a horde of enemies.

The Aspect of Control can be located in the Sunken Library Dungeon which is located in Kehjistan.

Elementalist’s Aspect

The Elementalist’s Aspect will grant you a critical attack chance whenever you use a Core or Mastery skill. this aspect also provides the same benefits when you use a spell that cost more than 100 mana.

The Elementalist Aspect can be located in the Pallid Delve Dungeon found in the Dry Steppes.

Best Ice Sorcerer aspects in Diablo 4

The Ice Sorcerer build is a level 50 plus build and is suitable if you want to deal with freezing effects on enemies. This build is excellent for crowd control.

It also provides with good area of effect and decent damage per second to enemies. The Ice Sorcerer has many aspects you can use and we will list the best of them below.

Frostblitz Aspect

The Frostblitz Aspect is useful if you have the Frost Nova with you. When you have the Frost Nova, the Frostblitz aspect will give you another charge at the cost of an increase in cooldown time of about 30 to 40%. Thus you can freeze more enemies if you have two waves coming at you at once.

The Frostblitz Aspect can be found as a legendary loot and you will need to find it in drops.

Aspect of Frozen orbit

The Aspect of Frozen Orbit like the Frostblitz aspect is useful only if you have the Frozen Orbit with you. When you use the Frozen Orb, it will stay in its destination and later explode and deal 30 to 45% of the original damage.

This aspect is too legendary loot and you can find it in drops and chests.

Snowveiled Aspect

The Snowveiled Aspect can be found as a Codex of Power. The Snowveiled Aspect is a defensive type aspect.

When you cast Ice armor and have this aspect with you, it will make you Unstoppable for 2 to 3 seconds. You will not be stunned by enemy attacks in this duration.

The Snowveiled Aspect is located in the Sarat’s Lair which is found in the Scosglen region.

Aspect of Biting Cold

The Aspect of Biting Cold is an Offensive type aspect. When you have this aspect, any enemy you freeze will have a chance to become Vulnerable for 3 seconds. The chance of this happening is 25 to 35%.

The Aspect of Biting Cold is found in the Forgotten Depths Dungeon located in the Dry Steppes.

Snowgaurd’s Aspect

The Snowgaurd’s Aspect is a Defensive aspect. When you are in your Blizzard, you will receive 10 to 15% less damage than normal. The Blizzard will deal damage to the enemies and you will be protected by it.

The Snowgaurd’s Aspect is located in the Fetid Mausoleum Dungeon in the Hawezar region.

Best Lightning Sorcerer aspects in Diablo 4

If you are into crowd-control, look no further than the Lightning build (and its best legendary aspects) for a Sorcerer in Diablo 4.

It has to be said though that this build does have some similarities with the Ice build. The differences are small but massive in terms of gameplay. It also comes down to which element and playstyle you prefer.

Recharging Aspect

The Recharging Aspect is a Resource type aspect. This aspect will recharge 4 Mana every time the chain Lightning reflects off of you.

This is an important aspect because the biggest hurdle to any Sorcerer is the Mana and its recharge rate of it.

The Recharging Aspect is located in the Zenith Dungeon which is found in the Fractured Peaks.

Charged Aspect

The Charge Aspect is of the Mobility type. This aspect will increase your movement speed when you receive Crackling Energy.

The Crackling energy can be received when you use certain Lightning spells. This energy will deal damage to nearby enemies. The Charged Aspect increases your movement by 10 to 15%. The duration of this buff is 4 seconds.

The Charged Aspect can be found in the Maddux Watch Dungeon. this Dungeon is located in the Scosglen region.

Aspect of Static Cling

The aspect of Static Cling is an offensive aspect. When you use your Charged Bolts on the enemies. They will be inclined towards the enemies and they will last about 300% longer.

The chance for this to happen is 15 to 25%. This will help you get more targets from the Charged Bolts and far enemies will also be targeted.

The Aspect of Static Cling is located in the Wretched Delve Dungeon which can be found in the Scosglen.

Aspect of Splintering Energy

The Aspect of Splintering Energy is an offensive aspect. When you use Lightning Spears, there is an 11 to 20% chance that it will spawn another lightning spear which will hit another target or the same target twice.

The Aspect of Splintering Energy can be found in the Dungeon of Crumbling Hekma. This is located in the Kehjistan Region.

Best Fire Sorcerer aspects in Diablo 4

The Fire Sorcerer Build is one of the best Builds in terms of damage-per-second. This build has some immobilization spells but the is mainly focused on damage-dealing capabilities.

You can shoot fire or throw meteors on enemies or unleash a Hydra which deals enormous damage to enemies. The Fire Sorcerer build has Legendary aspects and we will tell you about the best ones Diablo 4 has to offer.

Incendiary Aspect

The Incendiary Aspect will grant you 10 Mana when there is Burning damage inflicted on enemies. The chance for this to happen is only about 5% but given that every spell you use will deal fire damage in one way or another, this aspect is a must-have.

Incendiary Aspect is located in the Tomb of the Saints Dungeon. this Dungeon is located in the Kehjistan region.

Aspect of Three Curses

The Aspect of Three Curses is an Offensive type aspect. With this aspect, the Meteors you deal with the enemies have increased critical damage against unhurt enemies. the buff this aspect provides is 35%.

The aspect of Three Curses is located in the Serpent’s Lair Dungeon located in Hawezar.

Aspect of Engulfing Flames

Every Fire Sorcerer build needs the Aspect of Engulfing Flames in Diablo 4. This aspect is particularly useful against single targets such as bosses to do large amounts of damage.

The Aspect of Engulfing Flames increases your burning damage against enemies that are taking more DOT damage than their total health.

The Aspect of Engulfing flames can only be found in Legendary loot and not in dungeons.