Diablo 4 Kehjistan Region Guide

Kehjistan is a deserted land of abandoned ruins and cultists in Diablo 4. The region is located in the southwestern part of Sanctuary, and its topography makes it very hostile.

The rising cultists live under the shadow of the Kehjistan desert and accumulate powers to bring back the ancient Prime Evils into the world of D4.

With a difficulty level of 20+, the region of Kehjistan homes multiple monsters. You will come across the likes of Demons, Phantoms, and Cannibals while moving through this region’s deserted ruins and other areas. However, the region has so much to offer in terms of items, and you also get an exclusive region item by exploring Kehjistan.

Crafting Materials

There are some noteworthy crafting materials that you can find in Kehjistan. You can find the Lifesbane unique herb while completing the Kehjistan region in Diablo 4. This unique item allows you to craft some of the game’s best potions, incense, and elixirs.

All these items are a crucial part of every class build, and your stats rise to improve your combat potential.

Altars of Lilith

There are 31 Altars of Lilith found all across the Kehjistan region in Diablo 4. You should look to collect all these to receive a substantial boost in your stats. With the Kehjistan Altars of Lilith, your core stats will increase by the following number.

+30 Murmuring Obols Capacity

+12 Strength

+12 Willpower

+14 Dexterity

+12 Intelligence

Moreover, you can solidify your character even more if you know all Altar of Lilith locations in D4. Visiting each place on the map will ensure you get your core stats to the highest possible level in the game.

Dungeons

In Kehjistan, you will have the opportunity to clear 23 dungeons in Diablo 4. Each dungeon will test your skill in different ways, and some dungeons are best when it comes to farming loot and XP.

The dungeons offer you rewards that range from gold to legendary aspects. Luckily, you get four legendary aspects from this region that can be equipped by D4 class.

You can also grab four legendary aspects for Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, and Necromancer. The only class that gets three aspects is Rogue.

Make sure to go through a ll dungeon locations in Diablo 4 for their aspects and to complete your Codex of Power.

Strongholds

Like the other regions, you can clear three Kehjistan strongholds in Diablo 4. All these strongholds will throw different challenges; overcoming them is your main task.

You can begin your journey with the Altar of Ruin by moving toward the south side of Scarred Coast. The stronghold is in the center of the Fields of Hatred and Amber Sands subregion.

For the Alcarnus stronghold, move toward the Zarbinzet waypoint and north to reach your desired location. Lastly, Omath’s Redoubt is found by going west from Fields of Hatred in D4.

All stronghold locations are scattered in every region, so you can remove the evils from these parts while going through every part of the map.

Waypoints

You will find six waypoints that you can use to fast-travel from the region of Kehjistan in Diablo 4. Fast travel helps you save tons of time by reaching your destination in seconds, and you can reach the world bosses through these points to gain rewards.

The Kehjistan waypoints are scattered throughout the region, making using the fast-travel from different parts of the map easy.

The Altar of Ruin is a stronghold; you must eliminate all the evils to unlock this waypoint. You will also find Denshar and Gea Kul waypoints by exploring the towns of Fields of Hatred and Southern Expanse.

You need to reach the north part of Caldeum for the Imperial Library waypoint. Additionally, to get the Iron Wolves Encampment and Tarsarak, you must explore the subregions of the Ragged Coastline and Scouring Sands. These areas are essential as you also can obtain different items on the way.

After reaching the endgame, all waypoint locations become crucial, as then you can travel to farm the best nightmare dungeons in Diablo 4.