Diablo 4 Hawezar Region Guide

Hawezar is a region of dark and eerie marshlands found in the southernmost part of the map in Diablo 4. This swampy area is full of infections and treacherous enemies that sometimes give a challenging but fun experience.

Previously, the witchers and zealots used to call this snake-infested place their home and made their homes in the depths of the swampland. They searched every depth of this region to find highly valuable artifacts, leading to the birth of different monsters.

You will face Phantoms, Demons, and Cannibals in different parts of this region. You must always stay alert so that no enemy can surprise you. This region-level requirement is 35+, making it the most challenging area to conquer in D4. However, you can find several adventures that will reward you with powerful loot.

Crafting Materials

The crafting materials are handy when it comes to improving your overall character strength in Diablo 4. There are some unique items that are found exclusively in different regions.

The unique crafting item in Hawezar is the Blightshade, which allows you to craft potions, incense, and elixirs in D4.

Altars of Lilith

There are 34 Altars of Lilith that you can find while exploring the entire region of Hawezar in Diablo 4. These small statues are hidden in this area’s subregions, and interacting with these provides you with a permanent boost in your stats.

If you find all Hawezar Altars of Lilith, you will receive the following boost in your stats.

+12 Willpower

+12 Strength

+12 Intelligence

+12 Dexterity

+50 Murmuring Obols Capacity

The boost in your stats makes it essential to visit every such place by knowing all Altar of Lilith locations in Diablo 4. You will become much more formidable by interacting with each such site in Sanctuary.

Dungeons

The region of Hawezar holds a total of 23 dungeons, and each dungeon offers you different rewards, including the much-needed legendary aspects in Diablo 4.

From the total of 23 dungeons, you can gather four legendary aspects each for Druid, Rogue, Sorcerer, and Necromancer classes. At the same time, there are 5 Barbarian-exclusive aspects found in these dungeons.

Moreover, all the dungeon locations have different aspects to offer, and every class can use some. In this case, you get two such aspects while exploring the dungeons of the Hawezar region.

Strongholds

You will come across three strongholds while progressing through the area of Hawezar in Diablo 4. The Hawezar strongholds are scattered all around the region except the east part.

You can reach the Crusader’s Monument stronghold by moving through the southern area of Dismal Foothill. For the Eriman’s Pyre, make use of the Tszava’s Slough west path to reach your destination. Lastly, make your way toward the Ruins of Rakhat to encounter the last stronghold of this region.

All Stronghold locations are found throughout the map, and you should remember that in each of these sites, you will have to fight some formidable enemies. It is better to come prepared for these battles.

Waypoints

In the region of Hawezar, a total of 6 waypoints exists in Diablo 4. These waypoints help you travel from one part of the map to another in a blink of an eye. However, some of these points are locked behind some enemies and require you to overcome the obstacles.

The Hawezar waypoints are all found inside the different towns, as you can find The Tree of Whispers by going northeast from the Writhing Mire. For the Backwater waypoint, move toward the eastern part of the Forsaken Coast, and Wejinhai is in the central area of Dismal Foothills.

For the remaining waypoints, such as Zarbinzet, Vyeresz, and Ruins of Rakhat Keep, head toward the Umair Plateau and Ruins of Rakhat Keep.

So head toward the mentioned places and clear the Vyeresz stronghold to unlock every waypoint of the Hawezar region. All waypoint locations will be shown on your map as a blue symbol, but you just have to open them once.